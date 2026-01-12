ردت الصين على تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ألمح فيها إلى رغبة بكين في الاستحواذ على غرينلاند.
ودعت الصين، اليوم(الإثنين)، الولايات المتحدة إلى الإحجام عن استخدام الدول الأخرى «ذريعة لتحقيق مصالحها الخاصة».
وقالت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية ماو نينغ في مؤتمر صحفي: «القطب الشمالي منطقة تخص المصالح العامة للمجتمع الدولي برمته».
وأضافت أن أنشطة الصين في القطب الشمالي تهدف إلى تعزيز السلام والاستقرار والتنمية المستدامة في المنطقة. ودعت ماو إلى احترام حقوق وحريات جميع الدول في القيام بأنشطة مشروعة في القطب الشمالي.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة ستضم غرينلاند «بطريقة أو بأخرى»، وقال: «إذا لم نسيطر عليها، فستفعل ذلك روسيا أو الصين».
وأضاف ترمب من الطائرة الرئاسية، أن «على غرينلاند إبرام صفقة، لأنها لا تريد أن تسيطر عليها روسيا أو الصين». واعتبر أن إبرام صفقة هو الجزء السهل، لكننا سنحصل على غرينلاند بطريقة أو بأخرى.
وبنبرة ساخرة، قال إن دفاعهم يعتمد أساسا على زلاجتين تجرهما كلاب. هل تعلمون ذلك؟ هل تعلمون ما هو دفاعهم؟ زلاجتان تجرهما كلاب.
وأضاف: «نرى في الوقت نفسه مدمرات وغواصات روسية وصينية في كل مكان. لن نسمح بحدوث ذلك، وإذا أثر ذلك على حلف الناتو فليكن. لكن كما تعلمون هم بحاجة إلينا أكثر مما نحن بحاجة إليهم».
يذكر أن الدنمارك التي تنتمي إليها جزيرة غرينلاند، عضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو). وحذرت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميته فريدريكسن في وقت سابق، من أن أي محاولة للاستيلاء بالقوة على الجزيرة ذات الحكم الذاتي الغنية بالمعادن، ستعني «نهاية كل شيء»، بما في ذلك نظام الأمن القائم منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية.
China responded to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he hinted at Beijing's desire to acquire Greenland.
Today (Monday), China urged the United States to refrain from using other countries as "a pretext to achieve its own interests."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference: "The Arctic is an area that concerns the common interests of the entire international community."
She added that China's activities in the Arctic aim to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. Mao called for respect for the rights and freedoms of all countries to engage in legitimate activities in the Arctic.
The U.S. President announced that the United States would acquire Greenland "one way or another," stating: "If we don't control it, Russia or China will."
Trump added from Air Force One that "Greenland needs to make a deal, because it doesn't want to be controlled by Russia or China." He considered that making a deal is the easy part, but we will get Greenland one way or another.
In a sarcastic tone, he said that their defense relies mainly on two dog sleds. Do you know that? Do you know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.
He added: "At the same time, we see Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines everywhere. We will not allow that, and if it affects NATO, so be it. But as you know, they need us more than we need them."
It is worth noting that Denmark, which owns Greenland, is a member of NATO. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously warned that any attempt to forcibly seize the mineral-rich autonomous island would mean "the end of everything," including the security system that has been in place since the end of World War II.