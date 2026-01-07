كشفت مصادر أمريكية مطلعة أن واشنطن وضعت وزيري الداخلية ديوسدادو كابيلو والدفاع فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز الفنزويليين،⁠على رأس قائمة أهدافها ما لم يساعدا الرئيسة المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز في تلبية مطالب الولايات المتحدة، والحفاظ على النظام بعد الإطاحة ‍بالرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


استقرار المرحلة الانتقالية


وقال أحد ⁠المصادر إن كابيلو الذي يسيطر ⁠على قوات الأمن المتهمة بارتكاب انتهاكات ‌واسعة النطاق لحقوق الإنسان، هو واحد من عدد قليل من الموالين لمادورو الذين ‍قرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الاعتماد عليهم كحكام مؤقتين للحفاظ على الاستقرار خلال الفترة الانتقالية.


إلا أن مسؤولين أمريكيين عبروا عن قلقهم من احتمال أن يلعب كابيلو، بالنظر إلى سجله في القمع وتاريخه في التنافس مع رودريغيز، دور المعرقل؛ لذا يسعون لإجباره على التعاون حتى أثناء بحثهم عن طرق لدفعه في نهاية المطاف إلى الخروج من السلطة والنفي، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية.


مصير مشابه لمادورو


وحسب المصادر، فإن المسؤولين أبلغوا كابيلو عبر وسطاء أنه إذا تحدّى، فقد يواجه مصيراً مشابهاً لمادورو، الذي اعتقل السبت الماضي ونُقل إلى نيويورك لمواجهة تهم تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، أو قد تصبح حياته في خطر.


لكن الإطاحة بكابيلو قد تكون محفوفة بالمخاطر، إذ قد تدفع مجموعات موالية للحكومة، ومعروفة باسم «الكوليكتيفوس»، إلى النزول إلى الشوارع، ما قد يطلق موجة من الفوضى التي تريد واشنطن تجنبها.

وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز. (إ ب أ)

وأفصح مصدران أن وزير الدفاع فلاديمير بادريينو مدرج في قائمة الأهداف المحتملة، ويواجه لائحة اتهام أمريكية تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات، ووضعت واشنطن مكافأة بملايين الدولارات على رأسه. وقال مسؤول في وزارة العدل الأمريكية، إن «العملية لم تنته بعد».


وشددت المصادر على أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يرون أن تعاون بادريينو أمر بالغ الأهمية لتجنب حدوث فراغ في السلطة بسبب قيادته للقوات المسلحة. ويعتقدون أنه أقل تشدداً من كابيلو وأكثر استعداداً للامتثال للخط الأمريكي أثناء سعيه للحصول على مخرج آمن.


تبني تقييم المخابرات


وفي هذا السياق، تبنى ترمب تقييماً سريّاً لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية خلص إلى أن كبار مساعدي مادورو سيكونون في أفضل وضع لإدارة البلاد بشكل مؤقت.


وقرر المسؤولون الأمريكيون، وفقاً لأحد المصادر، العمل مع حلفاء مادورو في الوقت الحالي خوفاً من أن تنحدر البلاد إلى الفوضى إذا حاولوا فرض انتقال ديمقراطي.


وتسعى الإدارة الأمريكية إلى التحرك نحو إجراء انتخابات جديدة، بحسب ما قال مسؤولون، رغم أن الإطار الزمني لا يزال غير واضح.


حكومة تخضع لمصالح واشنطن


وتعتقد واشنطن أن رودريغيز أفضل خيار لتولي السلطة مؤقتاً بينما تواصل وضع خطط لإدارة فنزويلا بعد مادورو، وهي استراتيجية وصفها أحد المصادر بأنها «لا تزال قيد الإعداد إلى حد كبير».


وكانت مصادر مطلعة، أفادت بأن واشنطن طلبت من القيادة الفنزويلية الحالية إظهار استعدادها لفتح مجال النفط بشروط مواتية للشركات الأمريكية، وتشديد الرقابة على تجارة المخدرات، وطرد أفراد الأمن الكوبيين، وإنهاء التعاون الفنزويلي مع إيران.


ولفت مصدر مطلع إلى أن السلطات الأمريكية ووسطاءها يسعون إلى استمالة مسؤولين فنزويليين كبار وآخرين في مستويات أدنى لتمهيد الطريق أمام حكومة تخضع لمصالح واشنطن.