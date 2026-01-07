كشفت مصادر أمريكية مطلعة أن واشنطن وضعت وزيري الداخلية ديوسدادو كابيلو والدفاع فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز الفنزويليين،على رأس قائمة أهدافها ما لم يساعدا الرئيسة المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز في تلبية مطالب الولايات المتحدة، والحفاظ على النظام بعد الإطاحة بالرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.
استقرار المرحلة الانتقالية
وقال أحد المصادر إن كابيلو الذي يسيطر على قوات الأمن المتهمة بارتكاب انتهاكات واسعة النطاق لحقوق الإنسان، هو واحد من عدد قليل من الموالين لمادورو الذين قرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الاعتماد عليهم كحكام مؤقتين للحفاظ على الاستقرار خلال الفترة الانتقالية.
إلا أن مسؤولين أمريكيين عبروا عن قلقهم من احتمال أن يلعب كابيلو، بالنظر إلى سجله في القمع وتاريخه في التنافس مع رودريغيز، دور المعرقل؛ لذا يسعون لإجباره على التعاون حتى أثناء بحثهم عن طرق لدفعه في نهاية المطاف إلى الخروج من السلطة والنفي، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية.
مصير مشابه لمادورو
وحسب المصادر، فإن المسؤولين أبلغوا كابيلو عبر وسطاء أنه إذا تحدّى، فقد يواجه مصيراً مشابهاً لمادورو، الذي اعتقل السبت الماضي ونُقل إلى نيويورك لمواجهة تهم تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، أو قد تصبح حياته في خطر.
لكن الإطاحة بكابيلو قد تكون محفوفة بالمخاطر، إذ قد تدفع مجموعات موالية للحكومة، ومعروفة باسم «الكوليكتيفوس»، إلى النزول إلى الشوارع، ما قد يطلق موجة من الفوضى التي تريد واشنطن تجنبها.
وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز. (إ ب أ)
وأفصح مصدران أن وزير الدفاع فلاديمير بادريينو مدرج في قائمة الأهداف المحتملة، ويواجه لائحة اتهام أمريكية تتعلق بتهريب المخدرات، ووضعت واشنطن مكافأة بملايين الدولارات على رأسه. وقال مسؤول في وزارة العدل الأمريكية، إن «العملية لم تنته بعد».
وشددت المصادر على أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين يرون أن تعاون بادريينو أمر بالغ الأهمية لتجنب حدوث فراغ في السلطة بسبب قيادته للقوات المسلحة. ويعتقدون أنه أقل تشدداً من كابيلو وأكثر استعداداً للامتثال للخط الأمريكي أثناء سعيه للحصول على مخرج آمن.
تبني تقييم المخابرات
وفي هذا السياق، تبنى ترمب تقييماً سريّاً لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية خلص إلى أن كبار مساعدي مادورو سيكونون في أفضل وضع لإدارة البلاد بشكل مؤقت.
وقرر المسؤولون الأمريكيون، وفقاً لأحد المصادر، العمل مع حلفاء مادورو في الوقت الحالي خوفاً من أن تنحدر البلاد إلى الفوضى إذا حاولوا فرض انتقال ديمقراطي.
وتسعى الإدارة الأمريكية إلى التحرك نحو إجراء انتخابات جديدة، بحسب ما قال مسؤولون، رغم أن الإطار الزمني لا يزال غير واضح.
حكومة تخضع لمصالح واشنطن
وتعتقد واشنطن أن رودريغيز أفضل خيار لتولي السلطة مؤقتاً بينما تواصل وضع خطط لإدارة فنزويلا بعد مادورو، وهي استراتيجية وصفها أحد المصادر بأنها «لا تزال قيد الإعداد إلى حد كبير».
وكانت مصادر مطلعة، أفادت بأن واشنطن طلبت من القيادة الفنزويلية الحالية إظهار استعدادها لفتح مجال النفط بشروط مواتية للشركات الأمريكية، وتشديد الرقابة على تجارة المخدرات، وطرد أفراد الأمن الكوبيين، وإنهاء التعاون الفنزويلي مع إيران.
ولفت مصدر مطلع إلى أن السلطات الأمريكية ووسطاءها يسعون إلى استمالة مسؤولين فنزويليين كبار وآخرين في مستويات أدنى لتمهيد الطريق أمام حكومة تخضع لمصالح واشنطن.
Informed American sources revealed that Washington has placed Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez at the top of its list of targets unless they assist interim President Delcy Rodriguez in meeting U.S. demands and maintaining order following the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro.
Stability of the Transitional Phase
One of the sources stated that Cabello, who controls the security forces accused of widespread human rights violations, is one of the few loyalists to Maduro that President Donald Trump has decided to rely on as temporary governors to maintain stability during the transitional period.
However, American officials expressed concern that Cabello, given his record of repression and history of rivalry with Rodriguez, might play a disruptive role; thus, they are seeking to force him to cooperate even as they look for ways to ultimately push him out of power and into exile, according to Western media reports.
A Fate Similar to Maduro's
According to the sources, officials have informed Cabello through intermediaries that if he challenges them, he may face a fate similar to Maduro, who was arrested last Saturday and transferred to New York to face charges related to drug-related terrorism, or his life could be in danger.
But ousting Cabello could be risky, as it might prompt government loyalist groups, known as "colectivos," to take to the streets, potentially unleashing a wave of chaos that Washington seeks to avoid.
وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز. (إ ب أ)
Two sources revealed that Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino is also on the list of potential targets and faces a U.S. indictment related to drug trafficking, with Washington offering a multi-million dollar reward for his capture. An official from the U.S. Department of Justice stated, "The operation is not over yet."
The sources emphasized that American officials see Padrino's cooperation as crucial to avoiding a power vacuum due to his leadership of the armed forces. They believe he is less hardline than Cabello and more willing to comply with U.S. directives while seeking a safe exit.
Adopting Intelligence Assessment
In this context, Trump adopted a secret assessment from the CIA that concluded that Maduro's senior aides would be in the best position to temporarily manage the country.
According to one source, U.S. officials decided to work with Maduro's allies for now out of fear that the country would descend into chaos if they attempted to impose a democratic transition.
The U.S. administration is seeking to move toward holding new elections, according to officials, although the timeline remains unclear.
A Government Subject to Washington's Interests
Washington believes that Rodriguez is the best option to temporarily assume power while continuing to devise plans for managing Venezuela after Maduro, a strategy described by one source as "still largely in the works."
Informed sources indicated that Washington has asked the current Venezuelan leadership to demonstrate a willingness to open the oil sector on favorable terms for American companies, tighten control over drug trafficking, expel Cuban security personnel, and end Venezuelan cooperation with Iran.
An informed source noted that U.S. authorities and their intermediaries are seeking to sway senior Venezuelan officials and others at lower levels to pave the way for a government that aligns with Washington's interests.