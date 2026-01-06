U.S. President Donald Trump warned today (Tuesday) of his potential impeachment if the Republican Party does not win the midterm elections scheduled for November 2026, urging party leaders for "unity."



Trump stated in a speech before Republican House members at the "Trump-Kennedy" center in Washington: "If the Republican Party does not win the midterm elections, I will be impeached," adding: "We will make history and break records with this epic victory in the midterm elections that we will achieve."



He pointed out that he and his party have all the policies, and their situation is excellent, emphasizing the need to remain united.



Trump added: "We have a few people making things very difficult; the Democrats don't have that, but we have two or three really bad ones, and they are bad, but maybe they will straighten up."



He noted that he inherited high prices and chaos, stressing: "But now we have the strongest economy in the history of our country, and we have $18 trillion being invested in the United States; each one of you has car factories and plans for artificial intelligence, thanks to tariffs."



On another note, the U.S. president described the military operation in Venezuela as "tactically amazing."



Trump said: "We had a lot of soldiers on the ground, but it was incredible."



He described Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as "a violent man who has killed millions of people," according to him.



Trump criticized Democratic lawmakers for their hesitation to congratulate him on the arrest of the Venezuelan president, saying: "At some point, they should say, you know, 'You did a great job,' 'Thank you, congratulations'... wouldn't that be nice?"



He indicated that the United States will also begin producing weapons "much faster."