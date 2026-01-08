أعلنت السلطات السورية، اليوم (الخميس)، إعادة فتح ممرين إنسانيين لتأمين خروج المدنيين نحو المناطق الآمنة في مدينة حلب.


وقالت محافظة حلب في بيان: «تلقّت المحافظة مناشدات من العائلات المحاصرة داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، بعد قيام قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، بمنع الكثير من الأهالي من الخروج يوم أمس ومحاولته استخدامهم دروعاً بشرية لاستمرار عملياته ضد الجيش».


ولفتت إلى أن فترة جديدة لخروج الأهالي الراغبين بالخروج من أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية باتجاه المناطق الآمنة عبر ممري (العوارض) و(شارع الزهور) المعروفين لدى أهالي المنطقة، على أن تستمر عملية الخروج ثلاث ساعات من الساعة الـ10:00 صباحاً وحتى الواحدة ظهراً، مبيناً أنه وبعد التنسيق مع الجيش العربي السوري، تم ترتيب إعادة فتح ممرين إنسانيين لتأمين خروج المدنيين نحو المناطق الآمنة في مدينة حلب.


وكانت الاشتباكات بين الجيش السوري وقوات قسد تجددت أمس، وبحسب مدير إعلام حلب عبدالكريم ليلى فإن «قسد» استهدفت أحياء السليمانية والسريان وبستان الباشا والشيخ طه بالقذائف الصاروخية، وإن قوات وزارة الدفاع تستهدف مواقع إطلاق النار في حيي الأشرفية.


وأشار إلى أن المحافظة بدأت إجلاء المدنيين الذين خرجوا من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية والأحياء المجاورة لها إلى مناطق آمنة في مدينة حلب.


ويقدر عدد سكان حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بنحو 100 ألف مدني.