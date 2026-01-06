أدانت وزارة الخارجية الصومالية بأشد العبارات زيارة وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر إلى مدينة هرجيسا، عاصمة إقليم أرض الصومال «صوماليلاند»، واصفة إياها بأنها «انتهاك جسيم لسيادة الصومال ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه»، و«تدخل غير مقبول في الشؤون الداخلية لعضو ذي سيادة في الأمم المتحدة».

وجاء البيان الصومالي الحاد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد ساعات من وصول ساعر إلى هرجيسا في أول زيارة رسمية إسرائيلية رفيعة المستوى إلى الإقليم، عقب إعلان إسرائيل في 26 ديسمبر 2025 اعترافها الرسمي بصوماليلاند كدولة مستقلة ذات سيادة –وهي أول دولة في العالم تقدم على هذه الخطوة منذ إعلان الإقليم انفصاله عن الصومال في 1991.

وأكدت الخارجية الصومالية في بيانها الرسمي أن هرجيسا «جزء أصيل وغير قابل للتصرف من أراضي الصومال المعترف بها دولياً»، مشددة على أن «أي وجود رسمي أو اتصال أو تعامل يتم داخل الأراضي الصومالية دون الموافقة والتفويض الصريحين من الحكومة الفيدرالية يُعد غير قانوني وباطلاً ولاغياً، ولا يترتب عليه أي أثر أو حجية قانونية».

واعتبرت الوزارة أن الزيارة «تتعارض مع مبادئ وأهداف ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، والقانون التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي، والأعراف المستقرة التي تحكم العلاقات بين الدول ذات السيادة»، مشيرة إلى مبادئ المساواة في السيادة، واحترام السلامة الإقليمية، وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية.

ودعت مقديشو إسرائيل إلى «الوقف الفوري لجميع الأعمال التي تقوّض سيادة الصومال ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه»، والالتزام الكامل بواجباتها بموجب القانون الدولي. كما حثت الأمم المتحدة، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وكافة الشركاء الدوليين على «إعادة التأكيد بصورة واضحة لا لبس فيها على دعمهم المبدئي لسيادة الصومال ووحدته وحدوده المعترف بها دولياً».

وختمت الوزارة بتأكيد التزام الصومال «بالانخراط الدولي السلمي والدبلوماسية البناءة»، مع الاحتفاظ بحقها في اتخاذ جميع التدابير الدبلوماسية والقانونية المناسبة لصون سيادتها ووحدتها الوطنية.

وأعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر في 26 ديسمبر توقيع اتفاق مشترك مع رئيس صوماليلاند عبدالرحمن محمد عبدالله (إيرو) للاعتراف المتبادل وإقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة، بما في ذلك فتح سفارات وتعيين سفراء.

ووصف ساعر صوماليلاند بأنها «دولة فعلية تعمل وفق مبادئ القانون الدولي»، مقابل «فلسطين الافتراضية»، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل «تتشرف» بأن تكون أول دولة تعترف بها.

وأثار الاعتراف الإسرائيلي -الذي جاء في سياق توسيع اتفاقيات إبراهيم- إدانات واسعة من الصومال، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، والسعودية، ومصر، وتركيا، والصين، والاتحاد الأوروبي، معتبرينه انتهاكاً لسيادة الصومال وتهديداً للاستقرار الإقليمي. وشهدت مقديشو مظاهرات غاضبة، بينما احتفل آلاف في هرجيسا بالاعتراف.