The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, reiterated that the southern issue is just and real, and it is bigger than individuals, broader than entities, and deeper than any transient political exploitation.

He stated in tweets on his account on "X" today (Friday) that this issue deserves to be managed with the mindset of the state, with a spirit of responsibility, and through dialogue that opens doors rather than closes them.



Al-Eryani mentioned that the southern leaders and figures who responded to the invitation to Riyadh presented an advanced model of national courage, choosing the path of dialogue as a rational and responsible option, based on a firm conviction that protecting southern Yemen and its future begins with prioritizing the public interest, and through partnership, not exclusion, nor monopolizing opinion or decision.



He emphasized that going to Riyadh does not represent alignment, but rather reflects political maturity and a conscious trust in the sincere brotherly role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays towards Yemen in general, and the south in particular, a role that has always been based on unifying voices and preparing balanced pathways that address issues with a spirit of justice and mutual respect.



The Minister of Information stressed that the upcoming dialogue is not a formal step or a temporary solution, but rather a foundational entry point to incorporate the southern issue as a main and integral pathway within the comprehensive Yemeni political dialogue, ensuring it a permanent presence and sustainable solutions, away from the logic of dominance or imposing facts by force.



He pointed out that experience has proven that any internal division or side conflict only serves the Houthi project, delays the restoration of the state, and dissipates the sacrifices of the people of the south and all Yemenis. It has also proven that reducing the issue or monopolizing its representation weakens it and does not serve its justice or future.



He stated that the southern issue remains just in its demands and will reach its fair solution through dialogue, under the umbrella of the state, with the sponsorship of sincere brothers, and with a conscious southern will that is open to all, believing that the homeland is not built on exclusion, but on partnership, and is not protected by chaos, but by a just state that accommodates all its citizens.