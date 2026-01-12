استأنفت اللجنة الخماسية التي تضم سفراء (السعودية ومصر وقطر وأمريكا وفرنسا)، نشاطها الدبلوماسي في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت بعد فترة من التوقف تلت انتخاب الرئيس جوزيف عون.
وعقدت أعضاء اللجنة اجتماعاً مع رئيس مجلس الوزراء نواف سلام في السراي الحكومي، اليوم(الإثنين)، جرى خلاله بحث آخر التطورات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية في لبنان والمنطقة.
وقال السفير المصري علاء موسى عقب اللقاء، إن المجتمعين ناقشوا مجموعة من الملفات في مقدمها الإصلاحات الاقتصادية ومعالجة الفجوة المالية، معبراً عن ثقة اللجنة في الحكومة اللبنانية. وأضاف أن البحث تناول مسار المرحلة الأولى من حصر السلاح، مشدداً على وقوف الدول الخمس إلى جانب الدولة اللبنانية في الخطوات التي تنفذها، واعتبر أن المسار الحالي بأنه يسير بشكل إيجابي.
وفي ما يتعلق بالانتخابات النيابية، لفت موسى إلى أن اللجنة تتطلع لإجرائها في موعدها المحدد، لما تمثله من محطة أساسية لإعادة انتظام العمل السياسي بعد مرحلة طويلة من الفراغ، معلناً دعم الدول الخمس لأي خطوة تضمن إتمام هذا الاستحقاق.
وتتزامن حركة اللجنة الخماسية مع استعداد لبنان لاستقبال عدد من الموفدين والدبلوماسيين هذا الأسبوع، في ظل تصعيد عسكري إسرائيلي لافت خلال اليومين الماضيين.
وتبرز في هذا السياق عودة الموفدين الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان والسعودي يزيد بن فرحان إلى بيروت، في زيارة تهدف أساساً إلى استكمال التحضيرات لعقد مؤتمر دولي لدعم الجيش اللبناني.
ومن المقرر أن يصل لودريان منتصف الأسبوع الحالي، حيث يلتقي الأربعاء رؤساء الجمهورية جوزف عون، ومجلس النواب نبيه بري، والحكومة نواف سلام.
وتركز هذه اللقاءات على الوضعين السياسي والأمني، وعلى سبل تعزيز دعم الدولة اللبنانية، خصوصا لجهة تنظيم مؤتمر دولي مخصص لمساندة الجيش اللبناني. وتسعى باريس من خلال هذه الجولة إلى تحديد احتياجات المؤسسة العسكرية من معدات ودعم مالي، والعمل على ضمان مشاركة عربية وأوروبية ودولية واسعة، بما يكفل خروج المؤتمر بنتائج عملية وملموسة، لا بمجرد بيانات سياسية.
وفي موازاة الجانب التقني، تحمل زيارة لودريان رسائل سياسية واضحة، أبرزها تأكيد دعم الحكومة اللبنانية وتشجيعها على تنفيذ التزاماتها ضمن خارطة طريق محددة، خصوصاً في ملف حصر السلاح، مع التشديد على أن المجتمع الدولي يقف إلى جانب لبنان لكنه ينتظر خطوات فعلية لا وعوداً فقط.
