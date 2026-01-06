Russia today (Tuesday) described the appointment of Delcy Rodríguez as acting president of the country as "a step that reflects the determination of Venezuelan authorities to ensure the unity of the state," expressing its readiness to continue supporting Venezuela.



The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed efforts aimed at protecting Venezuela's sovereignty and national interests, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring the Venezuelan people's right to self-determination without any external interference.



Russia called for de-escalation and the resolution of any existing issues through constructive dialogue, with respect for the United Nations Charter and the rule of law, stressing that Latin America and the Caribbean should remain a zone of peace.



Russia reiterated its ongoing solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government and its readiness to provide the necessary support to the friendly nation of Venezuela.



The supportive Russian positions towards Venezuela come within the context of long-term strategic relations between the two countries, which include political, military, and economic cooperation, dating back to the period following the rise to power of the late President Hugo Chávez, and were further strengthened during Nicolás Maduro's presidency.



Russia has supported the Venezuelan government in the face of Western pressures and sanctions over the past years, repeatedly affirming its rejection of what it describes as "external interference" and attempts to change regimes by force.