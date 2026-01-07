U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that the Venezuelan interim government will deliver up to 50 million barrels of oil to his country.



Washington manages the funds



In a post on his platform "Truth Social" today (Wednesday), he stated that the revenues "will be under his management" as president. Trump added that the interim authorities in Venezuela will deliver between 30 and 50 million barrels of high-quality oil that is subject to sanctions to the United States.



He pointed out that this oil will be sold at market price, and that he will manage those funds as President of the United States to ensure they are used for the benefit of both the Venezuelan and American people.



Trump had announced that his administration is looking to reform Venezuela rather than hold elections at this time. He said that the U.S. administration "is currently only dealing with the people who just took the oath," referring to President Delcy Rodríguez. He confirmed that elections in Venezuela will be held at the appropriate time, as he put it.



Despite his insistence that he does not wish to interfere in the political affairs of other countries, as the United States did in Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s, Trump has clearly expressed interest in Venezuela's vast oil resources, which are considered the largest proven reserves of crude oil in the world, according to AFP.



Venezuela is not ruled from abroad



For her part, the interim Venezuelan president announced yesterday, Tuesday, on the first day of her term, that "no foreign agent governs the country," following the military operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



In response to Trump's statements that the United States is now managing affairs in Venezuela and that Rodríguez "will pay a heavy price unless she does the right thing," Maduro's former deputy stated that "the Venezuelan government is the one that manages our country, no one else."



She emphasized in a televised speech three days after Maduro's arrest in a swift operation that resulted in the deaths of 55 members of the Venezuelan and Cuban forces, that "the Venezuelan people remain steadfast and ready to defend their homeland." She declared a week of mourning for the souls of the victims of the American attack.



It is worth noting that Delcy, who is 56 years old and loyal to Maduro, took the oath of office as interim president last Monday to lead a government that still includes hardline Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and powerful Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López.



According to the constitution, Rodríguez's interim term lasts only 90 days, which can be extended for an additional three months by the National Assembly. However, in the event of an absolute vacancy in the presidency, which has not yet been declared, the law requires calling for elections within 30 days.