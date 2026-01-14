جدد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، التأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود تجاه مستقبل القضية الجنوبية عبر مؤتمر الرياض لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة.


وقال في تغريدات على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الأربعاء): إنه التقى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وأعضاء المجلس، ورئيس الوزراء سالم بن بريك، ووزير الدولة محافظ عدن.


وأضاف وزير الدفاع أن اللقاء ناقش تطورات الأوضاع على الساحة اليمنية، والمساعي الهادفة لإنهاء أزمة اليمن ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.


وأضاف: «أكدت لهم استمرار دعم المملكة بتوجيهات القيادة بتقديم دعمٍ اقتصادي وحزمة مشاريع وبرامج تنموية للشعب اليمني الشقيق، في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية. وأكد أن هذا الدعم يجسد حرص المملكة على تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، والمساهمة في بناء مستقبلٍ أفضل لليمن وشعبه الشقيق».


وأطلق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن جملة من المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية في قطاعات أساسية وحيوية بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال.


محافظة حضرموت:


إنشاء مستشفى حضرموت الجامعي


إعادة تأهيل ورفع كفاءة طريق العبر – سيئون


دعم جامعة حضرموت وسيئون بإنشاء كليات الحاسب وتقنية المعلومات


مشروع تطوير المعهد التقني البيطري الزراعي


محافظة عدن:


استمرارية تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان لمدة 3 سنوات إضافية


إنشاء أول محطة من نوعها لتحلية المياه على مستوى اليمن


بدء المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة من مشروع تأهيل مطار عدن


إنشاء وتوسعة ورفع كفاءة الطرق الحضرية والتقاطعات المرتبطة منه


محافظة سقطرى:


تشغيل مستشفى سقطرى


إنشاء المعهد التقني وكلية التربية


إنشاء جامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين


محافظة المهرة:


تشغيل مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية لمدة 3 سنوات قادمة


إنشاء كلية العلوم التطبيقية والصحية بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية


محافظة شبوة:


تشغيل مستشفى شبوة


تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية


برنامج تعزيز سلاسل القيمة الزراعية


محافظة أبين:


إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى سباح


تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية


محافظة تعز:


إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى العين الريفي


إنشاء محطة لتوليد الكهرباء بقدرة 30 ميجا واط


تشغيل مستشفى المخا


محافظة مأرب:


المرحلة الثالثة من مشروع توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر


إنشاء وتجهيز مجمع تعليمي للبنات


محافظة الضالع:


إنشاء وتجهيز مستشفى الضالع الريفي


تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية


برنامج تدريس رقمي لمدارس المعاقين


برنامج تحسين سبل العيش


محافظة لحج:


إنشاء مركز الأمومة والطفولة الصحي


تشييد وتجهيز مدارس نموذجية


إنشاء مركز طوارئ الولادة


مبادرة استعادة فرص الوصول والتعلم للأطفال اليمن


منحة المشتقات النفطية:


تشغيل محطات توليد الكهرباء ورفع موثوقية الطاقة الكهربائية في المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية والطرق والمدارس والمطارات والموانئ والمرافق الحكومية والخاصة، وكذلك النشاط الصناعي وتعزيز الحركة التجارية في مختلف المحافظات