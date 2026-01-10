The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has ruled out an imminent collapse of the political system in Cuba, but it painted a grim picture of the economic and political situation, which contrasts with previous statements by President Donald Trump predicting the imminent fall of the regime following the attack on Venezuela.



Struggles of Economic Sectors



Western media reported from three informed sources that the CIA's latest assessment sees that key sectors of the Cuban economy, such as agriculture and tourism, are suffering severe pressures due to frequent power outages, trade sanctions, and other issues.



It reported that the potential loss of oil imports from Venezuela, which has been a major ally of Cuba over the past decades, could make the government's task extremely difficult.



However, the CIA's assessment did not determine whether the economic deterioration would lead to destabilization of the government.



Cutting Oil Supplies



Trump and American officials suggested that cutting Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba following the attack on Caracas could lead to the downfall of the government in Havana.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last Sunday that "Cuba looks like it's on the verge of falling, I don't know if they will be able to hold on," adding that Cuba is now without income because they were getting all their income from Venezuelan oil.



Venezuela is the largest oil supplier to Cuba, and since the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the United States has succeeded in pressuring interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez to send nearly all of Venezuela's oil production to the United States.



Severely Poor Economic Situation



According to sources familiar with the intelligence information, the CIA report described the Cuban economy with "severely poor" terms, although their estimates varied in terms of severity.



One official stated that the situation described in the assessments is not as bad as it was during the "Special Period" in the 1990s, a time of prolonged economic hardship following the withdrawal of Soviet support in the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, another official noted that electricity sectors are now experiencing an average of 20 hours a day without power outside the capital, Havana, which had not happened before.



However, it remains unclear whether the economic crisis will actually lead to a governmental change, a fact acknowledged by the CIA assessments.



The Trump administration assesses that Cuba has experienced a demographic collapse in recent years, with large numbers of the population under 50 emigrating abroad. This may weaken the momentum for political reform, which typically derives its energy from the youth in other countries.