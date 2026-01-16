علامات غامضة، وأجساد مشلولة، وأعراض ظهرت بلا صوت أو رصاص.. هكذا وُصفت الأحداث المفاجئة التي جرت خلال الساعات التي سبقت اختطاف الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، في حادثة فتحت باباً واسعاً للتكهنات حول استخدام سلاح أمريكي غير تقليدي.

وكشف الخبير العسكري الصيني لان شونتشينغ في تحليل أثار جدلاً واسعاً، أن ما تعرض له حراس مادورو لا يشبه أي هجوم تقليدي، مرجحاً استخدام سلاح طاقة موجهة يعتمد على موجات ترددية فائقة العلو أو موجات صوتية متقدمة قادرة على شل الحركة خلال ثوانٍ.

ووفق الخبير الصيني، فإن الأعراض التي أصابت عناصر الحماية: من قيء مفاجئ، ونزيف أنفي، وفقدان القدرة على الوقوف أو الحركة — تتطابق مع تأثيرات أسلحة تحت صوتية أو فوق صوتية لا تسمعها الأذن البشرية، لكنها تُحدث دماراً داخلياً عبر الرنين والضغط المكثف على الأعضاء.

وأوضح أن هذه التقنيات قادرة على اختراق الجدران واستهداف أشخاص محددين بدقة عالية، دون ترك أي دليل سمعي أو بصري، ما يجعل تتبعها أو إثبات استخدامها أمراً بالغ الصعوبة.

ولم يستبعد الخبير العسكري احتمال توجيه سلاح ميكروويف متطور (يُستخدم عادة في إسقاط الطائرات المسيّرة) ضد البشر، مشيراً إلى أن رفع شدة طاقته قد يؤدي إلى شلل فوري، أو تلف دائم في الأعضاء الداخلية، وربما الوفاة.

وأشار إلى أن هذا النوع من الأسلحة يمنح أفضلية خطيرة، كونه غير مرئي، وغير صاخب، ولا يترك آثاراً تقليدية، ما يفسر (بحسب رأيه) سبب لجوء واشنطن لمثل هذه الوسائل بدلاً من القوة النارية المباشرة.

وختم الخبير العسكري الصيني تحليله بالتأكيد على أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك ترسانة متقدمة من أسلحة الطاقة الموجهة، يمكن تعديلها بسهولة للتحكم بدرجة تأثيرها، بدءاً من تفريق التجمعات وصولاً إلى إحداث أضرار جسيمة خلال لحظات.