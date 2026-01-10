The "SANA" agency announced that two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) blew themselves up in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo, but the incident did not result in any injuries.



For his part, the head of internal security in Aleppo reported that the state has established control over the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, stating: "A large number of mines scattered in the neighborhood have been detonated," adding: "We protect everyone who stays in their home and lays down their weapons in Aleppo."



The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the deployment of internal security forces in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo city. In a statement today, it said that internal security units began their deployment in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo city, as part of a planned strategy aimed at restoring security and stability, following the elimination of armed groups affiliated with the SDF by the Syrian army.



It added that the units have commenced their tasks of protecting civilians, preserving public and private property, and preventing any violations or signs of chaos, in full coordination with the units of the Syrian Arab Army deployed in the neighborhood.



The governor of Aleppo, Izzam Al-Ghareeb, announced that the relevant authorities in the city are monitoring their field operations around the clock to establish security and ensure the return of normal life in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, calling on residents to fully comply with the instructions issued by the competent authorities.



Al-Ghareeb confirmed the continuation of the curfew in the areas announced by the operations authority until further notices are issued, urging displaced persons "not to head to the mentioned neighborhoods at this time, except after prior coordination with the Aleppo Response Committee, in order to ensure their safety and organize their safe return."



The Syrian army announced the control of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo city this morning, after fierce battles with SDF fighters, thus the Syrian army has control over all neighborhoods of Aleppo city.



For its part, the Syrian Ministry of Health revealed in a statement that armed groups linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party are expelling workers and doctors from Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo city, turning it into a military point for their fortification, after they fled before the Syrian army. It urged civilians not to approach the hospital for their safety.