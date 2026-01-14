The clashes between the Syrian army and the Kurdish forces renewed last night east of Aleppo, an area that Damascus wants to regain after its control of the major city located in northern Syria.



The official news agency "SANA" reported today (Wednesday) that a military source said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeted civilian homes and points of the Syrian army around the village of Hamima in the eastern Aleppo countryside "with heavy machine guns and drones, and the Syrian army responded to the sources of fire.



For its part, the SDF reported that it thwarted an infiltration attempt on the axis of the village of Zubaida in the southern countryside of Deir Hafer.



Yesterday, Tuesday, the Syrian army demanded that the Kurdish forces withdraw from the areas they control east of the city of Aleppo to the east of the Euphrates, declaring the area located east of the city of Aleppo up to the Euphrates River a closed military zone.



The army published a map highlighting in red the areas from which it requested withdrawal, including the towns of Maskanah, Babiri, Qawas, and Deir Hafer, from the west of the Euphrates River to the east of the city of Aleppo. However, the Syrian Democratic Forces claimed that government forces shelled Deir Hafer, where the towns of Hamima and Zubaida are located.



On Sunday, the army took full control of the city of Aleppo after defeating the Kurdish fighters from two neighborhoods they had controlled, namely Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh.



The Kurdish forces control vast areas in northern and eastern Syria, which include the most prominent oil and gas fields. They formed the spearhead in the fight against ISIS and managed to defeat it from its last strongholds in the country in 2019 with the support of the international coalition led by Washington.



SANA reported from an intelligence source that the SDF is recruiting wanted individuals by the Syrian state and fugitives to its areas in exchange for remaining there.



The source stated that a large number of remnants of the fallen regime and those wanted for various crimes have become fighters alongside the SDF, indicating that these criminals are being recruited with support from Iran and the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party.



He added that elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, in cooperation with the SDF, are responsible for shelling the city of Aleppo with Iranian-made drones, noting that members of this organization exploit the remnants and provide them with explosives and tools for targeting civilian gatherings and the Syrian army and security forces.



The source confirmed that the military intelligence agency managed to thwart several operations during the escalation of the SDF in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo.