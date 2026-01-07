Informed sources revealed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed lawmakers during a closed briefing in Congress on Monday that Washington does not plan to invade Greenland but wishes to purchase the island from Denmark.



A Priority for National Security



According to the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump and senior administration officials did not rule out the possibility of seizing the territory by force. The White House stated yesterday (Tuesday) that Trump and his team are discussing options for acquiring Greenland, adding that relying on the military to achieve this goal is "always an option on the table."



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt announced in a statement that President Trump made it clear that acquiring Greenland is a priority for U.S. national security and is necessary to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.



She confirmed that the president and his team are discussing a range of options to achieve this important foreign policy goal, and of course, the use of the military remains an option available to the Commander-in-Chief.



Members of NATO warned that any American attack on Greenland would effectively mean the end of the political-military alliance that has lasted for decades.



Mexico and Greenland in the American Crosshairs



Rubio's comments came during a briefing provided by senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, to congressional leaders regarding the operation aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the administration's plans for the country's future.



Sources said that Rubio dominated much of the discussion. They added that his remarks came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked whether the Trump administration plans to use military force elsewhere, including in Mexico and Greenland.



For his part, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that what the administration is doing regarding Greenland is all about negotiations. He added: We need legal control and legal protections that justify developing the area and deploying our personnel on the ground.



European Concerns After the Overthrow of Maduro



U.S. lawmakers and European officials expressed concern that the recent military operation to overthrow Maduro, along with American strikes in Nigeria and Iran, indicates that Trump has become more open to using force than at any other time during his presidencies.



During the briefing, Rubio downplayed the idea that the United States might seize Greenland by force, but Stephen Miller, one of Trump's closest aides, did not rule out invading the island in a television interview. He told CNN: No one will fight the United States militarily for the future of Greenland.