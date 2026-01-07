وجه وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (الأربعاء)، منع استخدام أو إظهار أي رموز أو أعلام أو شعارات تخالف العلم الوطني للجمهورية اليمنية، أو بث أي نشيد أو مقطع موسيقي بديلاً عن النشيد الوطني الرسمي، في كافة الوسائل والمنصات الإعلامية التابعة للدولة، تأكيداً على صون الرموز السيادية وعدم المساس بها.


وشدد الإرياني على أهمية توحيد الخطاب الإعلامي الرسمي، والامتناع عن أي محتوى أو طرح إعلامي قد يفهم منه خروج عن المرجعيات الدستورية أو الإطار القانوني، أو مساس بهيبة الدولة ومؤسساتها، مشدداً في تعميم إلى قيادات المؤسسات الإعلامية الرسمية، بشأن «الالتزام بمحددات الخطاب الإعلامي والرموز السيادية للدولة، انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتنا الوطنية والإعلامية، واستناداً إلى أحكام الدستور والقوانين واللوائح المنظمة للعمل الإعلامي، وبما ينسجم مع متطلبات المرحلة الراهنة التي تمر بها البلاد».


وأكد الإرياني ضرورة الالتزام الكامل بمحددات الخطاب الإعلامي الرسمي، بما يعكس ثوابت الدولة اليمنية، ويحفظ وحدتها وسيادتها، ويخدم المصلحة الوطنية العليا، ويعزز دور الإعلام الوطني كرافعة للدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية.


وحمّل وزير الإعلام اليمني القيادات الإعلامية ورؤساء القطاعات ومديريرالمؤسسات المسؤولية الإدارية والقانونية الكاملة عن تنفيذ ما ورد في التعميم، وأن أي مخالفة ستتخذ بشأنها الإجراءات القانونية وفقاً للقوانين والأنظمة النافذة.