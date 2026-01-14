أعرب عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور عبدالله العُليمي، عن خالص الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، على دعمهم اللا محدود ومتابعتهم المباشرة، وحرصهم الدائم على أمن اليمن واستقراره وحياة أبنائه.


وكتب العُليمي على حسابه في «إكس»: لم يكن دعم المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة لليمن يوماً مقتصراً على الجانب العسكري أو السياسي، بل كان ولا يزال شاملاً الاقتصاد والتنمية ودعم مقومات الحياة، انطلاقاً من إيمان راسخ بأن الإنسان اليمني وكرامته هما جوهر الاستقرار، مضيفاً: وقد ظل موقف المملكة ثابتًا في حماية المجتمع ودعم استقرار الدولة عبر خطوات عملية ومسؤولة تتجاوز الشعارات إلى أثرٍ ملموس في حياة الناس.


وأشار إلى أن الدعم الجديد يؤكد أن العلاقة بين البلدين ليست ظرفية ولا خاضعة للمزايدات، بل شراكة إستراتيجية مسؤولة تنحاز لاستقرار الدولة، وحماية مقدرات الشعب اليمني، وتعزيز المؤسسات الشرعية، إدراكاً بأن إنعاش الاقتصاد هو المدخل الحقيقي لحماية المجتمع وترسيخ الاستقرار.


ولفت إلى إن هذا الدعم ليس موقفاً عابراً، بل استثمار سياسي واقتصادي في مستقبل الدولة اليمنية، ودعم مباشر لمعركة ترسيخ مؤسساتها وتعزيز سلطتها، وتجسيد لمسؤولية تاريخية تجاه الشعب اليمني، مشدداً بالقول: هكذا يكون دور الشقيق الأكبر، دعمٌ عملي، وقرار سياسي شجاع، يقدّم مصلحة أشقائه على الضجيج والشعارات.