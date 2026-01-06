دعا وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، مجلس السلم والأمن الأفريقي إلى اعتماد موقف قوي وموحّد لإدانة الاعتراف بما يُسمّى بأرض الصومال، والرفض القاطع من قبل جميع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأفريقي لأي إجراءات تترتب على هذا الاعتراف الإسرائيلي، مع التشديد على الدعم الكامل وغير المشروط لسيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.

وأشار خلال مشاركته، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في جلسة مجلس السلم والأمن الأفريقي، التي عقدت افتراضياً بناءً على طلب مصر، لدعم وحدة وسيادة وسلامة الصومال، إلى أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي الأحادي وغير القانوني بما يُسمّى بإقليم أرض الصومال يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وتقويضاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة والميثاق التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي.

وأكد أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بما يُسمّى بإقليم أرض الصومال سابقة خطيرة تهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين، وهو ما يتطلب موقفاً موحداً لدعم الصومال وتضافر الجهود لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الصومال ومنطقة القرن الأفريقي، مؤكداً عدم جواز الصمت إزاء الإجراءات الأحادية التي تهدد استقرار القارة وتهدف إلى فرض وقائع سياسية جديدة خارج أي إطار قانوني.

وشدد عبدالعاطي على دعم مصر الكامل لوحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي الصومالية غير القابلة للمساس، باعتبارها ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار منطقة القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، مؤكداً الرفض التام وإدانة مصر لأي إجراءات أحادية أو محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية أو خلق واقع سياسي جديد خارج الأطر القانونية المعترف بها دولياً، لما لذلك من آثار خطيرة وتداعيات سلبية على استقرار الصومال والقارة الأفريقية بأكملها، منوهاً بأن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي يسهم في تأجيج النزاعات وانعدام الأمن في المنطقة، ومحمّلاً إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن التداعيات المترتبة على هذا القرار غير المشروع.

في السياق ذاته، استعرض وزير الخارجية التحركات المصرية الرامية لدعم سيادة الصومال عقب الإعلان عن هذا الإجراء غير القانوني، إذ قادت مصر جهوداً دبلوماسية مكثفة لتنسيق موقف دولي موحد، تُوّج بصدور بيان عابر للأقاليم لـ23 دولة دولة ومنظمتين دوليتين، مشيراً إلى أن البيان تضمن الإدانة الجماعية والقاطعة للاعتراف المزعوم، والدعم الكامل وغير المشروط لسيادة ووحدة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، والدعوة إلى تبني موقف أفريقي موحد يرفض هذا الإجراء وما يترتب عليه من تداعيات سلبية على المنطقة.

كما أوضح وزير الخارجية المصري أن البيان العابر للأقاليم أكد الرفض القاطع لأي محاولات لربط هذا الإجراء غير القانوني بأي مخططات تستهدف التهجير القسري لأبناء الشعب الفلسطيني خارج أرضه، وأن مثل هذه المخططات مرفوضة بشكل قاطع، وتتعارض مع قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة والميثاق التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي، وتمثل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين، مؤكداً التزام مصر الراسخ بدعم أمن واستقرار الصومال، انطلاقاً من قناعتها بأن استقرار الصومال يُعد جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أمن القرن الأفريقي وسلامة الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، مبرزاً المشاركة المصرية في بعثة الاتحاد الأفريقي للدعم والاستقرار في الصومال، اتساقاً مع التزام مصر الراسخ بدعم الجهود الأفريقية الرامية لتعزيز السلم والأمن.

وأشار إلى أنه في الوقت الذي تواصل فيه مصر بذل جهود حثيثة لتثبيت الاستقرار في المناطق الشمالية من البحر الأحمر، وحماية الملاحة الدولية ومنع التصعيد الإقليمي، فإن أطرافاً أخرى تنتهج سياسات من شأنها زعزعة الاستقرار في المناطق الجنوبية من البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي، من خلال الترويج للتفكك وتجاهل سيادة دول المنطقة، مؤكداً مواصلة مصر التحرك الحاسم لدعم السلم والأمن والاستقرار في القارة الأفريقية، بما في ذلك من خلال مبادرة السويس والبحر الأحمر للتنمية الاقتصادية والبحرية التي أطلقتها مصر لدعم الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية في هذا الممر الحيوي.