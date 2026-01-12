China responded to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he hinted at Beijing's desire to acquire Greenland.



Today (Monday), China urged the United States to refrain from using other countries as "a pretext to achieve its own interests."



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference: "The Arctic is an area that concerns the common interests of the entire international community."



She added that China's activities in the Arctic aim to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. Mao called for respect for the rights and freedoms of all countries to engage in legitimate activities in the Arctic.



The U.S. President announced that the United States would acquire Greenland "one way or another," stating: "If we don't control it, Russia or China will."



Trump added from Air Force One that "Greenland needs to make a deal, because it doesn't want to be controlled by Russia or China." He considered that making a deal is the easy part, but we will get Greenland one way or another.



In a sarcastic tone, he said that their defense relies mainly on two dog sleds. Do you know that? Do you know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.



He added: "At the same time, we see Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines everywhere. We will not allow that, and if it affects NATO, so be it. But as you know, they need us more than we need them."



It is worth noting that Denmark, which owns Greenland, is a member of NATO. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously warned that any attempt to forcibly seize the mineral-rich autonomous island would mean "the end of everything," including the security system that has been in place since the end of World War II.