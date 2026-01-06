Three Syrian civilians, including two women, were killed, and 15 others, including 9 children, were injured today (Tuesday) due to shelling by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Hassan Al-Ghareeb, the governor of Aleppo, stated that the random shelling from SDF positions located in the neighborhoods of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud resulted in human and material losses, urging civilians to exercise caution and avoid heading to the city center or passing through conflict areas, while keeping away from gathering places for their safety.



He pointed out that the relevant authorities and concerned forces are dealing firmly with the sources of fire, and necessary measures have been taken to control the situation and ensure public safety.

The media and communication department in the Ministry of Defense stated that the Syrian Democratic Forces have continued their escalation against the army and civilians in Aleppo province for the third consecutive day, clarifying that the army targeted SDF fire sources and drone launch sites, managing to neutralize several of them along with an ammunition depot.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense accused the SDF of dragging the army into an open battle defined by them, indicating that the SDF is once again proving that it does not recognize the March 10 agreement and is attempting to undermine it.

The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that there has been a new security breach of the agreements signed with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces by the SDF, explaining that the SDF targeted the area near Sheikhhan Roundabout, resulting in the death of one member of the Ministry of Defense and the injury of three others.



It was noted that the Syrian army responded to SDF fire sources in Aleppo.