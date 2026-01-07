بعد ساعات من الإعلان عن ترتيبات لتسيير رحلات بين جدة وسقطرى، وصلت اليوم (الأربعاء)، أول رحلة جوية مباشرة قادمة من جزيرة سقطرى إلى مدينة جدة السعودية وعلى متنها 180 سائحاً.


وأكد وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني أن هذه الرحلة تمثل خطوة سيادية وعملية مهمة، تجسد نجاح الجهود الحكومية والتنسيق المؤسسي الهادف إلى معالجة أوضاع السياح، وتعزيز الربط الجوي الدولي مع أرخبيل سقطرى.


وأوضح الإرياني إن هذه الرحلة تفتح آفاقاً أوسع للسياحة الدولية بما يدعم الاقتصاد والسياحة اليمنية، مؤكداً هذه الخطوة هي بداية لمسار أوسع يستهدف توسيع حركة السفر السياحي وتطوير البنية التحتية السياحية والخدمية في المحافظة، وخلق فرص تنموية حقيقية لأبنائها.


وأعرب وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني عن شكره للمملكة العربية السعودية على ما قدموه من تعاون وتسهيلات فنية وتشغيلية أسهمت في إنجاح هذه الخطوة، ما يعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، ويجسد حرصاً على دعم الاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن.