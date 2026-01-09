The Yemeni Minister of Interior, Major General Ibrahim Haidan, confirmed that any assessment of Saudi efforts today cannot be separated from everything it has done since before announcing the establishment of the Arab coalition supporting legitimacy and afterwards. Discussing the Kingdom's efforts to restore security and stability also cannot be summarized hastily.

He said during an interview with "Okaz": "The discussion can now be limited to the significant role of Saudi Arabia in successfully carrying out the 'restoration of the camps' operation in Hadramout and Al-Mahra. It has made great efforts in providing humanitarian and military support while being keen to prevent chaos and bloodshed, which is a difficult task that cannot be accomplished simultaneously."

He pointed out that Aidarus al-Zubaidi chose the worst path to end his political life by rebelling with arms and confronting the state militarily. This path will only lead its follower to death, imprisonment, or exile, regardless of how long it takes. "We had hoped that the situation would not head in this direction, had it not been for al-Zubaidi straying from the path of the state and seeking a leadership position away from it, in response to the desires of external parties."

The Yemeni Minister of Interior addressed several important topics during the following dialogue:

Saudi Efforts in Supporting Yemen

• How do you view Saudi efforts in the process of restoring the camps in Hadramout and Al-Mahra?

•• First, we thank the newspaper "Okaz" for its continuous coverage of events in Yemen and for its enlightening and awareness-raising role at both local and international levels.

In response to your question, any assessment of the efforts of our brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cannot be separated from everything it has done since before announcing the establishment of the Arab coalition supporting legitimacy and afterwards. Discussing the Kingdom's efforts to restore security and stability cannot be fully covered in a single interview or several interviews due to its connection to the significant economic and humanitarian support for the legitimate government, which has positively reflected on the security and military situation in the liberated provinces. However, we can now limit the discussion to the Kingdom's significant role in successfully carrying out the operation to restore the camps in Hadramout and Al-Mahra. It has made substantial efforts in providing humanitarian and military support while being keen to prevent chaos and bloodshed, which is a difficult task that cannot be accomplished simultaneously. Indeed, our brothers have carried out this difficult task excellently, as they assisted Yemeni forces in ending the rebellion initiated by the "transitional" militias after their invasion of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and expelled them from the camps they had controlled. The Saudi air force played a role in preventing the militias' advance, warning them, and stopping the smuggling of weapons from the camps, thus concluding the battle in record time and at minimal cost.

When discussing military support in restoring the camps, we cannot overlook the significant efforts made in mediating and sending delegations to peacefully end the transitional council's rebellion without the need for military action. However, the intransigence of the transitional council's leadership and their insistence on their deviation, along with their failure to respond to efforts for de-escalation and withdrawal from Hadramout and Al-Mahra, returning to their barracks in response to the desires of their regional backers, led to the situation turning from a peaceful operation to a military one, especially after information emerged about communication between the "transitional" militias and external parties to expand chaos and threaten regional security, flooding border areas with Saudi Arabia with militias and weapons. As the saying goes, "the last resort is cauterization," which was done militarily and at minimal cost, with support from our brothers and a decision from the President of the Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, under the field leadership of the Governor of Hadramout and Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, and the Governor of Al-Mahra, Muhammad Ali Yasser.

Success of the "Camp Handover" Operation

• To what extent can we say that the camp handover operation was successful?

•• It can be said that the operation was successful, although it was a limited military operation in the Al-Khasha area and the leadership of the first military region. However, it succeeded in handing over all camps in the valley and desert of Hadramout to the National Shield Forces.

In the Al-Mahra governorate and the coast of Hadramout, the handover was voluntary, and no confrontations occurred because those who came from outside the two governorates did so without conviction; rather, it was directives from the leadership of the transitional council represented by Aidarus al-Zubaidi and the extremist wing of the "transitional." • How are the security conditions currently in the two governorates?

•• As for the current security situation, it is stable. The local authority leadership and the National Shield Forces, alongside members of the security apparatus, with the support of the state's social dignitaries, are facilitating life smoothly and easily, especially with the withdrawal of the transitional council forces from the two governorates.

The Citizens Welcomed the National Shield Forces

• How did you find the cooperation of the people in the two governorates with the military and security apparatuses?

•• For your information, Hadramout and Al-Mahra were among the stable and secure governorates, and the Houthi group did not reach them, thus avoiding wars and destruction. Their people are fully aware of the importance of security and stability, enjoying a nature of peace and coexistence with others, and they have a history. The majority of the interests of these areas are trade and education, which is why many of them are spread around the world. However, this does not mean that these areas surrendered to the invasion of the transitional militias; rather, they resisted from the very first moment. There were tribal areas that were invaded, prompting their people to arm themselves and confront, but they were keen on the presence of the state. Once the legitimacy made the decision to force the "transitional" militias to surrender with the support of the coalition, the people stepped aside and allowed the state to operate. Therefore, their cooperation played a significant role in swiftly ending the transitional council's rebellion, and they welcomed the National Shield Forces and the local authority leadership with open arms, especially since all members of the National Shield Forces are from the people of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, which also reassured the people further.

Securing State Facilities and Institutions

• Can we say that all government facilities and institutions in the two governorates—especially airports, ports, and oil installations—are secured?

•• Certainly, all political, economic, and service state facilities and institutions have been secured, unlike what happened after the transitional council militias took control of the valley and desert of Hadramout, at which time all institutions and government interests, including the Ministry of Interior's headquarters, were looted by one of the "transitional" militias. The looting was not limited to government institutions and interests; rather, the properties of citizens, their homes, and their businesses were also looted, and we have recorded reports from hundreds of those whose properties were looted. There were also assaults and murders, and it is important for every citizen who has been violated by the militias to file a report. We also call on human rights organizations to come down and document all violations and assaults, and the security apparatuses will fulfill their duty in pursuing, chasing, and arresting those responsible for these crimes and presenting them to the judicial authorities.

Stability in Aden with the Honest and Nationalists

• Before I ask you about the Riyadh conference, and as you know, the Presidential Leadership Council considered Aidarus al-Zubaidi a rebel and accused him of high treason. Will this lead to armed confrontation with his forces, thus pushing the capital, Aden, into instability?

•• Aidarus al-Zubaidi chose the worst path to end his political life by rebelling with arms and confronting the state militarily. This path will only lead its follower to death, imprisonment, or exile, regardless of how long it takes. We had hoped that the situation would not head in this direction, had it not been for al-Zubaidi straying from the path of the state and seeking a leadership position away from it, in response to the desires of external parties that want to ignite chaos in Yemen to succeed in their projects threatening regional and international security. I do not believe that the capital, Aden, will enter into instability; rather, it will stabilize with the presence of the honest and nationalists.

The Conference is an Opportunity

To Close the Chapter of the Past

• Returning to the conference that will be held in Riyadh for southern entities, components, and personalities, how do you view that?

•• We view the southern dialogue conference called for by the President of the Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, as an opportunity to close the chapter of conflicts and confrontations with armed tools and return to the dialogue table to discuss the southern issue and its entitlements, which were emphasized by the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference that concluded on January 25, 2014, and the recommendations of the Riyadh Conference that concluded on May 19, 2015, and the Riyadh consultations that concluded on April 7, 2022. However, what distinguishes the conference expected to be organized soon is that it comes after a bitter experience and a failed armed rebellion by a current of the armed southern movement, namely the transitional council, which participates with nearly half of the Leadership Council and the government. The expected dialogue will include southern components and personalities of prominence from all components, after nearly a decade of the transitional council monopolizing the southern issue and imposing a fait accompli by force on Aden and some southern governorates.

I find it an opportunity here to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as to Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, for their response to the call of the President of the Leadership Council to host the southern dialogue conference, and for all that the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided to our country since the Gulf Initiative in 2011, then leading the Arab coalition for Operation Decisive Storm in 2015, and hosting the Riyadh Conference in 2015, and the Riyadh Consultations in 2022.

No Preconditions for Participation in the Dialogue

• What is required before the launch of the southern conference to ensure it achieves its goals?

•• What is required for the success of this conference is to avoid setting preconditions by everyone. All southerners must make concessions to each other and find a large national project within the federal state of the Republic of Yemen, and establish a legal framework that prevents the repetition of the past, distributing power and wealth fairly to all, respecting the sovereignty of the Yemeni state, and refraining from interfering in the affairs of others.

• What is your message to the legitimacy and the Yemeni people? How do you view the future?

•• To be honest, despite the pain, I, like all Yemenis, feel optimistic with every move of the state in asserting its influence. Right now, we are facing a moral responsibility as we see our brothers, the international community, and before that the Yemeni people supporting our movements to restore the state's prestige and achieve security and stability. Therefore, my recommendation to the Yemeni legitimacy is to quickly return to the Yemeni interior, combat corruption, and apply the rule of law to everyone. Enough has happened to Yemen and Yemenis over the past 20 years. Our optimism increases as we feel the enthusiasm of our neighbors and brothers in supporting our state, which has been a constant trait of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has done much for the stability of Yemen for over half a century.