قتل 3 مدنيين سوريين بينهم امرأتان، وأصيب 15 آخرون بينهم 9 أطفال اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بقصف لقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد».


وقال محافظ حلب عزام الغريب إن القصف العشوائي الصادر عن مواقع قوات «قسد» المتمركزة في أحياء الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود تسبب في خسائر بشرية ومادية، مطالباً المدنيين بتوخي الحذر وتجنّب التوجه إلى مركز المدينة أو المرور عبر مناطق الاشتباك، مع الابتعاد عن أماكن التجمعات حرصاً على سلامتهم.


وأشار إلى أن الجهات المختصة والقوات المعنية تتعامل بحزم مع مصادر النيران، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضبط الموقف وضمان الأمن العام.

وقالت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع: إن قوات سورية الديمقراطية لليوم الثالث على التوالي مستمرة بالتصعيد ضد مواقع الجيش والأهالي بمحافظة حلب، موضحة أن الجيش استهدف مصادر نيران «قسد» ومصادر إطلاق طائراتها المسيرة، وتمكن من تحييد عددٍ منها بالإضافة لمستودع ذخيرة.


واتهمت وزارة الدفاع السورية، قوات «قسد» بجر الجيش لمعركة مفتوحة تحدد ميدانها هي، مبيناً أن قوات «قسد» تثبت مجدداً أنها لا تعترف باتفاق العاشر من مارس وتحاول إفشاله.

ضحايا القصف

وكانت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا»، قد قالت إن هناك خرقاً أمنياً جديداً للاتفاقات الموقعة مع الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من قبل «قسد»، موضحة أن «قسد» استهدفت المنطقة القريبة من دوار شيحان، ما أسفر عن مقتل أحد عناصر وزارة الدفاع وإصابة 3 آخرين.


وأشارت إلى أن الجيش السوري رد على مصادر نيران قسد في حلب.