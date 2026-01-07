كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن الحكومة الفنزويلية بالوكالة ستسلم بلاده ما يصل إلى 50 مليون برميل من النفط.


واشنطن تدير الأموال


وقال في منشور على منصته «تروث سوشال»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن العائدات «ستكون تحت إدارته» بصفته رئيساً. وأضاف ترمب أن السلطات بالوكالة في فنزويلا ستسلم الولايات المتحدة ما بين 30 و50 مليون برميل من النفط عالي الجودة والخاضع للعقوبات.


ولفت إلى أن هذا النفط سيباع بسعر السوق، وأنه سيدير بصفته رئيس الولايات المتحدة تلك الأموال لضمان استخدامها لصالح الشعبين الفنزويلي والأمريكي.


وكان ترمب أعلن أن إدارته تتطلع إلى إصلاح فنزويلا أكثر من إجراء انتخابات في الوقت الراهن. وقال إن الإدارة الأمريكية «تتعامل في الوقت الحالي فقط مع الأشخاص الذين أدوا اليمين للتو»، في إشارة إلى الرئيسة دلسي رودريغيز. وأكد أن الانتخابات في فنزويلا ستجرى في الوقت الملائم، وفق تعبيره.


ورغم تأكيده عدم رغبته في التدخل في الشؤون السياسية للدول الأخرى، كما فعلت الولايات المتحدة في العراق وأفغانستان في العقد الأول من الألفية الثالثة، أبدى ترمب بوضوح خلال الأيام الماضية اهتمامه بموارد النفط الهائلة في فنزويلا، التي تُعدّ أكبر احتياطات مؤكدة من النفط الخام في العالم، وفق ما نقلت فرانس برس.


فنزويلا لا تحكم من الخارج


من جانبها، أعلنت الرئيسة الفنزويلية بالوكالة، أمس الثلاثاء، في اليوم الأول من ولايتها أنه «لا يوجد أي عميل خارجي يحكم البلاد»، عقب العملية العسكرية التي أفضت إلى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.


ورداً على تصريحات ترمب بأن الولايات المتحدة هي الآن التي تدير الأمور في فنزويلا وإن رودريغيز «ستدفع ثمناً باهظا ما لم تقم بالأمر الصائب»، قالت نائبة مادورو السابقة إن «الحكومة الفنزويلية هي من يدير بلدنا، لا أحد سواها».


وشددت في خطاب متلفز بعد ثلاثة أيام من اعتقال مادورو في عملية خاطفة أسفرت عن مقتل 55 عنصراً من القوات الفنزويلية والكوبية، على أن «الشعب الفنزويلي ما زال صامداً ومستعداً للدفاع عن وطنه». وأعلنت الحداد لمدة أسبوع على أرواح ضحايا الهجوم الأمريكي.


يذكر أن ديلسي البالغة 56 عاماً والموالية لمادورو، كانت أدت اليمين الدستورية رئيسة بالوكالة الإثنين الماضي لتتولى قيادة حكومة لا تزال تضم وزير الداخلية المتشدد ديوسدادو كابيلو ووزير الدفاع القوي فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز.


وبحسب الدستور، فإن ولاية رودريغيز المؤقتة تستمر 90 يوماً فقط، ويمكن تمديدها لثلاثة أشهر إضافية من قبل الجمعية الوطنية. لكن في حال إعلان شغور منصب الرئاسة بشكل مطلق، وهو أمر لم يُصدر بعد، يُلزم القانون بالدعوة إلى انتخابات في غضون 30 يوماً.