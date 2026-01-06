أدانت وزارة الخارجية الصومالية بأشد العبارات زيارة وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر إلى مدينة هرجيسا، عاصمة إقليم أرض الصومال «صوماليلاند»، واصفة إياها بأنها «انتهاك جسيم لسيادة الصومال ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه»، و«تدخل غير مقبول في الشؤون الداخلية لعضو ذي سيادة في الأمم المتحدة».
وجاء البيان الصومالي الحاد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد ساعات من وصول ساعر إلى هرجيسا في أول زيارة رسمية إسرائيلية رفيعة المستوى إلى الإقليم، عقب إعلان إسرائيل في 26 ديسمبر 2025 اعترافها الرسمي بصوماليلاند كدولة مستقلة ذات سيادة –وهي أول دولة في العالم تقدم على هذه الخطوة منذ إعلان الإقليم انفصاله عن الصومال في 1991.
وأكدت الخارجية الصومالية في بيانها الرسمي أن هرجيسا «جزء أصيل وغير قابل للتصرف من أراضي الصومال المعترف بها دولياً»، مشددة على أن «أي وجود رسمي أو اتصال أو تعامل يتم داخل الأراضي الصومالية دون الموافقة والتفويض الصريحين من الحكومة الفيدرالية يُعد غير قانوني وباطلاً ولاغياً، ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر أو حجية قانونية».
واعتبرت الوزارة أن الزيارة «تتعارض مع مبادئ وأهداف ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، والقانون التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي، والأعراف المستقرة التي تحكم العلاقات بين الدول ذات السيادة»، مشيرة إلى مبادئ المساواة في السيادة، واحترام السلامة الإقليمية، وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية.
ودعت مقديشو إسرائيل إلى «الوقف الفوري لجميع الأعمال التي تقوّض سيادة الصومال ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه»، والالتزام الكامل بواجباتها بموجب القانون الدولي. كما حثت الأمم المتحدة، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وكافة الشركاء الدوليين على «إعادة التأكيد بصورة واضحة لا لبس فيها على دعمهم المبدئي لسيادة الصومال ووحدته وحدوده المعترف بها دولياً».
وختمت الوزارة بتأكيد التزام الصومال «بالانخراط الدولي السلمي والدبلوماسية البناءة»، مع الاحتفاظ بحقها في اتخاذ جميع التدابير الدبلوماسية والقانونية المناسبة لصون سيادتها ووحدتها الوطنية.
وأعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر في 26 ديسمبر توقيع اتفاق مشترك مع رئيس صوماليلاند عبدالرحمن محمد عبدالله (إيرو) للاعتراف المتبادل وإقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة، بما في ذلك فتح سفارات وتعيين سفراء.
ووصف ساعر صوماليلاند بأنها «دولة فعلية تعمل وفق مبادئ القانون الدولي»، مقابل «فلسطين الافتراضية»، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل «تتشرف» بأن تكون أول دولة تعترف بها.
وأثار الاعتراف الإسرائيلي -الذي جاء في سياق توسيع اتفاقيات إبراهيم- إدانات واسعة من الصومال، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، والسعودية، ومصر، وتركيا، والصين، والاتحاد الأوروبي، معتبرينه انتهاكاً لسيادة الصومال وتهديداً للاستقرار الإقليمي. وشهدت مقديشو مظاهرات غاضبة، بينما احتفل آلاف في هرجيسا بالاعتراف.
The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to the city of Hargeisa, the capital of the Somaliland region, describing it as a "serious violation of Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," and an "unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign member of the United Nations."
The sharp Somali statement came today (Tuesday), just hours after Sa'ar's arrival in Hargeisa for the first high-level official Israeli visit to the region, following Israel's announcement on December 26, 2025, of its official recognition of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state – the first country in the world to take this step since the region declared its separation from Somalia in 1991.
The Somali Foreign Ministry confirmed in its official statement that Hargeisa is "an integral and inalienable part of the internationally recognized territory of Somalia," emphasizing that "any official presence, communication, or dealings conducted within Somali territory without the explicit approval and authorization of the federal government is considered illegal, void, and without any legal effect or validity."
The ministry deemed the visit as "contradicting the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, the foundational law of the African Union, and the established norms governing relations between sovereign states," pointing to the principles of equality of sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs.
Mogadishu called on Israel to "immediately cease all actions that undermine Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," and to fully adhere to its obligations under international law. It also urged the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and all international partners to "clearly reaffirm their principled support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders."
The ministry concluded by reaffirming Somalia's "commitment to peaceful international engagement and constructive diplomacy," while retaining its right to take all appropriate diplomatic and legal measures to safeguard its sovereignty and national unity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on December 26 the signing of a joint agreement with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Iro) for mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations, including the opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors.
Sa'ar described Somaliland as a "de facto state operating under the principles of international law," in contrast to "virtual Palestine," noting that Israel is "honored" to be the first country to recognize it.
The Israeli recognition – which came in the context of expanding the Abraham Accords – drew widespread condemnation from Somalia, the African Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, China, and the European Union, considering it a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. Mogadishu witnessed angry protests, while thousands celebrated in Hargeisa over the recognition.