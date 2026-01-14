The International Media Office in Qatar reported today (Wednesday) that the departure of some individuals from Al Udeid Air Base is a measure being taken amid the tensions in the region.



It added in a statement, "The State of Qatar continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its territory as a top priority, including measures related to the protection of its vital and military facilities."



The International Media Office mentioned, "In the event of any updates, they will be announced through the approved official channels."



An American official revealed to the Associated Press that advice had been issued for some individuals to leave a major U.S. military base in Qatar by Wednesday evening. This decision came at a time when a senior Iranian official referred to a previous Iranian attack targeting that base. The American official considered this step at the base a precautionary measure, but refrained from providing additional details on whether this measure was voluntary or mandatory, or whether it included military personnel or civilians, or the number of people advised to leave, noting the need to maintain operational security.



For its part, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. military has begun evacuating some of its personnel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precautionary measure, while President Donald Trump is considering issuing orders for military action against Iran.