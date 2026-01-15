ثمّن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، اليوم (الخميس)، عالياً نتائج اللقاء المثمر الذي جمع رئيس المجلس وأعضاءه بوزير الدفاع، الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وما عكسه من حرص مشترك على دعم مسار استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الشقيقين على مختلف المستويات.


وعبّر المجلس في اجتماع له، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء، الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على مواقفهم الأخوية الصادقة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني، ودور المملكة المحوري في دعم وحدة اليمن وأمنه واستقراره، وقيادة الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وتوحيد القرار العسكري والأمني في إطار تحالف دعم الشرعية، بما يؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من الدعم السعودي الواعد للشعب اليمني في مختلف المجالات.

نجاحات عسكرية


وناقش الاجتماع التطورات الأخيرة في البلاد، في ضوء النجاح الذي حققته عملية استلام المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن، وبقية المحافظات المحررة، وما ترتب على ذلك من استحقاقات سياسية وأمنية وإدارية.


وبارك مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القرارات السيادية المتخذة لإدارة المرحلة، وفي مقدمتها تشكيل لجنة عسكرية عليا تحت قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، تتولى استكمال توحيد القوات وفق أسس وطنية ومهنية، وبما يضمن احتكار الدولة لقراري السلم والحرب، وتعزيز الجاهزية لمواجهة التحديات، وفي مقدمتها التهديد الحوثي المدعوم من النظام الإيراني.

وأشاد المجلس ببطولات القوات المسلحة والأمن، وما أظهرته من انضباط واحترافية عالية في تنفيذ مهماتها الوطنية، مؤكداً أن استلام المعسكرات وتوحيد القرارين الأمني والعسكري يمثلان خطوة مفصلية على طريق ترسيخ هيبة الدولة ومركزها القانوني، وحماية السلم الأهلي، وصون الحقوق والحريات العامة.

التزام الدولة بمعالجة القضية الجنوبية


وفيما يتعلق بالقضية الجنوبية، أكد المجلس التزام الدولة بمعالجة منصفة لهذه القضية العادلة، من خلال الحوار الجنوبي–الجنوبي المزمع عقده في الرياض برعاية كريمة من المملكة العربية السعودية، وبتمثيل شامل دون إقصاء أو تهميش، وبما يعيد القرار إلى أصحابه الحقيقيين في إطار الدولة وسيادتها.


وأشاد المجلس بوحدة موقف المجتمع الدولي الداعم لوحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، ورفضه لأي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها تقويض مؤسسات الدولة أو تهديد الأمن الإقليمي، معتبرًا أن استعادة الدولة لزمام المبادرة تمثل فرصة سانحة لدفع مسار السلام، وتحسين الأوضاع الإنسانية والمعيشية، وتعزيز الشراكة في مكافحة الإرهاب، وحماية الممرات المائية.


واطّلع المجلس على تقارير بشأن مستجدات الأوضاع في عدد من المحافظات، وعلى وجه الخصوص الاحتياجات والتدخلات الإنسانية والخدمية الملحّة في محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى، واتخذ حيالها الإجراءات اللازمة.


وشدد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على أهمية تسريع تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظات المحررة، وعودة الحكومة وكافة مؤسسات الدولة للعمل من الداخل، واتخاذ الإجراءات الفورية لجبر الأضرار، ورعاية أسر الضحايا، ومعالجة الجرحى، وتعزيز سيادة القانون.


واتخذ مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، عدداً من القرارات المتعلقة بملء الشواغر في عضوية المجلس، وتحسين الأداء الخدمي والإداري، بما يلبي تطلعات المواطنين، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة قوامها الشراكة، والعدالة، على طريق استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإسقاط انقلاب الحوثي.