جدد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، التأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود تجاه مستقبل القضية الجنوبية عبر مؤتمر الرياض لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة.
وقال في تغريدات على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الأربعاء): إنه التقى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وأعضاء المجلس، ورئيس الوزراء سالم بن بريك، ووزير الدولة محافظ عدن.
وأضاف وزير الدفاع أن اللقاء ناقش تطورات الأوضاع على الساحة اليمنية، والمساعي الهادفة لإنهاء أزمة اليمن ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.
وأضاف: «أكدت لهم استمرار دعم المملكة بتوجيهات القيادة بتقديم دعمٍ اقتصادي وحزمة مشاريع وبرامج تنموية للشعب اليمني الشقيق، في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية. وأكد أن هذا الدعم يجسد حرص المملكة على تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، والمساهمة في بناء مستقبلٍ أفضل لليمن وشعبه الشقيق».
وأطلق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن جملة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في قطاعات أساسية وحيوية بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال.
محافظة حضرموت:
إنشاء مستشفى حضرموت الجامعي
إعادة تأهيل ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر – سيئون
دعم جامعة حضرموت وسيئون بإنشاء كليات الحاسب وتقنية المعلومات
مشروع تطوير المعهد التقني البيطري الزراعي
محافظة عدن:
استمرارية تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان لمدة 3 سنوات إضافية
إنشاء أول محطة من نوعها لتحلية المياه على مستوى اليمن
بدء المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة من مشروع تأهيل مطار عدن
إنشاء وتوسعة ورفع كفاءة الطرق الحضرية والتقاطعات المرتبطة منه
محافظة سقطرى:
تشغيل مستشفى سقطرى
إنشاء المعهد التقني وكلية التربية
إنشاء جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين
محافظة المهرة:
تشغيل مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية لمدة 3 سنوات قادمة
إنشاء كلية العلوم التطبيقية والصحية بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية
محافظة شبوة:
تشغيل مستشفى شبوة
تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية
برنامج تعزيز سلاسل القيمة الزراعية
محافظة أبين:
إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى سباح
تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية
محافظة تعز:
إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى العين الريفي
إنشاء محطة لتوليد الكهرباء بقدرة 30 ميجا واط
تشغيل مستشفى المخا
محافظة مأرب:
المرحلة الثالثة من مشروع توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر
إنشاء وتجهيز مجمع تعليمي للبنات
محافظة الضالع:
إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى الضالع الريفي
تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية
برنامج تدريس رقمي لمدارس المعاقين
برنامج تحسين سبل العيش
محافظة لحج:
إنشاء مركز الأمومة والطفولة الصحي
تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية
إنشاء مركز طوارئ الولادة
مبادرة استعادة فرص الوصول والتعلم للأطفال اليمن
منحة المشتقات النفطية:
تشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء ورفع موثوقية الطاقة الكهربائية في المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية والطرق والمدارس والمطارات والموانئ والمرافق الحكومية والخاصة، وكذلك النشاط الصناعي وتعزيز الحركة التجارية في مختلف المحافظات
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman reaffirmed the importance of continuing efforts towards the future of the southern issue through the Riyadh Conference to create a comprehensive vision for just solutions.
He stated in tweets on the "X" platform today (Wednesday) that he met with the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, council members, Prime Minister Salem bin Breik, and the Minister of State, Governor of Aden.
The Minister of Defense added that the meeting discussed developments in the Yemeni situation and the efforts aimed at ending the Yemen crisis within a comprehensive political solution to achieve security and stability.
He added: "I assured them of the Kingdom's continued support under the directives of the leadership to provide economic support and a package of development projects and programs for the brotherly Yemeni people in various Yemeni governorates. He emphasized that this support embodies the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing security and stability and contributing to building a better future for Yemen and its brotherly people."
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen launched a series of development projects and initiatives in essential and vital sectors worth 1.9 billion riyals.
Hadhramaut Governorate:
Establishment of Hadhramaut University Hospital
Rehabilitation and upgrading of the Al-Abr – Sayoun road
Support for Hadhramaut and Sayoun Universities by establishing colleges of computer science and information technology
Project to develop the Agricultural Veterinary Technical Institute
Aden Governorate:
Continuing the operation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital for an additional 3 years
Establishment of the first desalination plant of its kind in Yemen
Commencement of the second and third phases of the Aden Airport rehabilitation project
Establishment, expansion, and upgrading of urban roads and related intersections
Socotra Governorate:
Operation of Socotra Hospital
Establishment of the Technical Institute and College of Education
Construction of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque
Al-Mahra Governorate:
Operation of King Salman Medical and Educational City for the next 3 years
Establishment of the College of Applied and Health Sciences in King Salman Medical and Educational City
Shabwa Governorate:
Operation of Shabwa Hospital
Construction and equipping of model schools
A program to enhance agricultural value chains
Abyan Governorate:
Establishment and equipping of Sabba Hospital
Construction and equipping of model schools
Taiz Governorate:
Establishment and equipping of Al-Ain Rural Hospital
Establishment of a power generation station with a capacity of 30 megawatts
Operation of Al-Mokha Hospital
Marib Governorate:
The third phase of the expansion and rehabilitation project for the Al-Abr road
Establishment and equipping of an educational complex for girls
Al-Dhale Governorate:
Establishment and equipping of Al-Dhale Rural Hospital
Construction and equipping of model schools
A digital teaching program for schools for the disabled
A program to improve livelihoods
Lahij Governorate:
Establishment of a maternal and child health center
Construction and equipping of model schools
Establishment of an emergency delivery center
An initiative to restore access and learning opportunities for Yemeni children
Oil Derivatives Grant:
Operation of electricity generation stations and enhancing the reliability of electric power in hospitals, medical centers, roads, schools, airports, ports, and government and private facilities, as well as industrial activity and boosting commercial movement in various governorates.