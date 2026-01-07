كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أبلغ المشرعين خلال إحاطة مغلقة في الكونغرس، الإثنين، بأن واشنطن لا تخطط لغزو غرينلاند، ولكنها ترغب في شراء الجزيرة من الدنمارك.
أولوية للأمن القومي
وحسب صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، امتنع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ومسؤولون كبار في الإدارة عن استبعاد الاستيلاء على الإقليم بالقوة. وأفصح البيت الأبيض، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن ترمب وفريقه يناقشون خيارات الاستحواذ على غرينلاند، مضيفاً أن الاعتماد على الجيش لتحقيق هذا الهدف «خيار مطروح دائماً».
وأعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، في بيان، أن الرئيس ترمب أوضح بجلاء أن الاستحواذ على غرينلاند يمثل أولوية للأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة، وأن ذلك ضروري لردع خصومنا في منطقة القطب الشمالي.
وأكدت أن الرئيس وفريقه يناقشون مجموعة من الخيارات لتحقيق هذا الهدف المهم في السياسة الخارجية، وبالطبع فإن استخدام الجيش يظل دائماً خياراً متاحاً للقائد الأعلى.
وحذر أعضاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) من أن أي هجوم أمريكي على غرينلاند سيعني فعلياً نهاية التحالف السياسي-العسكري الذي امتد لعقود.
المكسيك وغرينلاند في المرمى الأمريكي
تعليقات روبيو أتت خلال إحاطة قدمها كبار مسؤولي الإدارة، من بينهم وزير الدفاع بيت هيجسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين، لقادة الكونغرس حول العملية التي استهدفت الإطاحة بالرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وخطط الإدارة لمستقبل البلاد.
وقالت المصادر إن روبيو استحوذ على الجزء الأكبر من الحديث. وأضافوا أن تصريحاته جاءت بعد أن سأل زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر عمّا إذا كانت إدارة ترمب تخطط لاستخدام القوة العسكرية في أماكن أخرى، بما في ذلك المكسيك وغرينلاند.
من جانبه، قال السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي غراهام إن ما تفعله الإدارة بشأن غرينلاند يدور كله حول المفاوضات. وأضاف: نحتاج إلى السيطرة القانونية والحمايات القانونية التي تبرر تطوير المكان ونشر أفرادنا على الأرض.
مخاوف أوروبية بعد الإطاحة بمادورو
وأعرب مشرّعون أمريكيون ومسؤولون أوروبيون عن قلقهم من أن العملية العسكرية الأخيرة للإطاحة بمادورو، إلى جانب الضربات الأمريكية في نيجيريا وإيران، تشير إلى أن ترمب بات أكثر انفتاحاً على استخدام القوة مقارنة بأي وقت آخر خلال رئاستيه.
وقلّل روبيو خلال الإحاطة، من فكرة أن الولايات المتحدة قد تستولي على غرينلاند بالقوة، غير أن ستيفن ميلر أحد أقرب مساعدي ترمب، لم يستبعد في مقابلة تلفزيونية غزو الجزيرة. وأضاف لشبكة CNN: لن يقاتل أحد الولايات المتحدة عسكرياً من أجل مستقبل غرينلاند.
Informed sources revealed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed lawmakers during a closed briefing in Congress on Monday that Washington does not plan to invade Greenland but wishes to purchase the island from Denmark.
A Priority for National Security
According to the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump and senior administration officials did not rule out the possibility of seizing the territory by force. The White House stated yesterday (Tuesday) that Trump and his team are discussing options for acquiring Greenland, adding that relying on the military to achieve this goal is "always an option on the table."
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt announced in a statement that President Trump made it clear that acquiring Greenland is a priority for U.S. national security and is necessary to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.
She confirmed that the president and his team are discussing a range of options to achieve this important foreign policy goal, and of course, the use of the military remains an option available to the Commander-in-Chief.
Members of NATO warned that any American attack on Greenland would effectively mean the end of the political-military alliance that has lasted for decades.
Mexico and Greenland in the American Crosshairs
Rubio's comments came during a briefing provided by senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, to congressional leaders regarding the operation aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the administration's plans for the country's future.
Sources said that Rubio dominated much of the discussion. They added that his remarks came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked whether the Trump administration plans to use military force elsewhere, including in Mexico and Greenland.
For his part, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that what the administration is doing regarding Greenland is all about negotiations. He added: We need legal control and legal protections that justify developing the area and deploying our personnel on the ground.
European Concerns After the Overthrow of Maduro
U.S. lawmakers and European officials expressed concern that the recent military operation to overthrow Maduro, along with American strikes in Nigeria and Iran, indicates that Trump has become more open to using force than at any other time during his presidencies.
During the briefing, Rubio downplayed the idea that the United States might seize Greenland by force, but Stephen Miller, one of Trump's closest aides, did not rule out invading the island in a television interview. He told CNN: No one will fight the United States militarily for the future of Greenland.