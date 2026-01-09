The Iranian guide Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to maintain their national unity, considering it the "way to victory over enemies," while the country is witnessing a wide wave of protests and escalating violence.



Khamenei called on President Donald Trump to focus on his country's internal problems instead of interfering in Iranian affairs.



Khamenei said in a speech today (Friday) that some rioters among the protesters are trying to please the American president by vandalizing public property, according to him. He added that Trump's hands are stained with the blood of more than 1,000 Iranians who fell during the attacks in June.



He emphasized that Iran will not retreat from its principles and will not submit to what he described as "agents working for foreign interests."



Iran is experiencing a wide wave of protests and violence in several cities, coinciding with reports of a near-total internet blackout and disruption of communication services, amid increasing American warnings against the repression of protesters.



The protests extended on Thursday evening to Tehran and the cities of Isfahan, Alborz, Bushehr, Kerman, Hamadan, and other Iranian cities, after being more active in rural towns.



Airlines began canceling their flights, and Turkish Airlines (THY) announced the cancellation of its flights to Tehran, Tabriz, and Mashhad scheduled for Friday and Saturday.



It stated in a statement that "due to regional developments in Iran, 17 scheduled flights on Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, and Mashhad have been canceled."



It was announced that 5 other flights operated by Iranian airlines were canceled, while 7 other flights remained listed on the schedule. Dubai Airports' website indicated the cancellation of at least 6 flights from Dubai to several Iranian cities.