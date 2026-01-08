The Syrian authorities announced today (Thursday) the reopening of two humanitarian corridors to secure the exit of civilians towards safe areas in the city of Aleppo.



The Aleppo governorate stated in a statement: "The governorate received appeals from families trapped inside the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh, after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prevented many residents from leaving yesterday and attempted to use them as human shields to continue their operations against the army."



It pointed out that a new period has been set for residents wishing to leave the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh towards safe areas via the corridors of (Al-Awarid) and (Al-Zuhur Street), known to the locals, noting that the exit process will last for three hours from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. It clarified that after coordination with the Syrian Arab Army, arrangements were made to reopen two humanitarian corridors to secure the exit of civilians towards safe areas in the city of Aleppo.



Clashes between the Syrian army and the SDF renewed yesterday, and according to the Director of Media in Aleppo, Abdulkarim Layla, the SDF targeted the neighborhoods of Suleimaniya, Syriac, Bustan al-Basha, and Sheikh Taha with rocket fire, and the Ministry of Defense forces are targeting firing positions in the Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods.



He indicated that the governorate began evacuating civilians who exited from the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh and the surrounding areas to safe zones in the city of Aleppo.



It is estimated that the population of the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh is around 100,000 civilians.