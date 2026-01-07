Informed American sources revealed that Washington has placed Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez at the top of its list of targets unless they assist interim President Delcy Rodriguez in meeting U.S. demands and maintaining order following the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro.



Stability of the Transitional Phase



One of the sources stated that Cabello, who controls the security forces accused of widespread human rights violations, is one of the few loyalists to Maduro that President Donald Trump has decided to rely on as temporary governors to maintain stability during the transitional period.



However, American officials expressed concern that Cabello, given his record of repression and history of rivalry with Rodriguez, might play a disruptive role; thus, they are seeking to force him to cooperate even as they look for ways to ultimately push him out of power and into exile, according to Western media reports.



A Fate Similar to Maduro's



According to the sources, officials have informed Cabello through intermediaries that if he challenges them, he may face a fate similar to Maduro, who was arrested last Saturday and transferred to New York to face charges related to drug-related terrorism, or his life could be in danger.



But ousting Cabello could be risky, as it might prompt government loyalist groups, known as "colectivos," to take to the streets, potentially unleashing a wave of chaos that Washington seeks to avoid.

وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز. (إ ب أ)



Two sources revealed that Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino is also on the list of potential targets and faces a U.S. indictment related to drug trafficking, with Washington offering a multi-million dollar reward for his capture. An official from the U.S. Department of Justice stated, "The operation is not over yet."



The sources emphasized that American officials see Padrino's cooperation as crucial to avoiding a power vacuum due to his leadership of the armed forces. They believe he is less hardline than Cabello and more willing to comply with U.S. directives while seeking a safe exit.



Adopting Intelligence Assessment



In this context, Trump adopted a secret assessment from the CIA that concluded that Maduro's senior aides would be in the best position to temporarily manage the country.



According to one source, U.S. officials decided to work with Maduro's allies for now out of fear that the country would descend into chaos if they attempted to impose a democratic transition.



The U.S. administration is seeking to move toward holding new elections, according to officials, although the timeline remains unclear.



A Government Subject to Washington's Interests



Washington believes that Rodriguez is the best option to temporarily assume power while continuing to devise plans for managing Venezuela after Maduro, a strategy described by one source as "still largely in the works."



Informed sources indicated that Washington has asked the current Venezuelan leadership to demonstrate a willingness to open the oil sector on favorable terms for American companies, tighten control over drug trafficking, expel Cuban security personnel, and end Venezuelan cooperation with Iran.



An informed source noted that U.S. authorities and their intermediaries are seeking to sway senior Venezuelan officials and others at lower levels to pave the way for a government that aligns with Washington's interests.