The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrami, held a meeting today (Wednesday) in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council, Major General Ahmed Saeed Ben Brik, to discuss the latest developments on the national scene and exchange views on the political, security, and service situation.



Al-Mahrami and Ben Brik emphasized the importance of enhancing security and stability in the liberated provinces and working in a spirit of teamwork to normalize life and improve the level of services provided to citizens, ensuring the strengthening of security and stability and establishing public tranquility.



The meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Southern-Southern Conference to be held in Riyadh in the near future, ensuring broad and effective participation from various southern components.



Both sides expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance to Yemen, and its role in sponsoring efforts aimed at unifying the southern ranks through its sponsorship of the Southern-Southern Dialogue Conference, reflecting its commitment to supporting the dialogue process, enhancing stability, and contributing to coordinating positions that serve the higher national interests.