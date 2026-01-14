أعرب عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور عبدالله العُليمي، عن خالص الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، على دعمهم اللا محدود ومتابعتهم المباشرة، وحرصهم الدائم على أمن اليمن واستقراره وحياة أبنائه.
وكتب العُليمي على حسابه في «إكس»: لم يكن دعم المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة لليمن يوماً مقتصراً على الجانب العسكري أو السياسي، بل كان ولا يزال شاملاً الاقتصاد والتنمية ودعم مقومات الحياة، انطلاقاً من إيمان راسخ بأن الإنسان اليمني وكرامته هما جوهر الاستقرار، مضيفاً: وقد ظل موقف المملكة ثابتًا في حماية المجتمع ودعم استقرار الدولة عبر خطوات عملية ومسؤولة تتجاوز الشعارات إلى أثرٍ ملموس في حياة الناس.
وأشار إلى أن الدعم الجديد يؤكد أن العلاقة بين البلدين ليست ظرفية ولا خاضعة للمزايدات، بل شراكة إستراتيجية مسؤولة تنحاز لاستقرار الدولة، وحماية مقدرات الشعب اليمني، وتعزيز المؤسسات الشرعية، إدراكاً بأن إنعاش الاقتصاد هو المدخل الحقيقي لحماية المجتمع وترسيخ الاستقرار.
ولفت إلى إن هذا الدعم ليس موقفاً عابراً، بل استثمار سياسي واقتصادي في مستقبل الدولة اليمنية، ودعم مباشر لمعركة ترسيخ مؤسساتها وتعزيز سلطتها، وتجسيد لمسؤولية تاريخية تجاه الشعب اليمني، مشدداً بالقول: هكذا يكون دور الشقيق الأكبر، دعمٌ عملي، وقرار سياسي شجاع، يقدّم مصلحة أشقائه على الضجيج والشعارات.
The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, for their unlimited support, direct follow-up, and their constant concern for the security and stability of Yemen and the lives of its people.
Al-Alimi wrote on his account on "X": The support of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Yemen has never been limited to military or political aspects; rather, it has always encompassed the economy, development, and support for the essentials of life, stemming from a firm belief that the dignity of the Yemeni people is at the heart of stability. He added: The Kingdom's position has remained steadfast in protecting society and supporting the stability of the state through practical and responsible steps that go beyond slogans to have a tangible impact on people's lives.
He pointed out that the new support confirms that the relationship between the two countries is not circumstantial nor subject to bidding, but rather a responsible strategic partnership that favors the stability of the state, protects the resources of the Yemeni people, and strengthens legitimate institutions, recognizing that revitalizing the economy is the true gateway to protecting society and consolidating stability.
He emphasized that this support is not a fleeting stance, but a political and economic investment in the future of the Yemeni state, direct support for the battle to establish its institutions and enhance its authority, and a manifestation of a historical responsibility towards the Yemeni people, stressing: This is how the role of the elder brother should be—practical support and a courageous political decision that prioritizes the interests of his brothers over noise and slogans.