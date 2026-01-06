بعد نحو 48 ساعة من اجتماع دمشق بين الجانبين، أعلن مصدر في وزارة الدفاع السورية، سقوط قتيل وعدة إصابات نتيجة استهداف قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» نقاطا تابعة للجيش السوري في منطقة الشيخ مقصود.

وأفاد المصدر بأن مسيرة لـ«قسد» استهدفت نقاطاً للجيش السوري في محيط «الشيخ مقصود».


اجتماع في دمشق


وكان قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي، عقد اجتماعاً مع السلطات السورية في دمشق، الأحد الماضي، لبحث عملية دمج مقاتليه في صفوف الجيش الوطني، بحسب ما أعلنت قواته في بيان، بعد انتهاء مهلة تطبيق اتفاق وقعه الطرفان منذ أشهر.


ووقع عبدي والرئيس أحمد الشرع في 10 مارس الماضي اتفاقا تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه، رغم ضغوط تقودها واشنطن بشكل رئيسي.


وأفصح مسؤول كردي الشهر الماضي لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية أن قوات سوريا الديمقراطية تسلمت مقترحاً مكتوباً من دمشق، نصّ على «دمج قواتها في صفوف الجيش السوري، على أن يتمّ تقسيمها إلى ثلاث فرق وعدد من الألوية، بينها لواء خاص بالمرأة، تنتشر في مناطق سيطرتها في شمال شرقي سورية وتتولى إدارتها» قيادات منها.


تبادل الاتهامات بين الجانبين


وكان وزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني أعلن في 22 ديسمبر الماضي أن دمشق تسلمت رداً من القوات الكردية على المقترح الذي صاغته وزارة الدفاع.


وتبادل الطرفان خلال الفترة الماضية الاتهامات بإفشال الجهود المبذولة لتطبيق الاتفاق، وبإشعال اشتباكات محدودة أوقعت قتلى، آخرها في مدينة حلب (شمالا).


وتسيطر قوات سورية الديمقراطية على مساحات واسعة في شمال وشرق سورية، تضم أبرز حقول النفط والغاز.


وتضمّ قوات سورية الديمقراطية وقوى الأمن التي بنتها الإدارة الذاتية تباعاً خلال سنوات النزاع في مناطق نفوذها نحو 100 ألف عنصر، وفق عبدي.