في تطور لافت لمجريات الأمور في طهران، دعت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية السيناتور بيني وونغ، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جميع المواطنين الأستراليين الموجودين في إيران إلى المغادرة فوراً طالما لا تزال الخيارات التجارية متاحة، محذرة من أن قدرة الحكومة الأسترالية على تقديم الخدمات القنصلية في إيران أصبحت محدودة للغاية.

جاءت الدعوة في تغريدة نشرتها الوزيرة عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة (إكس) صباح اليوم، حيث كتبت: «قدرتنا على تقديم الخدمات في إيران محدودة للغاية. أحث أي أسترالي لا يزال في إيران على المغادرة الآن بينما الخيارات التجارية متاحة».

موقف أستراليا من احتجاجات إيران

وأرفقت الوزيرة التغريدة بفيديو يظهر موقف الحكومة الأسترالية الداعم للشعب الإيراني في مواجهة النظام، مع التأكيد على إدانة استخدام القوة المفرطة والاعتقالات التعسفية.

تأتي هذه الدعوة في سياق تصاعد الاحتجاجات الشعبية الواسعة النطاق في إيران منذ أكثر من عشرة أيام، والتي بدأت أساساً بسبب الأزمة الاقتصادية الحادة، انهيار قيمة العملة (الريال فقد نحو نصف قيمته مقابل الدولار خلال 2025)، وارتفاع التضخم إلى مستويات قياسية (تجاوز 42% في ديسمبر الماضي)، ثم تحولت إلى احتجاجات سياسية مناهضة للنظام في أكثر من 111 مدينة.

كما حذرت الحكومة الأسترالية من مخاطر الاعتقال التعسفي (خاصة لمزدوجي الجنسية)، وأكدت أن الرحلات الجوية التجارية قد تتوقف قريباً، وقد يتم إغلاق المجال الجوي، مما سيجعل المغادرة مستحيلة لاحقاً.

تحذيرات دولية ودعوات للمغادرة

ليست أستراليا وحدها في إصدار هذا التحذير القاطع. سبقتها أو تزامنت معها دول غربية عديدة مثل الولايات المتحدة، كندا، بريطانيا، السويد، فرنسا، ونيوزيلندا، التي دعت مواطنيها أيضاً للمغادرة الفورية وسط تقييم مشترك بأن الوضع يتجه نحو انهيار أمني أكبر.

تصعيد أمريكي اقتصاديًا وعسكريًا

على صعيد متصل بالأحداث، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، فرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على أي دولة تتعامل تجاريًا مع إيران، وقال ترمب في تدوينة نشرها على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «اعتبارًا من الآن، ستدفع أي دولة تتعامل تجاريًا مع جمهورية إيران الإسلامية تعريفة جمركية بنسبة 25% على جميع معاملاتها التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة»، مؤكدًا أن القرار نهائي وملزم، ولا استثناءات فيه.

وتزامن إعلان ترمب عن عقوبات اقتصادية على إيران مع تصاعد الأنباء عن الخيارات العسكرية المطروحة ضد طهران، وبحسب شبكة CBS News فإن ترمب اطّلع على خيارات جديدة لشن ضربات عسكرية محتملة ضد إيران، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران.