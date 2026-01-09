أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، أن قواتها شنت ضربة واسعة النطاق بما في ذلك استخدام صاروخ «أوريشنيك» على منشآت حيوية في أوكرانيا، رداً على هجوم كييف على مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أواخر ديسمبر، وهو ما تنفيه أوكرانيا بشدة.


تدمير منشآت إنتاج المسيرات


وأفادت الوزارة، اليوم الجمعة، أن القوات الروسية استهدفت مرافق إنتاج الطائرات المسيرة الأوكرانية التي «اُستخدمت في تنفيذ الهجوم الإرهابي» إضافة للبنية التحتية للطاقة التي تغذّي المجمع الصناعي العسكري. وأكدت أن أي أعمال إرهابية قد يرتكبها النظام الأوكراني في المستقبل لن تبقى دون رد.


وأضاف البيان أن أهداف الضربة تحققت، وتم تدمير منشآت إنتاج الطائرات المسيرة التي استخدمت خلال الهجوم الإرهابي، والبنية التحتية للطاقة التي تضمن تشغيل المجمع الصناعي العسكري في أوكرانيا.


اختبار للتحالف الأطلسي


من جهته، أعلن سلاح الجو الأوكراني، أن الجيش الروسي أطلق 36 صاروخاً و242 طائرة مسيّرة على أوكرانيا خلال الليلة الماضية، في الهجوم الذي رأت فيه كييف «اختباراً» لحلفاء أوكرانيا. وتمكن نظام الدفاع الجوي الأوكراني من إسقاط 226 مسيّرة و18 صاروخاً، وفق سلاح الجو.


وحذّر وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيغا، من أن هذا الهجوم قرب حدود الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي يمثل تهديداً خطيراً لأمن القارة الأوروبية، واختباراً للتحالف عبر الأطلسي.


وكانت روسيا هاجمت أوكرانيا بمسيرات وصواريخ، فجر الجمعة، مما أسفر عن مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 16 آخرين على الأقل في العاصمة كييف، بحسب ما ذكرته السلطات الأوكرانية، وأدى هجوم أوكراني إلى قطع الكهرباء في بيلغورود الروسية.


استخدام صاروخ باليستي


وقال رئيس بلدية كييف أندري سادوفي: إن روسيا ضربت بنية تحتية حيوية في مدينة لفيف الغربية باستخدام صاروخ باليستي غير محدد. وذكرت القيادة الغربية للقوات الجوية الأوكرانية أن الصاروخ بلغت سرعته 13 ألف كيلومتر (أكثر من 8 آلاف ميل) في الساعة.


وأعلن رئيس الإدارة العسكرية لمدينة كييف تيمور تكاتشينكو، أن مناطق عدة في كييف تعرضت للقصف في الهجوم. ففي منطقة ديسنيانسكي، تحطمت مسيرة فوق سطح مبنى متعدد الطوابق. وفي موقع آخر بالمنطقة ذاتها، تضرر الطابقان الأول والثاني من مبنى سكني نتيجة الهجوم.


ووقع الهجوم بعد ساعات فقط من تنبيه الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي للأمة بشأن نوايا روسيا لشن هجوم واسع النطاق. وقال إن روسيا تهدف إلى الاستفادة من الطقس شديد البرودة في العاصمة، مما يجعل الطرق والشوارع زلقة بشكل خطير.


حرمان نصف مليون من الكهرباء


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، أفادت بأن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت، خلال الليلة الماضية، 5 مسيرات أوكرانية في أجواء مقاطعات بريانسك وبيلغورود وروستوف وأوريول.


وأعلن حاكم منطقة بيلغورود الروسية فياتشيسلاف غلادكوف، أن أكثر من 500 ألف شخص محرومون من الكهرباء إثر هجوم أوكراني على هذه المنطقة القريبة من مدينة خاركيف الأوكرانية.


وفي منشور على تطبيق «تليغرام»، قال: عند الساعة الـ6:00 من صباح اليوم لا تزال الكهرباء مقطوعة عن 556 ألف شخص في ست بلديات، ويعاني عدد مماثل تقريباً من انقطاع التدفئة»، مضيفاً أن 200 ألف شخص يعانون أيضاً من انقطاع المياه والصرف الصحي.