تجددت المواجهات بين الجيش السوري والقوات الكردية الليلة الماضية شرق حلب، وهي المنطقة التي تريد دمشق استعادتها بعد سيطرتها على المدينة الكبرى الواقعة في شمال سورية.
ونقلت وكالة «سانا» الرسمية للأنباء عن مصدر عسكري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قوله: إن قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) استهدفت منازل مدنيين ونقاطا للجيش السوري في محيط قرية حميمة بريف حلب الشرقي «بالرشاشات الثقيلة والطيران المسير، وردّ الجيش السوري على مصادر النيران.
من جهتها، أفادت قسد بأنها تصدّت لمحاولة تسلّل على محور قرية زُبيدة في الريف الجنوبي لدير حافر.
وكان الجيش السوري طالب أمس الثلاثاء، من القوات الكردية الانسحاب من المناطق التي تسيطر عليها شرق مدينة حلب إلى شرق الفرات، معلنا المنطقة الواقعة إلى الشرق من مدينة حلب وصولا إلى نهر الفرات منطقة عسكرية مغلقة.
ونشر الجيش خريطة حدّد فيها باللون الأحمر المناطق التي طلب الانسحاب منها وتشمل بلدات مسكنة وبابيري وقواس ودير حافر بين غرب نهر الفرات إلى شرق مدينة حلب. لكن قوات سورية الديمقراطية زعمت أن القوات الحكومية قصفت دير حافر حيث تقع بلدتا الحميمة وزبيدة.
وسيطر الجيش الأحد على مدينة حلب بأكملها بعد دحر المقاتلين الأكراد من حيين سيطروا عليهما، هما الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية.
وتسيطر القوات الكردية على مساحات واسعة في شمال سورية وشرقها، تضم أبرز حقول النفط والغاز. وشكّلت رأس حربة في قتال تنظيم داعش وتمكنت من دحره من آخر معاقل سيطرته في البلاد عام 2019 بدعم من التحالف الدولي بقيادة واشنطن.
ونقلت وكالة «سانا» عن مصدر استخباراتي قوله: إن تنظيم قسد يقوم بتجنيد المطلوبين للدولة السورية والهاربين لمناطقه مقابل البقاء فيها.
وقال المصدر إن أعداداً كبيرة من فلول النظام البائد والمطلوبين من مختلف الجرائم أصبحوا مقاتلين إلى جانب تنظيم قسد، مشيراً إلى أنه يتم تجنيد هؤلاء المجرمين بدعم من إيران وحزب العمال الكردستاني الإرهابي.
وأضاف أن عناصر من حزب العمال الكردستاني بالتعاون مع تنظيم قسد مسؤولون عن قصف مدينة حلب بمسيرات إيرانية الصنع، لافتاً إلى أن عناصر هذا التنظيم تستثمر الفلول وتمدهم بالعبوات وأدوات التفخيخ لاستهداف التجمعات المدنية وقوات الجيش والأمن السوري.
وأكد المصدر أن جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية تمكن من إحباط عدة عمليات أثناء تصعيد تنظيم قسد، بأحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بحلب.
