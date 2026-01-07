The deadline set by the Syrian government for civilians in the neighborhoods of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo ended at 3 PM today (Wednesday), Damascus time, and a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has begun.



Limited Military Operation



The Syrian army announced on Wednesday that it would begin a limited military operation in Aleppo in response to the ongoing attacks by the Syrian Democratic Forces on civilian neighborhoods, main roads, and security forces. Sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the army began shelling SDF targets in Aleppo neighborhoods amid a response from its forces. The sources reported that a shell fired by the SDF landed in the Al-Surian Al-Jadida neighborhood in Aleppo.



Sources mentioned that more than 2,324 civilians had been evacuated by 2:40 PM on Wednesday, most of them from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, in response to the humanitarian situation in the city of Aleppo.



The Syrian Civil Defense teams from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management evacuated civilians through the Al-Awarid and Al-Zuhur Street points. The teams provided first aid to injured civilians.



Local Decision and Popular Demand



The army stated in a statement that the SDF attacks last month resulted in the deaths of more than 20 civilians and injuries to over 150 others, in addition to the deaths of more than 25 soldiers, as well as disrupting daily life and commerce in the city.



It confirmed that the operation is based on a local decision and a popular demand from the residents of Aleppo, aiming to stop the continuous shelling, sniper fire, and drone attacks, restore security, reopen the Aleppo-Azaz road, and protect civilians.



It mentioned that military operations will be conducted in accordance with international law, focusing on evacuating civilians and targeting the armed groups responsible for the attacks, not the civilian population itself.



The army called on the media to cover developments on the ground and report on the humanitarian and security dimensions of the operation.



SDF Sites as Military Targets



The Operations Authority of the Syrian army announced that all military sites of the SDF within the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods "have become a legitimate military target for its forces, following the significant escalation of the organization towards the neighborhoods of Aleppo city and their committing of numerous massacres against civilians."



The authority called, in a statement, for civilians in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods to immediately distance themselves from SDF sites.



It emphasized that the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo have become a closed military zone as of this afternoon. It announced two safe humanitarian crossings, namely the "Al-Awarid Crossing" and the "Al-Zuhur Street Crossing," known to the locals until 3 PM.



These developments came after at least 9 people, mostly civilians, were killed on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria due to ongoing clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are among the fiercest between the two sides in months. Eyewitnesses reported a significant movement of displacement from those areas.