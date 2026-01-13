In a notable development regarding the situation in Tehran, Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong called today (Tuesday) for all Australian citizens currently in Iran to leave immediately while commercial options are still available, warning that the Australian government's ability to provide consular services in Iran has become extremely limited.

The call came in a tweet published by the minister on her official account on the (X) platform this morning, where she wrote: "Our ability to provide services in Iran is extremely limited. I urge any Australian still in Iran to leave now while commercial options are available."

Australia's Stance on Protests in Iran

The minister accompanied the tweet with a video showing the Australian government's support for the Iranian people in their confrontation with the regime, emphasizing condemnation of the use of excessive force and arbitrary arrests.

This call comes in the context of escalating widespread protests in Iran for more than ten days, which initially began due to the severe economic crisis, the collapse of the currency value (the rial has lost about half of its value against the dollar during 2025), and inflation reaching record levels (exceeding 42% last December), before turning into political protests against the regime in more than 111 cities.

The Australian government also warned of the risks of arbitrary detention (especially for dual nationals) and confirmed that commercial flights may soon cease, and the airspace may be closed, making departure impossible later.

International Warnings and Calls to Leave

Australia is not alone in issuing this firm warning. Several Western countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, and New Zealand, preceded or coincided with it by also urging their citizens to leave immediately amid a joint assessment that the situation is heading towards greater security collapse.

American Economic and Military Escalation

In a related development, the U.S. President announced a 25% tariff on any country that conducts trade with Iran, stating in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "From now on, any country that trades with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a 25% tariff on all its trade transactions with the United States," emphasizing that the decision is final and binding, with no exceptions.

Trump's announcement of economic sanctions against Iran coincided with rising reports of military options being considered against Tehran. According to CBS News, Trump has been briefed on new options for potential military strikes against Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.