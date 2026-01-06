حذّر مجلس الدفاع الإيراني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من أن استمرار السلوك العدائي ضد البلاد سيواجه «رداً حازماً ومتناسباً وحاسماً»

وأكد أن أمن إيران واستقلالها ووحدة أراضيها تمثل «خطوطاً حمراء غير قابلة للتجاوز»، فيما اعتبر أنه رد فعل مباشر على تصعيد التهديدات من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


وأدانت الأمانة العامة لمجلس الدفاع تصعيد لهجة التهديد والتصريحات التدخلية الموجهة ضد البلاد، ولفتت إلى أن «الأعداء التاريخيين لهذه الأرض، الذين اعترفوا مراراً بمسؤوليتهم عن قتل النساء والأطفال الإيرانيين، يسعون من خلال تكرار وتكثيف الخطاب التهديدي والتدخلي، في تناقض واضح مع مبادئ القانون الدولي المقبولة، إلى مسار مدبر يهدف إلى تفكيك إيران وإلحاق الضرر بأسسها الأساسية؛ مسار ليس مجرد تعبير عن مواقف سياسية، بل جزء من نمط الضغط والترهيب، ولا يمكن اعتباره خالياً من التكلفة أو خارج المعادلات الحالية».


وأكد البيان أن إيران وفي إطار حقها في الدفاع المشروع «لا تحصر نفسها في الرد بعد وقوع الفعل فحسب، بل تعتبر المؤشرات الملموسة على وجود تهديد جزءاً من المعادلة الأمنية»، ما يشير إلى إمكانية اتخاذ إجراءات وقائية إذا تم اكتشاف تهديدات ملموسة.


وأضاف البيان أنه «بناءً على التماسك الوطني، والقدرة الرادعة الشاملة، والاستعداد الدفاعي الكامل، تؤكد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية مرة أخرى أن أمن البلاد واستقلالها ووحدة أراضيها خط أحمر لا يمكن تجاوزه».


يأتي هذا البيان بعد يوم واحد من تهديد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأن إسرائيل «لن تسمح لإيران بإعادة بناء برنامجها البالستي»، وذلك عقب تهديدات مشابهة أطلقها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل أيام، حيث دعا إلى «تغيير النظام» في إيران وتعهد بدعم الاحتجاجات الداخلية، محذراً من أن الولايات المتحدة «ستضرب إيران بقوة» إذا استمرت في قمع المتظاهرين.


وأثار البيان الإيراني مخاوف من تصعيد عسكري محتمل في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع انتشار تقارير عن تدريبات صاروخية ودفاع جوي أجرتها قوات الحرس الثوري في مدن مثل طهران وشيراز يوم 4 يناير، ما يعكس قلق طهران من تجدد الصراع مع إسرائيل بعد زيارة نتنياهو لواشنطن.


وأفادت مصادر إيرانية بأن التهديدات الأمريكية حدت من قدرة النظام على التعامل مع الاحتجاجات الداخلية، التي اندلعت بسبب الأزمة الاقتصادية والانقطاعات في الكهرباء والمياه.


ويأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق توترات متفاقمة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، بدأت تتصاعد بشكل كبير منذ الحرب الإيرانية-الإسرائيلية في يونيو 2025، التي استمرت 12 يوماً وشهدت ضربات إسرائيلية على منشآت عسكرية واقتصادية إيرانية، تلتها ضربات أمريكية على مواقع نووية في فوردو وأصفهان ونتانز.