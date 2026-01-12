في وقت تتصاعد الاحتجاجات في إيران عقب ارتفاع عدد الضحايا فيما تدرس واشنطن القيام بعمل عسكري، اعتبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن الاحتجاجات تشكل تدخلاً في الشؤون الداخلية.


الاحتجاجات تحولت إلى عنف


واتهم عراقجي في كلمة متلفزة للدبلوماسيين في طهران، اليوم(الإثنين)، ترمب بالتسبب في تحويل المظاهرات إلى العنف بعد تهديده بإمكانية التدخل. وقال إن السلطات استجابت للاحتجاجات في بدايتها عبر الحوار وإجراء الإصلاحات، مضيفا أن «الاحتجاجات دخلت مرحلة أخرى وتحولت للعنف بدءاً من أول يناير»، على حد قوله. وأكد أن إيران مستعدة للحرب وللحوار.


وأفاد وزير الخارجية بأنه منذ أن أشار ترمب إلى التدخل أصبحت المظاهرات دموية، لمنح ذريعة للتدخل، لافتا إلى من وصفهم بالإرهابيين، واتهمهم بأنهم استهدفوا المتظاهرين وقوات الأمن على السواء.


ما يجري حرب إرهابية


وذكر أن الأوضاع في إيران الآن تحت السيطرة الكاملة، مضيفاً أن الإنترنت سيعود قريباً إلى السفارات والوزارات، معتبراً أن قطعه كان لضبط الأمن. وقال إن ما يجري الآن ليس مظاهرات بل حرب إرهابية على البلاد، على حد قوله.


ولفت إلى أن معظم من قضوا في المظاهرات تم إطلاق النار عليهم من الخلف، لدينا الكثير من الوثائق التي تدل على التدخل الأمريكي والإسرائيلي في الحركة الإرهابية، على حد قوله.


ترمب يلوح بالتحرك


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي هدد في الأيام القليلة الماضية بالتدخل، محذّراً القادة الإيرانيين من مغبة استخدام القوة مع المتظاهرين، وقال إن إيران تتطلع إلى الحرية، ربما بشكل لم يحدث من قبل.. الولايات المتحدة تقف على أهبة الاستعداد للمساعدة.


وقال ​ترمب مساء الأحد، إن إيران تواصلت مع الولايات المتحدة قبل يوم واقترحت التفاوض بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق نووي. وأضاف: «قد نضطر إلى التحرك قبل عقد أي اجتماع... يجري ترتيب اجتماع».


وكشف أنه يتلقى تقريراً كل ساعة عن الوضع في إيران، وألمح إلى أن ما يجري يبدو وكأنه يتجاوز الخط الأحمر الذي حدده للنظام الإيراني.


وذكر أن بعض المحتجين في إيران قُتلوا نتيجة تدافع، فيما أُطلق الرصاص على آخرين.


ارتفاع عدد الضحايا


وأفاد نشطاء حقوقيون بارتفاع عدد ضحايا الاحتجاجات إلى 544 شخصاً، وسط ما وصفوه بالتصاعد الدرامي في استخدام القوة من قبل قوات الأمن الإيرانية وانقطاع خدمات الإنترنت والاتصالات.


وأعلن النشطاء أنهم تلقوا تقارير عن سقوط 579 آخرين ويتم التحقق منها حالياً، وتقول تقارير حقوقية إن الاحتجاجات الجماهيرية وصلت إلى 186 مدينة في جميع محافظات إيران البالغ عددها 31 محافظة.


وكانت صحيفة واشنطن بوست نقلت عن مركز حقوقي معني بشؤون إيران، مقره في نيويورك، القول إنه تلقى روايات من شهود عيان وتقارير وصفها بأنها موثوقة بسقوط مئات المتظاهرين منذ أن أوقفت السلطات خدمات الإنترنت ليل الخميس الماضي.