The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, accused Israel and the United States of sending armed members of ISIS to participate in the killing of security forces and civilians during the unrest, according to the Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization.



Mousavi warned that Iranian security forces would not allow any terrorist from ISIS or their agents to achieve their goals.



The Iranian capital, Tehran, witnessed a new wave of protests last night (Monday), with protesters setting fire to a security forces vehicle in the city of Mushkan in Fars Province in the south of the country.



Washington has urged holders of dual American-Iranian citizenship to leave Iran, directing its citizens to exit the country via Armenia or Turkey.



The Norway-based organization "Human Rights in Iran" claimed on Monday that the death toll among protesters has risen to at least 648, warning that it could increase and may have reached several thousand.



The authorities responded to the massive protests in recent days by calling for counter-demonstrations in support of the Iranian regime. Thousands participated in a demonstration in a main square in Tehran, supporting the authorities and mourning the members of the security forces who were killed in the protests, according to state television.



The protests began on December 28 with a strike by merchants in Tehran due to the decline in currency value and purchasing power, and then expanded, while Iran is still recovering from the repercussions of a 12-day war with Israel that took place in June 2025.