At a time when protests are escalating in Iran following an increase in the number of casualties, while Washington is considering military action, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the protests constitute interference in internal affairs.



The protests have turned violent



In a televised speech to diplomats in Tehran today (Monday), Araghchi accused Trump of causing the demonstrations to turn violent after threatening the possibility of intervention. He said that the authorities responded to the protests initially through dialogue and reforms, adding that "the protests have entered another phase and turned to violence starting from January 1," according to him. He affirmed that Iran is ready for both war and dialogue.



The Foreign Minister stated that since Trump mentioned intervention, the demonstrations have become bloody, providing a pretext for intervention, pointing to those he described as terrorists, accusing them of targeting both protesters and security forces alike.



What is happening is a terrorist war



He mentioned that the situation in Iran is now under complete control, adding that the internet will soon return to embassies and ministries, considering that its cut was to maintain security. He stated that what is happening now is not demonstrations but a terrorist war against the country, according to him.



He pointed out that most of those who died in the protests were shot from behind, saying that they have a lot of documents indicating U.S. and Israeli intervention in the terrorist movement, according to him.



Trump hints at action



The U.S. President had threatened in recent days to intervene, warning Iranian leaders of the consequences of using force against protesters, stating that Iran is seeking freedom, perhaps in a way that has not happened before... the United States is on high alert to assist.



On Sunday evening, Trump said that Iran had contacted the United States the day before and suggested negotiating to reach a nuclear agreement. He added: "We may have to act before any meeting... a meeting is being arranged."



He revealed that he receives a report every hour about the situation in Iran, hinting that what is happening seems to exceed the red line he set for the Iranian regime.



He mentioned that some protesters in Iran were killed due to a stampede, while others were shot.



Increase in the number of casualties



Human rights activists reported that the number of casualties from the protests has risen to 544, amid what they described as a dramatic escalation in the use of force by Iranian security forces and the disruption of internet and communication services.



Activists announced that they received reports of 579 others who have fallen, which are currently being verified, and human rights reports indicate that mass protests have reached 186 cities across all 31 provinces of Iran.



The Washington Post reported that a rights center concerned with Iranian affairs, based in New York, stated that it received accounts from eyewitnesses and reports it described as reliable regarding the fall of hundreds of protesters since the authorities cut internet services last Thursday night.