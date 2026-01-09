The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces launched a large-scale strike, including the use of the "Orishnik" missile, on vital facilities in Ukraine, in response to Kyiv's attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December, which Ukraine strongly denies.



Destruction of Drone Production Facilities



The ministry reported today, Friday, that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian drone production facilities that "were used to carry out the terrorist attack," in addition to the energy infrastructure that feeds the military-industrial complex. It confirmed that any terrorist acts that the Ukrainian regime may commit in the future will not go unanswered.



The statement added that the objectives of the strike were achieved, and the drone production facilities used during the terrorist attack, as well as the energy infrastructure ensuring the operation of the military-industrial complex in Ukraine, were destroyed.



A Test for the Atlantic Alliance



For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that the Russian army launched 36 missiles and 242 drones at Ukraine during the past night, in an attack that Kyiv sees as a "test" for Ukraine's allies. The Ukrainian air defense system managed to shoot down 226 drones and 18 missiles, according to the Air Force.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha warned that this attack near the borders of the European Union and NATO represents a serious threat to the security of the European continent and is a test for the transatlantic alliance.



Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles early Friday, resulting in the deaths of 3 people and injuring at least 16 others in the capital Kyiv, according to Ukrainian authorities, and a Ukrainian attack led to power outages in the Russian city of Belgorod.



Use of a Ballistic Missile



Kyiv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that Russia struck critical infrastructure in the western city of Lviv using an unspecified ballistic missile. The Western Command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the missile reached a speed of 13,000 kilometers (over 8,000 miles) per hour.



The head of the Kyiv military administration, Tymur Tkachynko, announced that several areas in Kyiv were bombarded during the attack. In the Desnianskyi district, a drone crashed on the roof of a multi-story building. In another location in the same area, the first and second floors of a residential building were damaged as a result of the attack.



The attack occurred just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the nation about Russia's intentions to launch a large-scale attack. He stated that Russia aims to take advantage of the extremely cold weather in the capital, making roads and streets dangerously slippery.



Half a Million Without Electricity



The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed 5 Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Rostov, and Oryol regions during the past night.



The governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that more than 500,000 people are without electricity following a Ukrainian attack on this area near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.



In a post on the Telegram app, he stated: "As of 6:00 AM today, electricity is still cut off for 556,000 people in six municipalities, and a similar number are experiencing heating outages," adding that 200,000 people are also suffering from water and sewage outages.