The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, visited the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, today (Wednesday) at the governmental palace in Beirut.



During the meeting, various current political developments on both the Lebanese and regional fronts were reviewed, as well as the efforts made by the government to implement decisions related to asserting the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territories, in addition to the efforts being made to reduce the intensity of the escalation occurring in the south.