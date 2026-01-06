دعا وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، مجلس السلم والأمن الأفريقي إلى اعتماد موقف قوي وموحّد لإدانة الاعتراف بما يُسمّى بأرض الصومال، والرفض القاطع من قبل جميع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأفريقي لأي إجراءات تترتب على هذا الاعتراف الإسرائيلي، مع التشديد على الدعم الكامل وغير المشروط لسيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.
وأشار خلال مشاركته، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في جلسة مجلس السلم والأمن الأفريقي، التي عقدت افتراضياً بناءً على طلب مصر، لدعم وحدة وسيادة وسلامة الصومال، إلى أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي الأحادي وغير القانوني بما يُسمّى بإقليم أرض الصومال يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وتقويضاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة والميثاق التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي.
وأكد أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بما يُسمّى بإقليم أرض الصومال سابقة خطيرة تهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين، وهو ما يتطلب موقفاً موحداً لدعم الصومال وتضافر الجهود لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الصومال ومنطقة القرن الأفريقي، مؤكداً عدم جواز الصمت إزاء الإجراءات الأحادية التي تهدد استقرار القارة وتهدف إلى فرض وقائع سياسية جديدة خارج أي إطار قانوني.
وشدد عبدالعاطي على دعم مصر الكامل لوحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي الصومالية غير القابلة للمساس، باعتبارها ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار منطقة القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، مؤكداً الرفض التام وإدانة مصر لأي إجراءات أحادية أو محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية أو خلق واقع سياسي جديد خارج الأطر القانونية المعترف بها دولياً، لما لذلك من آثار خطيرة وتداعيات سلبية على استقرار الصومال والقارة الأفريقية بأكملها، منوهاً بأن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي يسهم في تأجيج النزاعات وانعدام الأمن في المنطقة، ومحمّلاً إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن التداعيات المترتبة على هذا القرار غير المشروع.
في السياق ذاته، استعرض وزير الخارجية التحركات المصرية الرامية لدعم سيادة الصومال عقب الإعلان عن هذا الإجراء غير القانوني، إذ قادت مصر جهوداً دبلوماسية مكثفة لتنسيق موقف دولي موحد، تُوّج بصدور بيان عابر للأقاليم لـ23 دولة دولة ومنظمتين دوليتين، مشيراً إلى أن البيان تضمن الإدانة الجماعية والقاطعة للاعتراف المزعوم، والدعم الكامل وغير المشروط لسيادة ووحدة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، والدعوة إلى تبني موقف أفريقي موحد يرفض هذا الإجراء وما يترتب عليه من تداعيات سلبية على المنطقة.
كما أوضح وزير الخارجية المصري أن البيان العابر للأقاليم أكد الرفض القاطع لأي محاولات لربط هذا الإجراء غير القانوني بأي مخططات تستهدف التهجير القسري لأبناء الشعب الفلسطيني خارج أرضه، وأن مثل هذه المخططات مرفوضة بشكل قاطع، وتتعارض مع قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة والميثاق التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي، وتمثل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين، مؤكداً التزام مصر الراسخ بدعم أمن واستقرار الصومال، انطلاقاً من قناعتها بأن استقرار الصومال يُعد جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أمن القرن الأفريقي وسلامة الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، مبرزاً المشاركة المصرية في بعثة الاتحاد الأفريقي للدعم والاستقرار في الصومال، اتساقاً مع التزام مصر الراسخ بدعم الجهود الأفريقية الرامية لتعزيز السلم والأمن.
وأشار إلى أنه في الوقت الذي تواصل فيه مصر بذل جهود حثيثة لتثبيت الاستقرار في المناطق الشمالية من البحر الأحمر، وحماية الملاحة الدولية ومنع التصعيد الإقليمي، فإن أطرافاً أخرى تنتهج سياسات من شأنها زعزعة الاستقرار في المناطق الجنوبية من البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي، من خلال الترويج للتفكك وتجاهل سيادة دول المنطقة، مؤكداً مواصلة مصر التحرك الحاسم لدعم السلم والأمن والاستقرار في القارة الأفريقية، بما في ذلك من خلال مبادرة السويس والبحر الأحمر للتنمية الاقتصادية والبحرية التي أطلقتها مصر لدعم الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية في هذا الممر الحيوي.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, called on the African Peace and Security Council to adopt a strong and unified position to condemn the recognition of what is called Somaliland, and the firm rejection by all member states of the African Union of any actions resulting from this Israeli recognition, emphasizing full and unconditional support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
During his participation today (Tuesday) in the session of the African Peace and Security Council, which was held virtually at Egypt's request to support the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, he pointed out that the unilateral and illegal Israeli recognition of what is called the Somaliland region represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the founding charter of the African Union.
He affirmed that the Israeli recognition of what is called the Somaliland region is a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international peace and security, which requires a unified stance to support Somalia and a concerted effort to achieve security and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, stressing that silence regarding unilateral actions that threaten the stability of the continent and aim to impose new political realities outside any legal framework is unacceptable.
Abdel Aati emphasized Egypt's full support for the inviolable unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, considering it a fundamental pillar for the stability of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, reiterating Egypt's complete rejection and condemnation of any unilateral actions or attempts to impose parallel entities or create a new political reality outside internationally recognized legal frameworks, due to the serious implications and negative repercussions on the stability of Somalia and the entire African continent, noting that the Israeli recognition contributes to fueling conflicts and insecurity in the region, holding Israel fully responsible for the consequences of this illegal decision.
In this context, the Foreign Minister reviewed Egypt's efforts to support Somalia's sovereignty following the announcement of this illegal action, as Egypt led intensive diplomatic efforts to coordinate a unified international position, culminating in a cross-regional statement from 23 countries and two international organizations, noting that the statement included a collective and firm condemnation of the alleged recognition, full and unconditional support for the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and a call to adopt a unified African position rejecting this action and its negative repercussions on the region.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister also clarified that the cross-regional statement firmly rejected any attempts to link this illegal action to any schemes targeting the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, and that such schemes are categorically rejected, contradicting the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the founding charter of the African Union, representing a direct threat to regional and international peace and security, affirming Egypt's steadfast commitment to supporting the security and stability of Somalia, based on its conviction that Somalia's stability is an integral part of the security of the Horn of Africa and the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, highlighting Egypt's participation in the African Union mission for support and stability in Somalia, in line with Egypt's firm commitment to supporting African efforts aimed at enhancing peace and security.
He pointed out that while Egypt continues to make diligent efforts to stabilize the northern regions of the Red Sea, protect international navigation, and prevent regional escalation, other parties are pursuing policies that destabilize the southern regions of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, by promoting disintegration and ignoring the sovereignty of the countries in the region, affirming Egypt's continued decisive action to support peace, security, and stability in the African continent, including through the Suez and Red Sea Initiative for economic and maritime development that Egypt launched to support security, stability, and development in this vital corridor.