حذّر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من عزله إذا لم يفز الحزب الجمهوري في انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في نوفمبر 2026، مطالباً قيادات حزبه بـ«الوحدة».


وقال ترمب في خطاب أمام أعضاء مجلس النواب الجمهوريين في مركز «ترمب-كينيدي» بواشنطن: «إذا لم يفز الحزب الجمهوري في انتخابات التجديد النصفي سيتم عزلي»، مضيفاً: «سنصنع التاريخ ونحطم الأرقام القياسية بهذا الانتصار الملحمي في انتخابات التجديد النصفي التي سنحققها».


وأشار إلى أنه وحزبه لديهم كل السياسات، وأمورهم ممتازة، مشدداً على ضرورة البقاء متحدين.


وأضاف ترمب: لدينا عدد قليل من الأشخاص يجعلون الأمور صعبة للغاية، الديمقراطيون لا يملكون ذلك، لكن لدينا نحن شخصان أو ثلاثة سيئون حقاً، وهم سيئون، لكن ربما يستقيمون.


ولفت إلى أنه ورث أسعاراً مرتفعة وفوضى، مشدداً بالقول: «لكن الآن لدينا أقوى اقتصاد في تاريخ بلدنا، ولدينا 18 تريليون دولار تُستثمر في الولايات المتحدة، كل واحد منكم لديه مصانع سيارات وخطط للذكاء الاصطناعي، بفضل الرسوم الجمركية».


من جهة أخرى، وصف الرئيس الأمريكي العملية العسكرية في فنزويلا بـ«الرائعة من الناحية التكتيكية».


وقال ترمب: كان لدينا الكثير من الجنود على الأرض، لكن الأمر كان مذهلاً.


ووصف ترمب الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بأنه «رجل عنيف، وقتل الملايين من الناس»، على حد قوله.


وانتقد ترمب المشرّعين الديمقراطيين بسبب ترددهم في تهنئته على اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي، قائلاً: «في مرحلة ما، يجب أن يقولوا كما تعلمون، «لقد قمت بعمل رائع»، «شكراً لك، تهانينا».. ألن يكون ذلك جيداً؟».


وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستبدأ أيضاً في إنتاج الأسلحة «بشكل أسرع بكثير».