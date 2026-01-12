ردت الصين على تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ألمح فيها إلى رغبة بكين في الاستحواذ على غرينلاند.


ودعت ‌الصين، اليوم(الإثنين)، ​الولايات المتحدة إلى الإحجام عن استخدام الدول الأخرى «ذريعة لتحقيق ‌مصالحها الخاصة».


وقالت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية ماو نينغ في مؤتمر صحفي: «القطب الشمالي منطقة ⁠تخص المصالح العامة للمجتمع الدولي برمته».


وأضافت أن أنشطة الصين في القطب ‌الشمالي تهدف إلى تعزيز السلام والاستقرار والتنمية المستدامة في المنطقة. ودعت ماو ‌إلى احترام حقوق وحريات جميع الدول في القيام بأنشطة مشروعة في القطب الشمالي.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة ستضم غرينلاند «بطريقة أو بأخرى»، وقال: «إذا لم نسيطر عليها، فستفعل ذلك روسيا أو الصين».


وأضاف ترمب من الطائرة الرئاسية، أن «على غرينلاند إبرام صفقة، لأنها لا تريد أن تسيطر عليها روسيا أو الصين». واعتبر أن إبرام صفقة هو الجزء السهل، لكننا سنحصل على غرينلاند بطريقة أو بأخرى.


وبنبرة ساخرة، قال إن دفاعهم يعتمد أساسا على زلاجتين تجرهما كلاب. هل تعلمون ذلك؟ هل تعلمون ما هو دفاعهم؟ زلاجتان تجرهما كلاب.


وأضاف: «نرى في الوقت نفسه مدمرات وغواصات روسية وصينية في كل مكان. لن نسمح بحدوث ذلك، وإذا أثر ذلك على حلف الناتو فليكن. لكن كما تعلمون هم بحاجة إلينا أكثر مما نحن بحاجة إليهم».


يذكر أن الدنمارك التي تنتمي إليها جزيرة غرينلاند، عضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو). وحذرت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميته فريدريكسن في وقت سابق، من أن أي محاولة للاستيلاء بالقوة على الجزيرة ذات الحكم الذاتي الغنية بالمعادن، ستعني «نهاية كل شيء»، بما في ذلك نظام الأمن القائم منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية.