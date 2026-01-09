أكد وزير الداخلية اليمني اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان، أن أي تقييم لجهود السعودية اليوم لا يمكن فصله عن كل ما قامت به منذ ما قبل إعلانها تأسيس التحالف العربي الداعم للشرعية وما بعده، والحديث عن جهود المملكة في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار أيضاً، لا يمكن الإلمام به على عجالة.

وقال خلال حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»: إنه يمكن اقتصار الحديث الآن على الدور الكبير للسعودية في إنجاح عملية «استعادة المعسكرات» في حضرموت والمهرة، فقد بذلت جهوداً كبيرة في تقديم الدعم الإنساني والعسكري، في الوقت الذي كانت تحرص على منع الفوضى وعدم إراقة الدماء، وهي مهمة صعبة لا يمكن القيام بها في آنٍ واحد.

وأشار إلى أن عيدروس الزبيدي اختار أسوأ طريق لإنهاء حياته السياسية، من خلال التمرد بالسلاح ومواجهة الدولة عسكرياً، وهذا الطريق لن يؤدي بصاحبه إلا للقتل أو السجن أو النفي، طال الزمن أم قصر، «وما كنا نأمل أن تتجه الأوضاع إلى هذا الاتجاه، لولا أن الزبيدي ظل طريق الدولة، وذهب يبحث عن مكانة قيادية بعيداً عنها، تلبية لرغبة جهات خارجية».

وتطرق وزير الداخلية اليمني إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة خلال الحوار التالي:

جهود السعودية في دعم اليمن

• كيف تنظرون إلى جهود السعودية في عملية استعادة المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة؟

•• أولاً نشكر صحيفة «عكاظ» على مواكبتها للأحداث في اليمن أولاً بأول، وبدورها التنويري والتوعوي على المستوى المحلي والدولي.

وإجابة على سؤالك فإن أي تقييم لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة الآن لا يمكن فصله عن كل ما قامت به منذ ما قبل إعلانها تأسيس التحالف العربي الداعم للشرعية وما بعده، والحديث عن جهود المملكة في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار أيضاً، لا يمكن الإلمام به في مقابلة صحفية ولا عدة مقابلات لارتباطه بالدعم الاقتصادي والإنساني الكبير للحكومة الشرعية الذي انعكس إيجاباً على الوضع الأمني والعسكري في المحافظات المحررة، لكن يمكن اقتصار الحديث الآن على الدور الكبير للمملكة في إنجاح عملية استعادة المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة، فقد بذلت جهوداً كبيرة في تقديم الدعم الإنساني والعسكري، في الوقت الذي كانت تحرص على منع الفوضى وعدم إراقة الدماء، وهي مهمة صعبة لا يمكن القيام بها في آن واحد، وبالفعل قام الأشقاء بهذه المهمة الصعبة على أكمل وجه، إذ ساعدوا القوات اليمنية في إنهاء التمرد الذي أقدمت عليه مليشيات «الانتقالي»، بعد اجتياحها محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة، وإخراجهم من المعسكرات التي سيطروا عليها، وكان للطيران الحربي السعودي دور في منع تقدم المليشيات، وتحذيرها، ومنع تهريب السلاح من المعسكرات، وحسم المعركة في وقت قياسي وبأقل كلفة.

ولا يمكننا ونحن نتطرق للدعم العسكري في استعادة المعسكرات، أن نغفل الجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها في التهدئة وإرسال الوساطات والوفود لإنهاء تمرّد المجلس الانتقالي بشكل سلمي، دون الحاجة للتعامل العسكري، بيد أن تعنت قيادة المجلس الانتقالي، وإصرارهم على غيّهم، وعدم استجابتهم لجهود التهدئة والانسحاب من حضرموت والمهرة، والعودة إلى ثكناتهم، تلبية لرغبات داعمهم الإقليمي، جعل الأمور تتجه إلى أن تتحول عملية استعادة المعسكرات، من عملية سلمية إلى عملية عسكرية، خصوصاً بعد معلومات بوجود تواصل بين مليشيات «الانتقالي» وجهات خارجية لتوسيع رقعة الفوضى وتهديد الأمن الإقليمي، وإغراق مناطق الحدود مع السعودية بالمليشيات والسلاح. وكما يقال «آخر العلاج الكي»، وهو ما تم عسكرياً وبأقل كلفة، وبدعم الأشقاء وبقرار من رئيس مجلس القيادة الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وتحت قيادة ميدانية برئاسة محافظ حضرموت وقائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي، ومحافظ المهرة محمد علي ياسر.

نجاح عملية «تسليم المعسكرات»

• إلى أي مدى يمكن القول إن عملية تسليم المعسكرات ناجحة؟

•• يمكن القول إن العملية نجحت رغم أنها كانت عملية عسكرية محدودة في منطقة الخشعة وقيادة المنطقة العسكرية الأولى، لكن نجحت في تسليم كل المعسكرات في وادي وصحراء حضرموت لقوات درع الوطن.

أما في محافظة المهرة وساحل حضرموت فكان التسليم طوعياً ولم تحدث مواجهات، لأن من جاؤوا من خارج المحافظتين جاؤوا بعدم قناعتهم، وإنما كانت توجيهات من قيادة المجلس الانتقالي ممثلة بعيدروس الزبيدي والجناح المتطرف بـ«الانتقالي». • كيف هي الأوضاع الأمنية حالياً في المحافظتين؟

•• بالنسبة للأوضاع الأمنية حالياً مستقرة، وتقوم قيادة السلطة المحلية وقوات درع الوطن الى جانب منتسبي الاجهزة الأمنية، وبدعم الوجاهات الاجتماعية للدولة، بتسيير الحياة بسهولة ويسر، خصوصاً مع خروج قوات المجلس الانتقالي من المحافظتين.

المواطنون رحبوا بقوات درع الوطن

• كيف وجدتم تعاون الناس في المحافظتين مع الأجهزة العسكرية والأمنية؟

•• للعلم، كانت محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة من المحافظات المستقرة والآمنة، ولم تصل إليها الجماعة الحوثية وبذلك تجنبت الحروب والدمار، وأبناؤها على وعي كامل بأهمية الأمن والاستقرار، ويتمتعون بطبيعة السلام والتعايش مع الآخرين، وهم أصحاب تاريخ، وغالبية اهتمامات هذه المناطق التجارة والتعليم، لذلك الكثير منهم منتشرون حول العالم، لكن لا يعني ذلك أن هذه المناطق استسلمت لاجتياح مليشيات الانتقالي، بل قاومت من أول لحظة، وهناك مناطق قبلية تعرضت للاجتياح ما دفع أبناءها للتسلح والمواجهة، لكن كانوا حريصين على وجود الدولة، وما إنْ اتخذت الشرعية قرار إجبار مليشيات «الانتقالي» على التسليم بدعم التحالف تنحى الناس جانباً وتركوا الدولة تعمل. ولهذا كان لتعاونهم الدور الكبير في سرعة إنهاء تمرد المجلس الانتقالي، بل استقبلوا قوات درع الوطن وقيادة السلطة المحلية بكل ترحاب، خصوصاً أن جميع أفراد قوات درع الوطن هم من أبناء محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وهذا أيضاً طمأن الناس أكثر.

تأمين مرافق ومؤسسات الدولة

• هل يمكن القول إن كل المرافق والمؤسسات الحكومية في المحافظتين -خصوصاً المطارات والموانئ والمنشآت النفطية- مؤمّنة؟

•• بكل تأكيد، تم تأمين جميع مرافق ومؤسسات الدولة السياسية والاقتصادية والخدمية، عكس ما كان بعد سيطرة مليشيات المجلس الانتقالي على وادي وصحراء حضرموت، فوقتها تم نهب جميع المؤسسات، والمصالح الحكومية، بما فيها مقر وزارة الداخلية، من قبل إحدى مليشيات «الانتقالي»، ولم يكن النهب مقتصراً على المؤسسات والمصالح الحكومية، بل تم نهب ممتلكات المواطنين ومنازلهم ومحلاتهم التجارية، وقد رصدنا بلاغات للمئات ممن تم نهب ممتلكاتهم. كما أن هناك اعتداءات وجرائم قتل، ومن المهم على كل مواطن تعرض للانتهاك من المليشيات أن يقدم بلاغاً، كما ندعو المنظمات الحقوقية للنزول وتوثيق كل الانتهاكات والاعتداءات، وستقوم الأجهزة الأمنية بواجبها في ملاحقة ومطاردة واعتقال المسؤولين عن تلك الجرائم، وتقديمهم للجهات القضائية.

عدن مستقرة بالشرفاء والوطنيين

• قبل أن أسألك عن مؤتمر الرياض، وكما تعلم أن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اعتبر عيدروس الزبيدي متمرداً ومتهماً بالخيانة العظمى، هل هذا سيدفع للمواجهة المسلحة مع قواته، وبذلك تذهب العاصمة عدن إلى عدم الاستقرار؟

•• اختار عيدروس الزبيدي أسوأ طريق لإنهاء حياته السياسية، من خلال التمرد بالسلاح ومواجهة الدولة عسكرياً، وهذا الطريق لن يؤدي بصاحبه إلا للقتل أو السجن أو النفي، طال الزمن أم قصر، وما كنا نأمل أن تتجه الأوضاع إلى هذا الاتجاه، لولا أن الزبيدي ظل طريق الدولة، وذهب يبحث عن مكانة قيادية بعيداً عنها، تلبية لرغبة جهات خارجية، تريد إشعال الفوضى في اليمن لإنجاح مشاريعها المهددة للأمن الإقليمي والدولي، ولا أعتقد أن العاصمة عدن ستدخل في عدم استقرار، بل ستستقر بوجود الشرفاء والوطنيين.

المؤتمر فرصة

لطي صفحة الماضي

• بالعودة إلى المؤتمر الذي سيُعقد في الرياض للكيانات والمكوّنات والشخصيات الجنوبية، كيف تنظر لذلك؟

•• ننظر لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الذي دعا إليه رئيس مجلس القيادة الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، إلى أنه فرصة لطي صفحة الصراعات والمواجهات بأدوات مسلحة، والعودة لطاولة الحوار لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية واستحقاقاتها، التي أكدت عليها مخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الذي اختُتم في 25 يناير 2014، وتوصيات مؤتمر الرياض الذي اختُتم في 19 مايو 2015، ومشاورات الرياض التي اختُتمت في 7 أبريل 2022. إلا أن ما يميز المؤتمر المتوقع تنظيمه قريباً، هو أنه جاء بعد تجربة مريرة وتمرد مسلّح فاشل لتيار من تيارات الحراك الجنوبي المسلّح وهو المجلس الانتقالي، الذي يشارك بما يقارب نصف مجلس القيادة والحكومة، والحوار المتوقع سيضم مكوّنات وشخصيات جنوبية لها مكانتها، ومن كل المكوّنات، بعد ما يقارب من عقد على مصادرة المجلس الانتقالي للقضية الجنوبية، واحتكارها وفرض قوة الأمر الواقع بالسلاح على عدن وبعض المحافظات الجنوبية.

وأجدها فرصة هنا لتقديم جزيل الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وكذلك وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان؛ على استجابتهم لدعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة باستضافة مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي، وعلى كل ما قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة لبلادنا منذ المبادرة الخليجية في 2011، ثم قيادة التحالف العربي لعاصفة الحزم 2015، واستضافة مؤتمر الرياض 2015، ومشاورات الرياض 2022.

لا شروط مسبقة للمشاركة في الحوار

• ما المطلوب قبل انطلاق المؤتمر الجنوبي لضمان تحقيقه أهدافه؟

•• المطلوب لنجاح هذا المؤتمر، هو عدم وضع شروط مسبقة، من قبل الجميع ويجب على كل الجنوبيين تقديم التنازلات لبعضهم بعضاً، وإيجاد مشروع وطني كبير ضمن الدولة الاتحادية للجمهورية اليمنية، وإيجاد صيغة قانونية تضع حداً لعدم تكرار الماضي، وتوزيع السلطة والثروة بعدالة على الجميع، واحترام سيادة الدولة اليمنية، وعدم التدخل بشؤون الآخرين.

• ما كلمتك للشرعية والشعب اليمني؟ وكيف تنظر للمستقبل؟

•• أصدقك القول، رغم الألم إلا أنني كمواطن مثلي مثل كل اليمنيين نشعر بتفاؤل مع كل تحرك للدولة في بسط نفوذها، والآن بالذات نحن أمام مسؤولية أخلاقية، ونحن نرى أشقاءنا، والمجتمع الدولي، وقبل ذلك الشعب اليمني داعمين لتحركاتنا في استعادة هيبة الدولة، وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار. وعليه فتوصيتي للشرعية اليمنية سرعة العودة للداخل اليمني، ومحاربة الفساد، وتطبيق سيادة القانون على الجميع، ويكفي ما حدث لليمن واليمنيين خلال الـ20 عاماً الماضية. وتفاؤلنا يزداد كلما شعرنا بحماسة جيراننا وأشقائنا في دعم دولتنا، وهي صفة دائمة للمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، التي تبذل الكثير لاستقرار اليمن، منذ ما يزيد على نصف قرن.