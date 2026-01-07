كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أبلغ المشرعين خلال إحاطة مغلقة في الكونغرس، الإثنين، بأن واشنطن لا تخطط لغزو غرينلاند، ولكنها ترغب في شراء الجزيرة من الدنمارك.


أولوية للأمن القومي


وحسب صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، امتنع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ومسؤولون كبار في الإدارة عن استبعاد الاستيلاء على الإقليم بالقوة. وأفصح البيت الأبيض، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن ترمب ​وفريقه يناقشون خيارات ​الاستحواذ على غرينلاند، مضيفاً أن ‌الاعتماد على الجيش لتحقيق هذا الهدف «خيار مطروح دائماً».


وأعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، في بيان، أن الرئيس ترمب أوضح بجلاء أن الاستحواذ على غرينلاند يمثل أولوية للأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة، وأن ذلك ضروري لردع خصومنا في منطقة القطب الشمالي.


وأكدت أن الرئيس وفريقه يناقشون مجموعة من الخيارات لتحقيق هذا الهدف المهم في السياسة الخارجية، وبالطبع فإن استخدام الجيش يظل دائماً خياراً متاحاً للقائد الأعلى.


وحذر أعضاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) من أن أي هجوم أمريكي على غرينلاند سيعني فعلياً نهاية التحالف السياسي-العسكري الذي امتد لعقود.


المكسيك وغرينلاند في المرمى الأمريكي


تعليقات روبيو أتت خلال إحاطة قدمها كبار مسؤولي الإدارة، من بينهم وزير الدفاع بيت هيجسيث، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين، لقادة الكونغرس حول العملية التي استهدفت الإطاحة بالرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وخطط الإدارة لمستقبل البلاد.


وقالت المصادر إن روبيو استحوذ على الجزء الأكبر من الحديث. وأضافوا أن تصريحاته جاءت بعد أن سأل زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر عمّا إذا كانت إدارة ترمب تخطط لاستخدام القوة العسكرية في أماكن أخرى، بما في ذلك المكسيك وغرينلاند.


من جانبه، قال السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي غراهام إن ما تفعله الإدارة بشأن غرينلاند يدور كله حول المفاوضات. وأضاف: نحتاج إلى السيطرة القانونية والحمايات القانونية التي تبرر تطوير المكان ونشر أفرادنا على الأرض.


مخاوف أوروبية بعد الإطاحة بمادورو


وأعرب مشرّعون أمريكيون ومسؤولون أوروبيون عن قلقهم من أن العملية العسكرية الأخيرة للإطاحة بمادورو، إلى جانب الضربات الأمريكية في نيجيريا وإيران، تشير إلى أن ترمب بات أكثر انفتاحاً على استخدام القوة مقارنة بأي وقت آخر خلال رئاستيه.


وقلّل روبيو خلال الإحاطة، من فكرة أن الولايات المتحدة قد تستولي على غرينلاند بالقوة، غير أن ستيفن ميلر أحد أقرب مساعدي ترمب، لم يستبعد في مقابلة تلفزيونية غزو الجزيرة. وأضاف لشبكة CNN: لن يقاتل أحد الولايات المتحدة عسكرياً من أجل مستقبل غرينلاند.