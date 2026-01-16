Mysterious signs, paralyzed bodies, and symptoms that appeared without sound or bullets.. This is how the sudden events that occurred in the hours leading up to the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro were described, in an incident that opened a wide door for speculation about the use of unconventional American weaponry.

Chinese military expert Lan Shunching revealed in an analysis that sparked widespread controversy that what Maduro's guards experienced does not resemble any conventional attack, suggesting the use of directed energy weapons based on ultra-high frequency waves or advanced acoustic waves capable of immobilizing movement within seconds.

According to the Chinese expert, the symptoms that affected the protection elements—such as sudden vomiting, nasal bleeding, and loss of the ability to stand or move—match the effects of subsonic or supersonic weapons that are inaudible to the human ear, yet cause internal destruction through resonance and intense pressure on the organs.

He explained that these technologies can penetrate walls and target specific individuals with high precision, leaving no auditory or visual evidence, making tracking or proving their use extremely difficult.

The military expert did not rule out the possibility of using an advanced microwave weapon (typically used to down drones) against humans, noting that increasing its power could lead to immediate paralysis, permanent damage to internal organs, or even death.

He pointed out that this type of weapon provides a dangerous advantage, as it is invisible, silent, and does not leave traditional traces, which explains (in his opinion) why Washington resorts to such means instead of direct firepower.

The Chinese military expert concluded his analysis by emphasizing that the United States possesses an advanced arsenal of directed energy weapons, which can be easily adjusted to control their level of impact, ranging from dispersing crowds to causing severe damage in moments.