أعلنت وكالة «سانا»، أن عنصرين من قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» فجرا نفسيهما في حي الشيخ مقصود في حلب، إلا أن الحادثة لم تسفر عن وقوع إصابات.


من جهته، أفاد قائد الأمن الداخلي في حلب بأن الدولة فرضت سيطرتها على حي الشيخ مقصود، وقال: «إنه تم تفجير عدد كبير من الألغام المنتشرة في الحي»، مضيفاً: «نحمي كل من يلزم بيته ويلقي السلاح في حلب».


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية انتشار قوات الأمن الداخلي في حيّ الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب. وقالت في بيان، اليوم: إن وحدات الأمن الداخلي بدأت انتشارها في حي الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، ضمن خطة مدروسة تهدف إلى إعادة تثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، عقب القضاء على المجموعات المسلحة التابعة لتنظيم «قسد» على يد الجيش السوري.


وأضافت أن الوحدات باشرت مهمات حماية المدنيين، والحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، ومنع أية خروقات أو مظاهر فوضى، وذلك بالتنسيق الكامل مع وحدات الجيش العربي السوري المنتشرة في الحي.


وكان محافظ حلب عزّام الغريب، أعلن أن الجهات المعنية في المدينة تتابع أعمالها الميدانية على مدار الساعة لتثبيت الأمن وضمان عودة الحياة الطبيعية في حيّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، داعياً الأهالي إلى الالتزام الكامل بالتعليمات الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.


وأكد الغريب استمرار حظر التجول في المناطق التي أعلنت عنها هيئة العمليات، إلى حين صدور تعاميم لاحقة، مطالباً النازحين بـ «عدم التوجّه إلى الأحياء المذكورة في الوقت الحالي، إلا بعد التنسيق المسبق مع لجنة استجابة حلب، حرصاً على سلامتهم وضمان تنظيم عودتهم الآمنة».


وكان الجيش السوري أعلن السيطرة على حي الشيخ مقصود في مدينة حلب صباح اليوم، بعد معارك عنيفة مع مقاتلي «قسد» وبذلك يسيطر الجيش السوري على كامل أحياء مدينة حلب.


بدورها، كشفت وزارة الصحة السورية في بيان، أن المجموعات المسلحة المرتبطة بحزب العمال الكردستاني تطرد العاملين والأطباء من مستشفى ياسين في حي الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، وتحوله لنقطة عسكرية تتحصن بها، بعد فرارهم أمام قوات الجيش السوري. وطالبت المدنيين عدم الاقتراب من المستشفى حرصاً على سلامتهم.