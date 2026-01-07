عقد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عبدالرحمن المحرمي اليوم (الأربعاء)، في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، لقاءً مع نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اللواء أحمد سعيد بن بريك، لبحث آخر المستجدات على الساحة الوطنية، وتبادل الرؤى حول تطورات الأوضاع السياسية والأمنية والخدمية.


شدد المحرمي وبن بريك على أهمية تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المحافظات المحررة، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد لتطبيع الحياة وتحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين، بما يضمن تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وترسيخ السكينة العامة.


وناقش اللقاء، الاستعدادات لانعقاد المؤتمر الجنوبي-الجنوبي المزمع عقده خلال الفترة القادمة في الرياض، وضمان مشاركة واسعة وفاعلة لمختلف المكونات الجنوبية.


وعبّر الجانبان عن شكرهما وتقديرهما للمملكة العربية السعودية على دعمها ومساندتها لليمن، ودورها في رعاية الجهود الرامية إلى توحيد الصف الجنوبي، عبر رعايتها مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي، بما يعكس حرصها على دعم مسار الحوار وتعزيز الاستقرار، والمساهمة في تنسيق المواقف بما يخدم المصالح الوطنية العليا.