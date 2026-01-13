في تطور لافت لمجريات الأمور في طهران، دعت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية السيناتور بيني وونغ، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جميع المواطنين الأستراليين الموجودين في إيران إلى المغادرة فوراً طالما لا تزال الخيارات التجارية متاحة، محذرة من أن قدرة الحكومة الأسترالية على تقديم الخدمات القنصلية في إيران أصبحت محدودة للغاية.
جاءت الدعوة في تغريدة نشرتها الوزيرة عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة (إكس) صباح اليوم، حيث كتبت: «قدرتنا على تقديم الخدمات في إيران محدودة للغاية. أحث أي أسترالي لا يزال في إيران على المغادرة الآن بينما الخيارات التجارية متاحة».
موقف أستراليا من احتجاجات إيران
وأرفقت الوزيرة التغريدة بفيديو يظهر موقف الحكومة الأسترالية الداعم للشعب الإيراني في مواجهة النظام، مع التأكيد على إدانة استخدام القوة المفرطة والاعتقالات التعسفية.
تأتي هذه الدعوة في سياق تصاعد الاحتجاجات الشعبية الواسعة النطاق في إيران منذ أكثر من عشرة أيام، والتي بدأت أساساً بسبب الأزمة الاقتصادية الحادة، انهيار قيمة العملة (الريال فقد نحو نصف قيمته مقابل الدولار خلال 2025)، وارتفاع التضخم إلى مستويات قياسية (تجاوز 42% في ديسمبر الماضي)، ثم تحولت إلى احتجاجات سياسية مناهضة للنظام في أكثر من 111 مدينة.
كما حذرت الحكومة الأسترالية من مخاطر الاعتقال التعسفي (خاصة لمزدوجي الجنسية)، وأكدت أن الرحلات الجوية التجارية قد تتوقف قريباً، وقد يتم إغلاق المجال الجوي، مما سيجعل المغادرة مستحيلة لاحقاً.
تحذيرات دولية ودعوات للمغادرة
ليست أستراليا وحدها في إصدار هذا التحذير القاطع. سبقتها أو تزامنت معها دول غربية عديدة مثل الولايات المتحدة، كندا، بريطانيا، السويد، فرنسا، ونيوزيلندا، التي دعت مواطنيها أيضاً للمغادرة الفورية وسط تقييم مشترك بأن الوضع يتجه نحو انهيار أمني أكبر.
تصعيد أمريكي اقتصاديًا وعسكريًا
على صعيد متصل بالأحداث، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، فرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على أي دولة تتعامل تجاريًا مع إيران، وقال ترمب في تدوينة نشرها على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «اعتبارًا من الآن، ستدفع أي دولة تتعامل تجاريًا مع جمهورية إيران الإسلامية تعريفة جمركية بنسبة 25% على جميع معاملاتها التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة»، مؤكدًا أن القرار نهائي وملزم، ولا استثناءات فيه.
وتزامن إعلان ترمب عن عقوبات اقتصادية على إيران مع تصاعد الأنباء عن الخيارات العسكرية المطروحة ضد طهران، وبحسب شبكة CBS News فإن ترمب اطّلع على خيارات جديدة لشن ضربات عسكرية محتملة ضد إيران، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران.
In a notable development regarding the situation in Tehran, Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong called today (Tuesday) for all Australian citizens currently in Iran to leave immediately while commercial options are still available, warning that the Australian government's ability to provide consular services in Iran has become extremely limited.
The call came in a tweet published by the minister on her official account on the (X) platform this morning, where she wrote: "Our ability to provide services in Iran is extremely limited. I urge any Australian still in Iran to leave now while commercial options are available."
Australia's Stance on Protests in Iran
The minister accompanied the tweet with a video showing the Australian government's support for the Iranian people in their confrontation with the regime, emphasizing condemnation of the use of excessive force and arbitrary arrests.
This call comes in the context of escalating widespread protests in Iran for more than ten days, which initially began due to the severe economic crisis, the collapse of the currency value (the rial has lost about half of its value against the dollar during 2025), and inflation reaching record levels (exceeding 42% last December), before turning into political protests against the regime in more than 111 cities.
The Australian government also warned of the risks of arbitrary detention (especially for dual nationals) and confirmed that commercial flights may soon cease, and the airspace may be closed, making departure impossible later.
International Warnings and Calls to Leave
Australia is not alone in issuing this firm warning. Several Western countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, and New Zealand, preceded or coincided with it by also urging their citizens to leave immediately amid a joint assessment that the situation is heading towards greater security collapse.
American Economic and Military Escalation
In a related development, the U.S. President announced a 25% tariff on any country that conducts trade with Iran, stating in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "From now on, any country that trades with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a 25% tariff on all its trade transactions with the United States," emphasizing that the decision is final and binding, with no exceptions.
Trump's announcement of economic sanctions against Iran coincided with rising reports of military options being considered against Tehran. According to CBS News, Trump has been briefed on new options for potential military strikes against Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.