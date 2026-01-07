انتهت مهلة الحكومة السورية التي أعطتها للمدنيين في حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود بحلب عند الساعة الثالثة عصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، بتوقيت دمشق، وبدأت عملية عسكرية ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد).
عملية عسكرية محدودة
أعلن الجيش السوري، الأربعاء، أنه سيبدأ عملية عسكرية محدودة في حلب رداً على الهجمات المتواصلة التي تشنها قوات سورية الديمقراطية على الأحياء المدنية والطرق الرئيسية وقوات الأمن. وأكدت مصادر وشهود عيان أن قوات الجيش بدأت قصف أهداف «قسد» في أحياء حلب وسط رد من قواتها. وأعلنت المصادر سقوط قذيفة أطلقتها «قسد» على حي السريان الجديدة في حلب.
وذكرت المصادر أنه تم إجلاء أكثر من 2324 مدنياً حتى الساعة 2:40 بعد ظهر الأربعاء، معظمهم من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، استجابةً للأوضاع الإنسانية في مدينة حلب.
وأجلت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري في وزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث، المدنيين عبر نقطتي العوارض وشارع الزهور. وقدّمت الفرق الإسعافات الأولية للمدنيين المصابين.
قرار محلي ومطلب شعبي
وأوضحت قوات الجيش، في بيان، أن هجمات «قسد» أسفرت الشهر الماضي، عن مقتل أكثر من 20 مدنياً وإصابة أكثر من 150 آخرين، إضافة إلى مقتل أكثر من 25 جندياً، فضلاً عن تعطيل الحياة اليومية والتجارة في المدينة.
وأكدت أن العملية تستند إلى قرار محلي ومطلب شعبي من سكان حلب، وتهدف إلى وقف القصف المستمر ونيران القناصة وهجمات الطائرات المسيرة، واستعادة الأمن، وإعادة فتح طريق حلب-أعزاز، وحماية المدنيين.
وذكرت أن العمليات العسكرية ستنفذ وفقاً للقانون الدولي، مع التركيز على إجلاء المدنيين واستهداف الجماعات المسلحة المسؤولة عن الهجمات، وليس السكان المدنيين أنفسهم.
ودعت قوات الجيش وسائل الإعلام لتغطية التطورات على أرض الواقع، وتقديم تقارير عن الأبعاد الإنسانية والأمنية للعملية.
مواقع «قسد» أهداف عسكرية
وكانت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أعلنت أن كافة مواقع تنظيم «قسد» العسكرية داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية «باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها، بعد التصعيد الكبير للتنظيم باتجاه أحياء مدينة حلب وارتكابهم العديد من المجازر بحق المدنيين».
ودعت الهيئة، في بيان، المدنيين في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، بالابتعاد الفوري عن مواقع تنظيم «قسد».
وشددت على أن أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب باتت منطقةً عسكريةً مغلقةً ظهر اليوم. وأعلنت عن معبرين إنسانيين آمنين هما «معبر العوارض» و«معبر شارع الزهور» المعروفين لأهالي المنطقة حتى الساعة 3 ظهراً.
وجاءت تلك التطورات بعد مقتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل، غالبيتهم مدنيون، الثلاثاء، في مدينة حلب شمال سورية، جراء اشتباكات مستمرة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديمقراطية، تعد من الأعنف بين الطرفين منذ أشهر. وتحدث شهود عيان عن حركة نزوح كبيرة من تلك المناطق.
The deadline set by the Syrian government for civilians in the neighborhoods of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo ended at 3 PM today (Wednesday), Damascus time, and a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has begun.
Limited Military Operation
The Syrian army announced on Wednesday that it would begin a limited military operation in Aleppo in response to the ongoing attacks by the Syrian Democratic Forces on civilian neighborhoods, main roads, and security forces. Sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the army began shelling SDF targets in Aleppo neighborhoods amid a response from its forces. The sources reported that a shell fired by the SDF landed in the Al-Surian Al-Jadida neighborhood in Aleppo.
Sources mentioned that more than 2,324 civilians had been evacuated by 2:40 PM on Wednesday, most of them from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, in response to the humanitarian situation in the city of Aleppo.
The Syrian Civil Defense teams from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management evacuated civilians through the Al-Awarid and Al-Zuhur Street points. The teams provided first aid to injured civilians.
Local Decision and Popular Demand
The army stated in a statement that the SDF attacks last month resulted in the deaths of more than 20 civilians and injuries to over 150 others, in addition to the deaths of more than 25 soldiers, as well as disrupting daily life and commerce in the city.
It confirmed that the operation is based on a local decision and a popular demand from the residents of Aleppo, aiming to stop the continuous shelling, sniper fire, and drone attacks, restore security, reopen the Aleppo-Azaz road, and protect civilians.
It mentioned that military operations will be conducted in accordance with international law, focusing on evacuating civilians and targeting the armed groups responsible for the attacks, not the civilian population itself.
The army called on the media to cover developments on the ground and report on the humanitarian and security dimensions of the operation.
SDF Sites as Military Targets
The Operations Authority of the Syrian army announced that all military sites of the SDF within the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods "have become a legitimate military target for its forces, following the significant escalation of the organization towards the neighborhoods of Aleppo city and their committing of numerous massacres against civilians."
The authority called, in a statement, for civilians in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods to immediately distance themselves from SDF sites.
It emphasized that the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo have become a closed military zone as of this afternoon. It announced two safe humanitarian crossings, namely the "Al-Awarid Crossing" and the "Al-Zuhur Street Crossing," known to the locals until 3 PM.
These developments came after at least 9 people, mostly civilians, were killed on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria due to ongoing clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are among the fiercest between the two sides in months. Eyewitnesses reported a significant movement of displacement from those areas.