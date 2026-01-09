طالب المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، الإيرانيين بالحفاظ على وحدتهم الوطنية، معتبراً أن ذلك يمثل «السبيل للانتصار على الأعداء»، فيما تشهد البلاد موجة واسعة من الاحتجاجات وأعمال العنف المتصاعدة.


ودعا خامنئي الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى التركيز على مشكلات بلاده الداخلية، بدلاً من التدخل في الشأن الإيراني.


وقال خامنئي في كلمة اليوم (الجمعة)، إن بعض مثيري الشغب بين المحتجين يسعون، إلى إرضاء الرئيس الأمريكي من خلال تخريب الممتلكات العامة، بحسب قوله. وأضاف أن يد ترمب ملطخة بدماء أكثر من 1000 إيراني سقطوا خلال هجمات يونيو.


وشدد على أن إيران لن تتراجع عن مبادئها، ولن تخضع لما وصفهم بـ «العملاء الذين يعملون لمصلحة الخارج».


وتشهد إيران موجة واسعة من الاحتجاجات وأعمال عنف، في عدد من المدن، بالتزامن مع تقارير عن انقطاع شبه كامل للإنترنت وتعطل خدمات الاتصالات، وسط تحذيرات أمريكية متزايدة من قمع المحتجين.


وامتدت الاحتجاجات مساء الخميس، إلى طهران ومدن أصفهان والبرز، وبوشهر وكرمان وهمدان، وغيرها من المدن الإيرانية، بعدما كانت أكثر نشاطاً في البلدات الريفية.


وبدأت شركات الطيران بإلغاء رحلاتها، وأعلنت الخطوط الجوية التركية (THY) إلغاء رحلاتها إلى طهران وتبريز ومشهد المقررة الجمعة والسبت.


وذكرت في بيان أنه «نظراً للتطورات الإقليمية في إيران، فقد تم إلغاء 17 رحلة جوية مقررة يومي الجمعة 9 يناير والسبت 10 يناير إلى مدن طهران وتبريز ومشهد».


وأعلن أن 5 رحلات أخرى تشغّلها شركات طيران إيرانية أُلغيت، في حين بقيت 7 رحلات أخرى مدرجة على جدول الرحلات. وأشار موقع دبي للمطارات إلى إلغاء 6 رحلات جوية على الأقل من دبي إلى عدة مدن إيرانية.