Bloomberg reported that Russia has recruited young men from South Africa through the gaming app "Discord" to fight in Ukraine. It stated that two of them left in 2024 and joined the Russian army, one of whom was killed in battle, while the other’s fate remains unknown.



Emails via the "Discord" App



According to documents obtained by the agency, the two young men, both in their twenties, left South Africa in July of last year after speaking with a gamer on the "Discord" app about their desire to join the Russian army, based on emails exchanged by a friend with diplomats to check on them. An informed source said that the two South African men regularly used "Discord" while playing the military game "Arma 3."



The Russian recruitment effort is being closely monitored in Western capitals, which are shocked by Moscow's ability to increase its army despite losing around a million soldiers between dead and wounded since 2022, according to Politico magazine.



Visit to the Russian Consulate



The report mentioned that the two young men joined the war in Ukraine in 2024, and after conversations with someone who identified himself on "Discord" as @Dash, the South Africans met in Cape Town before visiting the Russian consulate, and they left for Russia on July 29. After their arrival, they met with @Dash and signed military contracts for one year in early September. After a few weeks of basic training, one of the men went to the front lines in Ukraine, where he served as an assistant to a sniper in a bomb launcher, according to a copy of his contract.



His last contact with his family was on October 6, when his friend informed them on December 17 that he had been killed in battle, while the whereabouts of the other man remain unknown.



A source revealed that a medical certificate dated January 10 of last year, obtained by his family, confirms his death during active service on October 23, 2024, in Verkhnokamianske, an area in the Luhansk region.



Involvement of a Former President's Daughter



It is noted that the "Discord" app has been banned in Russia since October 2024, after the recruitment of soldiers for Russia sparked a scandal in South Africa in recent weeks, as fighting on behalf of a foreign army or providing assistance to it has been illegal in the country since 1998.



On November 20, Bloomberg reported that the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma is involved in recruiting men from Botswana and South Africa to serve in the Russian army, and they were allegedly told that they would undergo training in personal security.



In late November, a South African government radio presenter was arrested along with four men on charges of recruiting for the Russian army, and they were charged with "violating the law." They were released on bail and are set to appear in court on February 10.



The Kenyan Foreign Minister announced last November that up to 200 citizens from his country are fighting alongside Russia.