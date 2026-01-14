U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Tuesday to take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities proceed with executing detainees in connection with the protests currently taking place in Iran.

Trump, in response to a question from a CBS reporter regarding the possibility of executions by hanging starting Wednesday, stated that the United States "will take very strong action if something like that happens," according to what was reported by AFP.

He later added, in remarks to the media from the Andrews Air Force Base tarmac upon returning from a visit to a factory in Detroit, that he would head to the White House to review developments in Iran. He confirmed: "We will get accurate numbers related to the deaths of protesters," mentioning a "large" number of fatalities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump urged participants in the protests within Iran to continue demonstrating, writing: "Iranian patriots, keep protesting – take control of your institutions," announcing the cancellation of all meetings with Iranian officials "until the senseless killing of protesters stops."

Later, Trump told reporters that they would have to figure out what he meant by the phrase "help is on the way" for themselves, and in response to a question on this matter, he said: "You have to figure that out, I apologize."

Trump had announced ten days ago that the United States is "fully prepared" and "on standby to intervene" if there are fatalities among the protesters who have taken to the streets in large numbers.