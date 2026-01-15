The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council highly valued today (Thursday) the fruitful meeting that brought together the Council's President and its members with the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, reflecting a shared commitment to support the path of restoring state institutions and enhancing the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries at various levels.



The Council expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their sincere brotherly positions alongside the Yemeni people, and the pivotal role of the Kingdom in supporting Yemen's unity, security, and stability, as well as leading efforts aimed at de-escalation, protecting civilians, and unifying military and security decisions within the framework of the legitimacy support coalition, establishing a new phase of promising Saudi support for the Yemeni people in various fields.

Military Successes



The meeting discussed the recent developments in the country, in light of the success achieved in the process of receiving military camps in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, the temporary capital Aden, and other liberated provinces, along with the political, security, and administrative implications that followed.



The Presidential Leadership Council congratulated the sovereign decisions taken to manage this phase, foremost among them the formation of a high military committee under the leadership of the legitimacy support coalition, tasked with completing the unification of forces based on national and professional foundations, ensuring the state's monopoly over the decisions of peace and war, and enhancing readiness to face challenges, primarily the Houthi threat supported by the Iranian regime.

The Council praised the heroism of the armed forces and security, and their high level of discipline and professionalism in carrying out their national missions, affirming that the receipt of military camps and the unification of security and military decisions represent a pivotal step towards consolidating the state's authority and legal status, protecting civil peace, and safeguarding public rights and freedoms.

The State's Commitment to Addressing the Southern Issue



Regarding the southern issue, the Council affirmed the state's commitment to a just resolution of this issue through the planned Southern-Southern dialogue to be held in Riyadh under the generous sponsorship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with comprehensive representation without exclusion or marginalization, restoring decision-making to its rightful owners within the framework of the state and its sovereignty.



The Council praised the unity of the international community's stance supporting Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, and its rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine state institutions or threaten regional security, considering that the state's regaining of initiative represents a timely opportunity to advance the peace process, improve humanitarian and living conditions, and enhance partnership in combating terrorism and protecting maritime passages.



The Council reviewed reports on the latest developments in several provinces, particularly the urgent humanitarian and service needs and interventions in the Archipelago of Socotra, and took the necessary measures in this regard.



The Presidential Leadership Council emphasized the importance of accelerating the normalization of conditions in the liberated provinces, the return of the government and all state institutions to operate from within, taking immediate measures to compensate for damages, caring for the families of victims, treating the wounded, and enhancing the rule of law.



The Presidential Leadership Council made several decisions related to filling vacancies in the Council's membership and improving service and administrative performance to meet the aspirations of citizens and establish a new phase based on partnership and justice on the path to restoring state institutions and overturning the Houthi coup.