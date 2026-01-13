اتهم رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية اللواء عبدالرحيم موسوي، إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة بإرسال مسلحين من تنظيم داعش للمشاركة في قتل عناصر من قوات الأمن ومدنيين خلال الاضطرابات، بحسب ما نقلت عنه هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية.


وحذر موسوي من أن قوات الأمن الإيرانية لن تسمح لأي إرهابي من تنظيم «داعش» أو من العملاء بتحقيق أهدافهم.


وشهدت العاصمة الإيرانية طهران موجة جديدة من الاحتجاجات، مساء أمس (الاثنين)، وأضرم محتجون النار في مركبة لقوات الأمن في مدينة مُشكان بمحافظة فارس جنوبي البلاد.


ودعت واشنطن حاملي الجنسية المزدوجة الأمريكية والإيرانية لمغادرة إيران، ووجهت الخارجية رعاياها لمغادرة البلاد عبر أرمينيا أو تركيا.


وزعمت منظمة «حقوق الإنسان في إيران» (إيران هيومان رايتس) ومقرها في النرويج، الاثنين، بأن حصيلة القتلى من المتظاهرين ارتفعت إلى 648 على الأقل، محذّرة من أنها مرشحة للارتفاع وقد تكون قد بلغت بضعة آلاف.


وقابلت السلطات المظاهرات الاحتجاجية الحاشدة في الأيام الأخيرة، بدعوة إلى مظاهرات مضادّة دعما للنظام الإيراني. وشارك الآلاف في مظاهرة في ساحة رئيسية في طهران، دعما للسلطات وحدادا على عناصر في قوات الأمن قتلوا في الاحتجاجات، بحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي.


وبدأت المظاهرات في 28 ديسمبر من خلال إضراب لتجار في طهران على خلفية تدهور سعر صرف العملة والقدرة الشرائية ثم توسّعت، فيما لا تزال إيران تتعافى من تداعيات حرب مع إسرائيل استمرت 12 يوما في يونيو 2025.