أفاد مكتب الإعلام الدولي في قطر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن مغادرة بعض الأفراد من قاعدة العديد الجوية، إجراءات يتم اتخاذها في ظل التوترات التي تشهدها المنطقة.


وأضاف في بيان، «أن دولة قطر تواصل اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان أمن وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها باعتبارها أولوية قصوى، بما في ذلك التدابير المرتبطة بحماية منشآتها الحيوية والعسكرية».


وذكر مكتب الإعلام الدولي «أن في حال توافر أي مستجدات سيتم الإعلان عنها عبر القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة».


وكان مسؤول أمريكي كشف لوكالة أسوشيتد برس أنه صدرت نصائح لبعض الأفراد بمغادرة قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية رئيسية في قطر بحلول مساء الأربعاء. وجاء هذا القرار في الوقت الذي أشار فيه مسؤول إيراني بارز إلى هجوم إيراني سابق استهدف تلك القاعدة. واعتبر المسؤول الأمريكي أن هذه الخطوة في القاعدة إجراء احترازي، لكنه امتنع عن تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول ما إذا كان هذا الإجراء اختيارياً أم إلزامياً، أو ما إذا كان يشمل عسكريين أم مدنيين، أو عدد الأشخاص الذين صدرت لهم النصائح بالمغادرة، لافتاً إلى ضرورة الحفاظ على الأمن العملياتي.


من جانبها، كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الجيش الأمريكي بدأ إجلاء بعض أفراده من قاعدة العديد الجوية في قطر كإجراء احترازي، في وقت يدرس فيه الرئيس دونالد ترمب إصدار أوامر بتنفيذ عمل عسكري ضد إيران".