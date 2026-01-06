The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to the city of Hargeisa, the capital of the Somaliland region, describing it as a "serious violation of Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," and an "unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign member of the United Nations."

The sharp Somali statement came today (Tuesday), just hours after Sa'ar's arrival in Hargeisa for the first high-level official Israeli visit to the region, following Israel's announcement on December 26, 2025, of its official recognition of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state – the first country in the world to take this step since the region declared its separation from Somalia in 1991.

The Somali Foreign Ministry confirmed in its official statement that Hargeisa is "an integral and inalienable part of the internationally recognized territory of Somalia," emphasizing that "any official presence, communication, or dealings conducted within Somali territory without the explicit approval and authorization of the federal government is considered illegal, void, and without any legal effect or validity."

The ministry deemed the visit as "contradicting the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, the foundational law of the African Union, and the established norms governing relations between sovereign states," pointing to the principles of equality of sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Mogadishu called on Israel to "immediately cease all actions that undermine Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," and to fully adhere to its obligations under international law. It also urged the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and all international partners to "clearly reaffirm their principled support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders."

The ministry concluded by reaffirming Somalia's "commitment to peaceful international engagement and constructive diplomacy," while retaining its right to take all appropriate diplomatic and legal measures to safeguard its sovereignty and national unity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on December 26 the signing of a joint agreement with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Iro) for mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations, including the opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors.

Sa'ar described Somaliland as a "de facto state operating under the principles of international law," in contrast to "virtual Palestine," noting that Israel is "honored" to be the first country to recognize it.

The Israeli recognition – which came in the context of expanding the Abraham Accords – drew widespread condemnation from Somalia, the African Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, China, and the European Union, considering it a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. Mogadishu witnessed angry protests, while thousands celebrated in Hargeisa over the recognition.