Hours after the announcement of arrangements to operate flights between Jeddah and Socotra, the first direct flight from Socotra Island to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, arrived today (Wednesday) with 180 tourists on board.



The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, confirmed that this flight represents a sovereign and significant operational step, embodying the success of government efforts and institutional coordination aimed at addressing the conditions of tourists and enhancing international air connectivity with the Socotra Archipelago.



Al-Eryani explained that this flight opens broader horizons for international tourism, supporting the Yemeni economy and tourism. He affirmed that this step is the beginning of a wider path aimed at expanding tourist travel and developing the tourism and service infrastructure in the governorate, creating real developmental opportunities for its people.



The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the cooperation and technical and operational facilitation they provided, which contributed to the success of this step, reflecting the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and demonstrating a commitment to supporting stability and development in Yemen.