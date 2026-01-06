The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, called on the African Peace and Security Council to adopt a strong and unified position to condemn the recognition of what is called Somaliland, and the firm rejection by all member states of the African Union of any actions resulting from this Israeli recognition, emphasizing full and unconditional support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During his participation today (Tuesday) in the session of the African Peace and Security Council, which was held virtually at Egypt's request to support the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, he pointed out that the unilateral and illegal Israeli recognition of what is called the Somaliland region represents a blatant violation of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the founding charter of the African Union.

He affirmed that the Israeli recognition of what is called the Somaliland region is a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international peace and security, which requires a unified stance to support Somalia and a concerted effort to achieve security and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, stressing that silence regarding unilateral actions that threaten the stability of the continent and aim to impose new political realities outside any legal framework is unacceptable.

Abdel Aati emphasized Egypt's full support for the inviolable unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, considering it a fundamental pillar for the stability of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, reiterating Egypt's complete rejection and condemnation of any unilateral actions or attempts to impose parallel entities or create a new political reality outside internationally recognized legal frameworks, due to the serious implications and negative repercussions on the stability of Somalia and the entire African continent, noting that the Israeli recognition contributes to fueling conflicts and insecurity in the region, holding Israel fully responsible for the consequences of this illegal decision.

In this context, the Foreign Minister reviewed Egypt's efforts to support Somalia's sovereignty following the announcement of this illegal action, as Egypt led intensive diplomatic efforts to coordinate a unified international position, culminating in a cross-regional statement from 23 countries and two international organizations, noting that the statement included a collective and firm condemnation of the alleged recognition, full and unconditional support for the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and a call to adopt a unified African position rejecting this action and its negative repercussions on the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also clarified that the cross-regional statement firmly rejected any attempts to link this illegal action to any schemes targeting the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, and that such schemes are categorically rejected, contradicting the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the founding charter of the African Union, representing a direct threat to regional and international peace and security, affirming Egypt's steadfast commitment to supporting the security and stability of Somalia, based on its conviction that Somalia's stability is an integral part of the security of the Horn of Africa and the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, highlighting Egypt's participation in the African Union mission for support and stability in Somalia, in line with Egypt's firm commitment to supporting African efforts aimed at enhancing peace and security.

He pointed out that while Egypt continues to make diligent efforts to stabilize the northern regions of the Red Sea, protect international navigation, and prevent regional escalation, other parties are pursuing policies that destabilize the southern regions of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, by promoting disintegration and ignoring the sovereignty of the countries in the region, affirming Egypt's continued decisive action to support peace, security, and stability in the African continent, including through the Suez and Red Sea Initiative for economic and maritime development that Egypt launched to support security, stability, and development in this vital corridor.