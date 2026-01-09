جدد وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، التأكيد على أن القضية الجنوبية عادلة وحقيقية، وهي أكبر من الأشخاص، وأوسع من الكيانات، وأعمق من أي توظيف سياسي عابر.
وقال في تغريدات على حسابه في «إكس»، اليوم (الجمعة) إن هذه القضية تستحق أن تدار بعقل الدولة، وبروح المسؤولية، وبحوار يفتح الأبواب ولا يغلقها.
وقال الإرياني إن القيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية التي لبت الدعوة إلى الرياض قدمت نموذجاً متقدماً في الشجاعة الوطنية، واختارت طريق الحوار كخيار عقلاني ومسؤول، انطلاقاً من قناعة راسخة بأن حماية جنوب اليمن ومستقبله تبدأ بتغليب المصلحة العامة، وبالشراكة، لا بالإقصاء، ولا بالانفراد بالرأي أو القرار.
وأكد أن الذهاب إلى الرياض لا يعبر عن اصطفاف، بقدر ما يعكس نضجاً سياسياً، وثقة واعية بالدور الأخوي الصادق الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية تجاه اليمن عموماً، والجنوب على وجه الخصوص، وهو دور قام دائماً على جمع الكلمة، وتهيئة مسارات متوازنة تعالج القضايا بروح من العدالة والاحترام المتبادل.
وشدد وزير الإعلام على أن الحوار القادم ليس خطوة شكلية ولا معالجة مؤقتة، بل مدخل تأسيسي لإدراج القضية الجنوبية كمسار رئيسي وأصيل ضمن الحوار السياسي اليمني الشامل، بما يضمن لها حضوراً دائماً، وحلولاً مستدامة، بعيدة عن منطق الغلبة أو فرض الوقائع بالقوة.
ولفت إلى أن التجربة أثبتت أن أي انقسام داخلي أو صراع جانبي لا يخدم إلا المشروع الحوثي، ويؤخر استعادة الدولة، ويبدد تضحيات أبناء الجنوب وكل اليمنيين، وأثبتت أن اختزال القضية أو احتكار تمثيلها يضعفها، ولا يخدم عدالتها ولا مستقبلها.
وأفاد بأن القضية الجنوبية باقية بعدالة مطالبها، وستصل إلى حلها العادل عبر الحوار، وتحت مظلة الدولة، وبرعاية أشقاء صادقين، وبإرادة جنوبية واعية، منفتحة على الجميع، تؤمن بأن الوطن لا يبنى بالإقصاء، بل بالشراكة، ولا يحمى بالفوضى، بل بدولة عادلة تتسع لكل أبنائها.
