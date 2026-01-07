انتهت مهلة الحكومة السورية التي أعطتها للمدنيين في حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود بحلب عند الساعة الثالثة عصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، بتوقيت دمشق، وبدأت عملية عسكرية ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد).


عملية عسكرية محدودة


أعلن الجيش السوري، الأربعاء، أنه سيبدأ عملية عسكرية محدودة في حلب رداً على الهجمات المتواصلة التي تشنها قوات سورية الديمقراطية على الأحياء المدنية والطرق الرئيسية وقوات الأمن. وأكدت مصادر وشهود عيان أن قوات الجيش بدأت قصف أهداف «قسد» في أحياء حلب وسط رد من قواتها. وأعلنت المصادر سقوط قذيفة أطلقتها «قسد» على حي السريان الجديدة في حلب.


وذكرت المصادر أنه تم إجلاء أكثر من 2324 مدنياً حتى الساعة 2:40 بعد ظهر الأربعاء، معظمهم من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، استجابةً للأوضاع الإنسانية في مدينة حلب.


وأجلت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري في وزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث، المدنيين عبر نقطتي العوارض وشارع الزهور. وقدّمت الفرق الإسعافات الأولية للمدنيين المصابين.


قرار محلي ومطلب شعبي


وأوضحت قوات الجيش، في بيان، أن هجمات «قسد» أسفرت الشهر الماضي، عن مقتل أكثر من 20 مدنياً وإصابة أكثر من 150 آخرين، إضافة إلى مقتل أكثر من 25 جندياً، فضلاً عن تعطيل الحياة اليومية والتجارة في المدينة.


وأكدت أن العملية تستند إلى قرار محلي ومطلب شعبي من سكان حلب، وتهدف إلى وقف القصف المستمر ونيران القناصة وهجمات الطائرات المسيرة، واستعادة الأمن، وإعادة فتح طريق حلب-أعزاز، وحماية المدنيين.


وذكرت أن العمليات العسكرية ستنفذ وفقاً للقانون الدولي، مع التركيز على إجلاء المدنيين واستهداف الجماعات المسلحة المسؤولة عن الهجمات، وليس السكان المدنيين أنفسهم.


ودعت قوات الجيش وسائل الإعلام لتغطية التطورات على أرض الواقع، وتقديم تقارير عن الأبعاد الإنسانية والأمنية للعملية.


مواقع «قسد» أهداف عسكرية


وكانت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أعلنت أن كافة مواقع تنظيم «قسد» العسكرية داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية «باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها، بعد التصعيد الكبير للتنظيم باتجاه أحياء مدينة حلب وارتكابهم العديد من المجازر بحق المدنيين».


ودعت الهيئة، في بيان، المدنيين في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، بالابتعاد الفوري عن مواقع تنظيم «قسد».


وشددت على أن أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب باتت منطقةً عسكريةً مغلقةً ظهر اليوم. وأعلنت عن معبرين إنسانيين آمنين هما «معبر العوارض» و«معبر شارع الزهور» المعروفين لأهالي المنطقة حتى الساعة 3 ظهراً.


وجاءت تلك التطورات بعد مقتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل، غالبيتهم مدنيون، الثلاثاء، في مدينة حلب شمال سورية، جراء اشتباكات مستمرة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديمقراطية، تعد من الأعنف بين الطرفين منذ أشهر. وتحدث شهود عيان عن حركة نزوح كبيرة من تلك المناطق.