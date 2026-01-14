في خطوة غير مسبوقة، وجهت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تعليمات صارمة إلى جميع القنصليات والسفارات الأمريكية حول العالم برفض طلبات التأشيرات المقدمة من مواطني 75 دولة، وذلك بشكل مؤقت إلى أجل غير مسمى، وفق وثيقة داخلية اطلعت عليها شبكة «فوكس نيوز».

وبحسب المذكرة الرسمية، سيبدأ سريان القرار الجديد اعتبارًا من 21 يناير الجاري، ويطلب من موظفي القنصليات رفض الطلبات بموجب القانون الحالي المتعلق بـ«العبء على الدولة العامة» لحين الانتهاء من إعادة تقييم وتطوير إجراءات الفحص والتدقيق الأمني والمالي.

ومن أبرز الدول المشمولة بالقرار حسب ما تم الكشف عنه حتى الآن: مصر والصومال، روسيا، أفغانستان ، البرازيل، إيران، العراق، نيجيريا، اليمن، تايلاند، وتشمل القائمة 65 دولة أخرى لم يتم نشر أسمائها كاملة بعد.

وتعود الفكرة الأساسية لهذا الإجراء إلى بند «العبء على الدولة» الموجود منذ عقود في قانون الهجرة والجنسية الأمريكي، والذي يسمح برفض التأشيرة إذا تبين أن المتقدم من المحتمل أن يعتمد على المساعدات الحكومية مثل المساعدات المالية، الرعاية الصحية، الطعام، السكن... إلخ.

وخلال فترة رئاسة ترمب الأولى (2017-2021) تم توسيع تعريف هذا البند ليشمل عوامل إضافية مثل: العمر، الحالة الصحية، مستوى إجادة اللغة الإنجليزية، الوضع المالي، احتمال الحاجة للرعاية الطبية طويلة الأمد.

وتم تعليق هذا التوسع في عهد إدارة بايدن، لكن يبدو أن الإدارة الحالية بعد عودة ترمب تعيد تفعيله بقوة أكبر.

كما أن الصومال تحديدًا حظيت باهتمام خاص مؤخرًا بعد كشف قضية احتيال ضخمة في ولاية مينيسوتا تتعلق بإساءة استخدام برامج المساعدات الحكومية، وكان غالبية المتورطين من أصول صومالية.