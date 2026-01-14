Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman reaffirmed the importance of continuing efforts towards the future of the southern issue through the Riyadh Conference to create a comprehensive vision for just solutions.



He stated in tweets on the "X" platform today (Wednesday) that he met with the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, council members, Prime Minister Salem bin Breik, and the Minister of State, Governor of Aden.



The Minister of Defense added that the meeting discussed developments in the Yemeni situation and the efforts aimed at ending the Yemen crisis within a comprehensive political solution to achieve security and stability.



He added: "I assured them of the Kingdom's continued support under the directives of the leadership to provide economic support and a package of development projects and programs for the brotherly Yemeni people in various Yemeni governorates. He emphasized that this support embodies the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing security and stability and contributing to building a better future for Yemen and its brotherly people."



The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen launched a series of development projects and initiatives in essential and vital sectors worth 1.9 billion riyals.



Hadhramaut Governorate:



Establishment of Hadhramaut University Hospital



Rehabilitation and upgrading of the Al-Abr – Sayoun road



Support for Hadhramaut and Sayoun Universities by establishing colleges of computer science and information technology



Project to develop the Agricultural Veterinary Technical Institute



Aden Governorate:



Continuing the operation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital for an additional 3 years



Establishment of the first desalination plant of its kind in Yemen



Commencement of the second and third phases of the Aden Airport rehabilitation project



Establishment, expansion, and upgrading of urban roads and related intersections



Socotra Governorate:



Operation of Socotra Hospital



Establishment of the Technical Institute and College of Education



Construction of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque



Al-Mahra Governorate:



Operation of King Salman Medical and Educational City for the next 3 years



Establishment of the College of Applied and Health Sciences in King Salman Medical and Educational City



Shabwa Governorate:



Operation of Shabwa Hospital



Construction and equipping of model schools



A program to enhance agricultural value chains



Abyan Governorate:



Establishment and equipping of Sabba Hospital



Construction and equipping of model schools



Taiz Governorate:



Establishment and equipping of Al-Ain Rural Hospital



Establishment of a power generation station with a capacity of 30 megawatts



Operation of Al-Mokha Hospital



Marib Governorate:



The third phase of the expansion and rehabilitation project for the Al-Abr road



Establishment and equipping of an educational complex for girls



Al-Dhale Governorate:



Establishment and equipping of Al-Dhale Rural Hospital



Construction and equipping of model schools



A digital teaching program for schools for the disabled



A program to improve livelihoods



Lahij Governorate:



Establishment of a maternal and child health center



Construction and equipping of model schools



Establishment of an emergency delivery center



An initiative to restore access and learning opportunities for Yemeni children



Oil Derivatives Grant:



Operation of electricity generation stations and enhancing the reliability of electric power in hospitals, medical centers, roads, schools, airports, ports, and government and private facilities, as well as industrial activity and boosting commercial movement in various governorates.