في خطوة استراتيجية تعكس دور مصر بصفتها مركزاً إقليمياً لتداول الطاقة، أعلنت وزارة البترول والثروة المعدنية المصرية، مساء (الإثنين)، توقيع مذكرتي تفاهم مع وزارة الطاقة السورية، تهدفان إلى دعم قطاع الطاقة في سورية من خلال توريد الغاز الطبيعي لتوليد الكهرباء وتلبية حاجات السوق السورية من المنتجات البترولية.

وفد سوري في القاهرة

واستقبل وزير البترول والثروة المعدنية المصري المهندس كريم بدوي، وفداً سوريّاً رفيع المستوى برئاسة نائب وزير الطاقة السوري لشؤون النفط غياث دياب.

وخلال اللقاء، أكد الوزير بدوي جاهزية مصر لتقديم خبراتها الفنية وإمكاناتها المتقدمة لدعم قطاع الطاقة السوري، خصوصاً في ظل التحديات التي تواجهها سورية نتيجة تضرر بنيتها التحتية خلال سنوات الحرب.

توريد الغاز الطبيعي إلى سورية

وتهدف المذكرة الأولى إلى التعاون في توريد الغاز الطبيعي إلى سورية عبر البنية التحتية المصرية، بما في ذلك سفن التغييز العائمة وشبكات نقل الغاز، للمساهمة في توليد الكهرباء وتحسين الإمدادات الطاقية.

أما المذكرة الثانية، فتركز على تلبية حاجات سورية من المنتجات البترولية، إضافة إلى تبادل الخبرات الفنية والتعاون في تأهيل البنية التحتية لقطاعي الغاز والبترول في سورية.

يأتي هذا التوقيع في سياق تعزيز الشراكات الإقليمية لمصر في مجال الطاقة، بعد توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مشابهة مع لبنان أخيراً، واتفاق سابق مع قبرص لربط الغاز القبرصي بالتسهيلات المصرية.

جهود سورية لتحسين إمدادات الكهرباء

كما يتزامن مع جهود سورية لتحسين إمدادات الكهرباء، التي شهدت تحسناً نسبياً بدعم من إمدادات غاز من دول أخرى مثل أذربيجان وقطر، فيما لم يتم كشف تفاصيل محددة بشأن الكميات أو الجدول الزمني للتوريد، إلا أن الاتفاقيات تمثل خطوة إيجابية نحو دعم إعادة الإعمار في سورية وتعزيز الاستقرار الطاقي في المنطقة.