استبعدت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، سقوطاً وشيكاً للنظام السياسي في كوبا، لكنها رسمت صورة قاتمة للوضعين الاقتصادي والسياسي، وهو ما يتناقض مع تصريحات سابقة للرئيس دونالد ترمب توقعت قرب سقوط النظام، عقب الهجوم على فنزويلا.


معاناة قطاعات اقتصادية


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن 3 أشخص مطلعين، أن أحدث تقييم لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية يرى أن قطاعات رئيسية في الاقتصاد الكوبي، مثل الزراعة والسياحة، تعاني ضغوطاً شديدة بسبب الانقطاعات المتكررة للكهرباء، والعقوبات التجارية، ومشكلات أخرى.


وأفادت بأن الخسارة المحتملة لواردات النفط من فنزويلا، التي كانت حليفاً رئيسياً لكوبا خلال العقود الماضية، قد تجعل مهمة الحكومة صعبة للغاية.


إلا أن تقييم الـCIA لم يحسم ما إذا كان تدهور الاقتصاد سيؤدي إلى زعزعة استقرار الحكومة.


قطع إمدادات النفط


وكان ترمب ومسؤولون أمريكيون، رجحوا أن يؤدي قطع إمدادات النفط الفنزويلية عن كوبا عقب الهجوم على كراكاس إلى إسقاط الحكومة في هافانا.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، الأحد الماضي، إن «كوبا تبدو وكأنها على وشك السقوط، لا أعرف إن كانوا سيتمكنون من الصمود»، مضيفاً أن كوبا الآن بلا دخل؛ لأنهم كانوا يحصلون على كل دخلهم من النفط الفنزويلي.


وتعد فنزويلا أكبر مورد للنفط إلى كوبا، ومنذ اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، نجحت الولايات المتحدة في الضغط على الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز لإرسال معظم إنتاج النفط الفنزويلي تقريباً إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وضع اقتصادي شديد السوء


وحسب مصادر مطلعة على المعلومات الاستخباراتية، فإن تقرير CIA وصف الاقتصاد الكوبي بأوصاف «شديدة السوء»، وإن اختلفت تقديراتهم في درجة خطورته.


وقال أحد المسؤولين إن الوضع الوارد في التقييمات ليس بالسوء الذي بلغه خلال «الفترة الخاصة» في تسعينيات القرن الماضي، وهي مرحلة من المعاناة الاقتصادية الطويلة أعقبت انسحاب دعم الاتحاد السوفيتي في أواخر الثمانينيات وأوائل التسعينيات. لكن مسؤولاً آخر، رأى أن قطاعات الكهرباء باتت تستمر بمعدل 20 ساعة يومياً خارج العاصمة هافانا، وهو أمر لم يكن يحدث من قبل.


إلا أنه من غير الواضح بعد ما إذا كانت الأزمة الاقتصادية ستؤدي فعلاً إلى تغيير حكومي، وهي حقيقة أقرت بها تقييمات وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية.


وتقيم إدارة ترمب بأن كوبا شهدت انهياراً ديموغرافياً في السنوات الأخيرة، مع هجرة أعداد كبيرة من السكان دون سن الـ50 إلى خارج البلاد. وقد يضعف ذلك الزخم الدافع إلى الإصلاح السياسي، الذي يستمد طاقته في دول أخرى عادة من الشباب.