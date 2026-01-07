The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, today (Wednesday) issued a directive prohibiting the use or display of any symbols, flags, or logos that contradict the national flag of the Republic of Yemen, or the broadcasting of any anthem or musical piece as a substitute for the official national anthem, across all state-affiliated media outlets and platforms, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding sovereign symbols and not infringing upon them.



Al-Eryani emphasized the importance of unifying the official media discourse and refraining from any content or media presentation that could be interpreted as a departure from constitutional references or the legal framework, or that could undermine the dignity of the state and its institutions. He stressed, in a circular to the leadership of official media institutions, the need to "adhere to the parameters of media discourse and the sovereign symbols of the state, based on our national and media responsibilities, and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, laws, and regulations governing media work, in a manner consistent with the requirements of the current phase the country is undergoing."



Al-Eryani affirmed the necessity of full compliance with the parameters of official media discourse, which reflect the constants of the Yemeni state, preserve its unity and sovereignty, serve the supreme national interest, and enhance the role of national media as a support for the state and its legitimate institutions.



The Yemeni Minister of Information held media leaders, sector heads, and institution directors fully responsible for the administrative and legal implementation of what was stated in the circular, and that any violations will be subject to legal action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.