تعهّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الثلاثاء، باتخاذ «إجراء قوي للغاية» في حال أقدمت السلطات الإيرانية على إعدام موقوفين على خلفية التظاهرات التي تشهدها إيران هذه الأيام.

وقال ترمب، رداً على سؤال من صحافي في شبكة «سي بي إس» بشأن احتمال تنفيذ إعدامات شنقاً اعتباراً من الأربعاء، إن الولايات المتحدة «ستتخذ إجراء قوياً للغاية إذا حدث شيء من هذا القبيل»، وفق ما نقلته «فرانس برس».

وأضاف لاحقاً، في تصريحات لوسائل الإعلام من مدرج قاعدة أندروز العسكرية لدى عودته من زيارة لمصنع في ديترويت، أنه سيتوجه إلى البيت الأبيض لمراجعة التطورات في إيران. وأكد: «سنحصل على أرقام دقيقة مرتبطة بمقتل متظاهرين»، متحدثاً عن سقوط عدد «كبير» من القتلى.

وفي وقت سابق أمس الثلاثاء، دعا ترمب المشاركين في الاحتجاجات داخل إيران إلى مواصلة التظاهر، وكتب: «أيها الوطنيون الإيرانيون، استمروا في التظاهر – سيطروا على مؤسساتكم»، معلناً إلغاء جميع الاجتماعات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين «إلى أن يتوقف القتل العبثي للمتظاهرين».

ولاحقاً، قال ترامب لصحافيين إنه سيتعين عليهم اكتشاف ما قصده بعبارة «المساعدة في الطريق» بأنفسهم، وردا على سؤال بهذا الصدد قال: «عليكم أن تكتشفوا ذلك، أعتذر».

وكان ترمب قد أعلن قبل عشرة أيام أن الولايات المتحدة «مستعدة تماماً» و«على أهبة الاستعداد للتدخل» إذا سقط قتلى بين المتظاهرين الذين خرجوا إلى الشوارع بأعداد كبيرة.