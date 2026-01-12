The five-member committee, which includes ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France, has resumed its diplomatic activities in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, after a period of suspension following the election of President Joseph Aoun.



The committee members held a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail today (Monday), during which they discussed the latest political, economic, and security developments in Lebanon and the region.



Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa stated after the meeting that the attendees discussed a range of issues, primarily economic reforms and addressing the financial gap, expressing the committee's confidence in the Lebanese government. He added that the discussion included the path for the first phase of arms control, emphasizing the support of the five countries for the Lebanese state in the steps it is taking, and considered the current path to be progressing positively.



Regarding the parliamentary elections, Moussa noted that the committee looks forward to holding them on schedule, as they represent a crucial milestone for restoring political order after a long period of vacuum, announcing the five countries' support for any step that ensures the completion of this entitlement.



The movement of the five-member committee coincides with Lebanon's preparations to receive a number of envoys and diplomats this week, amid noticeable Israeli military escalation over the past two days.



In this context, the return of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi envoy Prince Khalid bin Farhan to Beirut is highlighted, with the visit primarily aimed at completing preparations for holding an international conference to support the Lebanese army.



Le Drian is scheduled to arrive in the middle of this week, where he will meet on Wednesday with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



These meetings will focus on the political and security situations, as well as ways to enhance support for the Lebanese state, particularly regarding organizing an international conference dedicated to supporting the Lebanese army. Paris aims through this tour to identify the military institution's needs for equipment and financial support, and to work on ensuring broad Arab, European, and international participation, which guarantees that the conference yields practical and tangible results, rather than just political statements.



Alongside the technical aspect, Le Drian's visit carries clear political messages, the most prominent of which is reaffirming support for the Lebanese government and encouraging it to fulfill its commitments within a specific roadmap, especially regarding the arms control file, while stressing that the international community stands by Lebanon but is waiting for concrete steps, not just promises.