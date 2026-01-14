في خطوة غير مسبوقة، وجهت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تعليمات صارمة إلى جميع القنصليات والسفارات الأمريكية حول العالم برفض طلبات التأشيرات المقدمة من مواطني 75 دولة، وذلك بشكل مؤقت إلى أجل غير مسمى، وفق وثيقة داخلية اطلعت عليها شبكة «فوكس نيوز».
وبحسب المذكرة الرسمية، سيبدأ سريان القرار الجديد اعتبارًا من 21 يناير الجاري، ويطلب من موظفي القنصليات رفض الطلبات بموجب القانون الحالي المتعلق بـ«العبء على الدولة العامة» لحين الانتهاء من إعادة تقييم وتطوير إجراءات الفحص والتدقيق الأمني والمالي.
فيزا
ومن أبرز الدول المشمولة بالقرار حسب ما تم الكشف عنه حتى الآن: مصر والصومال، روسيا، أفغانستان ، البرازيل، إيران، العراق، نيجيريا، اليمن، تايلاند، وتشمل القائمة 65 دولة أخرى لم يتم نشر أسمائها كاملة بعد.
وتعود الفكرة الأساسية لهذا الإجراء إلى بند «العبء على الدولة» الموجود منذ عقود في قانون الهجرة والجنسية الأمريكي، والذي يسمح برفض التأشيرة إذا تبين أن المتقدم من المحتمل أن يعتمد على المساعدات الحكومية مثل المساعدات المالية، الرعاية الصحية، الطعام، السكن... إلخ.
البيت الأبيض
وخلال فترة رئاسة ترمب الأولى (2017-2021) تم توسيع تعريف هذا البند ليشمل عوامل إضافية مثل: العمر، الحالة الصحية، مستوى إجادة اللغة الإنجليزية، الوضع المالي، احتمال الحاجة للرعاية الطبية طويلة الأمد.
وتم تعليق هذا التوسع في عهد إدارة بايدن، لكن يبدو أن الإدارة الحالية بعد عودة ترمب تعيد تفعيله بقوة أكبر.
كما أن الصومال تحديدًا حظيت باهتمام خاص مؤخرًا بعد كشف قضية احتيال ضخمة في ولاية مينيسوتا تتعلق بإساءة استخدام برامج المساعدات الحكومية، وكان غالبية المتورطين من أصول صومالية.
In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Department of State has issued strict instructions to all American consulates and embassies around the world to temporarily reject visa applications from citizens of 75 countries, with no specified end date, according to an internal document reviewed by Fox News.
According to the official memorandum, the new decision will take effect starting January 21, and consulate staff are instructed to deny applications under the current law regarding "public charge" until the reassessment and development of security and financial screening procedures are completed.
Among the prominent countries included in the decision, as revealed so far, are: Egypt, Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, and the list includes 65 other countries whose names have not yet been fully published.
The fundamental idea behind this measure stems from the "public charge" provision that has existed for decades in U.S. immigration law, which allows for visa denial if it is determined that the applicant is likely to rely on government assistance such as financial aid, healthcare, food, housing, etc.
During Trump's first presidency (2017-2021), the definition of this provision was expanded to include additional factors such as: age, health status, level of English proficiency, financial situation, and the likelihood of needing long-term medical care.
This expansion was suspended under the Biden administration, but it seems that the current administration, following Trump's return, is reactivating it with greater force.
Additionally, Somalia, in particular, has received special attention recently after a massive fraud case in Minnesota related to the misuse of government assistance programs, with the majority of those involved being of Somali descent.