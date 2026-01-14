In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Department of State has issued strict instructions to all American consulates and embassies around the world to temporarily reject visa applications from citizens of 75 countries, with no specified end date, according to an internal document reviewed by Fox News.

According to the official memorandum, the new decision will take effect starting January 21, and consulate staff are instructed to deny applications under the current law regarding "public charge" until the reassessment and development of security and financial screening procedures are completed.

Among the prominent countries included in the decision, as revealed so far, are: Egypt, Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, and the list includes 65 other countries whose names have not yet been fully published.

The fundamental idea behind this measure stems from the "public charge" provision that has existed for decades in U.S. immigration law, which allows for visa denial if it is determined that the applicant is likely to rely on government assistance such as financial aid, healthcare, food, housing, etc.

During Trump's first presidency (2017-2021), the definition of this provision was expanded to include additional factors such as: age, health status, level of English proficiency, financial situation, and the likelihood of needing long-term medical care.

This expansion was suspended under the Biden administration, but it seems that the current administration, following Trump's return, is reactivating it with greater force.

Additionally, Somalia, in particular, has received special attention recently after a massive fraud case in Minnesota related to the misuse of government assistance programs, with the majority of those involved being of Somali descent.