كشفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن روسيا جندت شباناً من جنوب أفريقيا عبر تطبيق الألعاب «ديسكورد» للقتال في أوكرانيا. وأفادت بمغادرة اثنين منهم في 2024 وانضموا للجيش الروسي، أحدهما قُتل في المعركة، والآخر مجهول المصير.


رسائل إلكترونية عبر تطبيق «ديسكورد»


ووفقاً لوثائق حصلت عليها الوكالة، فقد غادر الشابان، وهما في العشرينات جنوب أفريقيا في يوليو من العام الماضي، بعد أن تحدثا مع أحد لاعبي الألعاب عبر تطبيق «ديسكورد» عن رغبتهما في الانضمام إلى الجيش الروسي، بناءً على رسائل بريد إلكتروني تبادلها صديق مع دبلوماسيين للاطمئنان عليهما. وقال مصدر مطلع، إن الرجلين الجنوب أفريقيين كانا يستخدمان «ديسكورد» بانتظام أثناء لعبهما لعبة «أرما 3» العسكرية.


وتحظى عملية التجنيد الروسية بمتابعة عن كثب في العواصم الغربية، التي صُدمت من قدرة موسكو على زيادة جيشها، رغم فقدان نحو مليون جندي بين قتيل وجريح منذ 2022، حسب مجلة «بولتيكو».


زيارة القنصلية الروسية


وذكرت أن الشابين انضما إلى الحرب في أوكرانيا عام 2024، وبعد محادثات مع شخص عرّف نفسه على تطبيق «ديسكورد» باسم @Dash، التقى الجنوب أفريقيان في كيب تاون قبل زيارة القنصلية الروسية، وغادرا إلى روسيا في 29 يوليو، وبعد وصولهما التقيا بـ@Dash ووقعا عقوداً عسكرية لمدة عام واحد في أوائل سبتمبر، وبعد بضعة أسابيع من التدريب الأساسي، توجه أحد الرجلين إلى الخطوط الأمامية في أوكرانيا، حيث عمل مساعداً لقناص قاذفة القنابل، بحسب ما جاء في بنسخة من عقده.


وكان آخر اتصال له بعائلته في 6 أكتوبر، إذ أخبرهم صديقه في 17 ديسمبر أنه قُتل في المعركة، أما مكان الرجل الآخر فلا يزال مجهولاً.


وكشف مصدرٌ أن شهادةً طبيةً مؤرخةً في 10 يناير من العام الماضي، حصلت عليها عائلته، تُثبت وفاته أثناء الخدمة الفعلية في 23 أكتوبر 2024، في فيرخنيكامينسكوي، وهي منطقةٌ في مقاطعة لوغانسك.


تورط ابنة رئيس سابق


يذكر أنه جرى حظر تطبيق «ديسكورد» في روسيا منذ أكتوبر 2024، بعد أن أثار تجنيد الجنود لصالح روسيا فضيحة في جنوب أفريقيا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، إذ يُعدّ القتال في صفوف جيش دولة أجنبية أو تقديم المساعدة له أمراً غير قانوني في البلاد منذ عام 1998.


وفي 20 نوفمبر الماضي، أفادت «بلومبيرغ» بأن ابنة الرئيس السابق جاكوب زوما متورطة في تجنيد رجال من بوتسوانا وجنوب أفريقيا للخدمة في الجيش الروسي، وزُعم أنهم أُخبروا بأنهم سيخضعون لدورة تدريبية في مجال الحراسة الشخصية.


وفي أواخر نوفمبر، قبض على مذيعة راديو حكومية جنوب أفريقية مع 4 رجال بتهمة تجنيدهم للجيش الروسي، ووُجهت إليهم تهمة «مخالفة القانون»، وأُفرج عنهم بكفالة، وسيَمثلون أمام المحكمة في 10 فبراير المقبل.


وكان وزير الخارجية الكيني، أعلن في نوفمبر الماضي أن ما يصل إلى 200 مواطنٍ من بلاده يقاتلون في صفوف روسيا.