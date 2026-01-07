زار سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى لبنان وليد بن عبد الله بخاري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، رئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، في القصر الحكومي في بيروت.


وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض مختلف التطورات السياسية الراهنة على الساحتين اللبنانية والإقليمية، والجهود التي تبذلها الحكومة لتنفيذ القرارات المتعلقة بفرض سيادة الدولة على كل الأراضي اللبنانية، بالإضافة إلى الجهود المبذولة لخفض حدة التصعيد الحاصل في الجنوب.