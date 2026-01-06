بعد نحو 48 ساعة من اجتماع دمشق بين الجانبين، أعلن مصدر في وزارة الدفاع السورية، سقوط قتيل وعدة إصابات نتيجة استهداف قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» نقاطا تابعة للجيش السوري في منطقة الشيخ مقصود.
وأفاد المصدر بأن مسيرة لـ«قسد» استهدفت نقاطاً للجيش السوري في محيط «الشيخ مقصود».
اجتماع في دمشق
وكان قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي، عقد اجتماعاً مع السلطات السورية في دمشق، الأحد الماضي، لبحث عملية دمج مقاتليه في صفوف الجيش الوطني، بحسب ما أعلنت قواته في بيان، بعد انتهاء مهلة تطبيق اتفاق وقعه الطرفان منذ أشهر.
ووقع عبدي والرئيس أحمد الشرع في 10 مارس الماضي اتفاقا تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه، رغم ضغوط تقودها واشنطن بشكل رئيسي.
وأفصح مسؤول كردي الشهر الماضي لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية أن قوات سوريا الديمقراطية تسلمت مقترحاً مكتوباً من دمشق، نصّ على «دمج قواتها في صفوف الجيش السوري، على أن يتمّ تقسيمها إلى ثلاث فرق وعدد من الألوية، بينها لواء خاص بالمرأة، تنتشر في مناطق سيطرتها في شمال شرقي سورية وتتولى إدارتها» قيادات منها.
تبادل الاتهامات بين الجانبين
وكان وزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني أعلن في 22 ديسمبر الماضي أن دمشق تسلمت رداً من القوات الكردية على المقترح الذي صاغته وزارة الدفاع.
وتبادل الطرفان خلال الفترة الماضية الاتهامات بإفشال الجهود المبذولة لتطبيق الاتفاق، وبإشعال اشتباكات محدودة أوقعت قتلى، آخرها في مدينة حلب (شمالا).
وتسيطر قوات سورية الديمقراطية على مساحات واسعة في شمال وشرق سورية، تضم أبرز حقول النفط والغاز.
وتضمّ قوات سورية الديمقراطية وقوى الأمن التي بنتها الإدارة الذاتية تباعاً خلال سنوات النزاع في مناطق نفوذها نحو 100 ألف عنصر، وفق عبدي.
About 48 hours after the meeting in Damascus between the two sides, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that one person was killed and several were injured as a result of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeting points belonging to the Syrian army in the Sheikh Maqsoud area.
The source reported that a drone belonging to the SDF targeted positions of the Syrian army in the vicinity of "Sheikh Maqsoud".
Meeting in Damascus
The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, held a meeting with Syrian authorities in Damascus last Sunday to discuss the integration of his fighters into the national army, according to a statement from his forces, after the deadline for implementing an agreement signed by both parties months ago expired.
On March 10, Abdi and President Ahmad al-Shara signed an agreement that included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides prevented progress in its implementation, despite pressures primarily led by Washington.
A Kurdish official revealed last month to Agence France-Presse that the Syrian Democratic Forces received a written proposal from Damascus, which stipulated "the integration of its forces into the Syrian army, to be divided into three divisions and several brigades, including a brigade specifically for women, deployed in areas under its control in northeastern Syria and managed by its leadership."
Exchange of accusations between the two sides
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced on December 22 that Damascus had received a response from the Kurdish forces regarding the proposal drafted by the Ministry of Defense.
During the past period, both sides exchanged accusations of undermining efforts to implement the agreement and of igniting limited clashes that resulted in casualties, the latest of which occurred in the city of Aleppo (in the north).
The Syrian Democratic Forces control vast areas in northern and eastern Syria, which include the most prominent oil and gas fields.
The Syrian Democratic Forces and the security forces established by the self-administration over the years of conflict in their areas of influence comprise about 100,000 personnel, according to Abdi.