وصفت روسيا اليوم (الثلاثاء) تعيين ديلسي رودريغيز في مهماتها قائمةً بأعمال رئيس البلاد «خطوة تعكس عزم السلطات الفنزويلية على ضمان وحدة الدولة»، مبدية استعدادها لمواصلة دعم فنزويلا.


ورحبت وزارة الخارجية الروسية بالجهود الرامية إلى حماية سيادة فنزويلا ومصالحها الوطنية، مؤكدةً ضرورة ضمان حق الشعب الفنزويلي في تقرير مصيره دون أي تدخل خارجي.


ودعت موسكو إلى خفض التصعيد وحل أية مشكلات قائمة عبر حوار بنّاء، مع احترام ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وسيادة القانون، مشددةً على أن تبقى أمريكا اللاتينية ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي منطقة سلام.


وجددت موسكو تضامنها المستمر مع الشعب الفنزويلي وحكومته واستعدادها لتقديم الدعم اللازم لفنزويلا الصديقة.


تأتي المواقف الروسية الداعمة لفنزويلا في سياق علاقات استراتيجية طويلة الأمد بين البلدين، تشمل التعاون السياسي والعسكري والاقتصادي، وتعود إلى مرحلة ما بعد وصول الرئيس الراحل هوغو تشافيز إلى الحكم، ثم تعززت خلال عهد نيكولاس مادورو.


ودعمت روسيا حكومة فنزويلا في مواجهة ضغوط وعقوبات غربية خلال السنوات الماضية، مؤكدةً مراراً رفضها لما تصفه بـ«التدخل الخارجي» ومحاولات تغيير الأنظمة بالقوة.