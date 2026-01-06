About 48 hours after the meeting in Damascus between the two sides, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that one person was killed and several were injured as a result of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeting points belonging to the Syrian army in the Sheikh Maqsoud area.

The source reported that a drone belonging to the SDF targeted positions of the Syrian army in the vicinity of "Sheikh Maqsoud".



Meeting in Damascus



The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, held a meeting with Syrian authorities in Damascus last Sunday to discuss the integration of his fighters into the national army, according to a statement from his forces, after the deadline for implementing an agreement signed by both parties months ago expired.



On March 10, Abdi and President Ahmad al-Shara signed an agreement that included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides prevented progress in its implementation, despite pressures primarily led by Washington.



A Kurdish official revealed last month to Agence France-Presse that the Syrian Democratic Forces received a written proposal from Damascus, which stipulated "the integration of its forces into the Syrian army, to be divided into three divisions and several brigades, including a brigade specifically for women, deployed in areas under its control in northeastern Syria and managed by its leadership."



Exchange of accusations between the two sides



Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced on December 22 that Damascus had received a response from the Kurdish forces regarding the proposal drafted by the Ministry of Defense.



During the past period, both sides exchanged accusations of undermining efforts to implement the agreement and of igniting limited clashes that resulted in casualties, the latest of which occurred in the city of Aleppo (in the north).



The Syrian Democratic Forces control vast areas in northern and eastern Syria, which include the most prominent oil and gas fields.



The Syrian Democratic Forces and the security forces established by the self-administration over the years of conflict in their areas of influence comprise about 100,000 personnel, according to Abdi.