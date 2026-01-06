In a strategic move that reflects Egypt's role as a regional hub for energy trading, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on (Monday) the signing of two memorandums of understanding with the Syrian Ministry of Energy, aimed at supporting the energy sector in Syria by supplying natural gas for electricity generation and meeting the needs of the Syrian market for petroleum products.

A Syrian Delegation in Cairo

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Engineer Karim Badawy, received a high-level Syrian delegation headed by the Syrian Deputy Minister of Energy for Oil Affairs, Ghiyath Diab.

During the meeting, Minister Badawy affirmed Egypt's readiness to provide its technical expertise and advanced capabilities to support the Syrian energy sector, especially in light of the challenges facing Syria due to the damage to its infrastructure during years of war.

Natural Gas Supply to Syria

The first memorandum aims to cooperate in supplying natural gas to Syria through Egyptian infrastructure, including floating regasification ships and gas transmission networks, to contribute to electricity generation and improve energy supplies.

The second memorandum focuses on meeting Syria's needs for petroleum products, in addition to exchanging technical expertise and cooperating in rehabilitating the infrastructure of the gas and oil sectors in Syria.

This signing comes in the context of strengthening Egypt's regional partnerships in the energy sector, following a similar memorandum of understanding signed with Lebanon recently, and a previous agreement with Cyprus to connect Cypriot gas to Egyptian facilities.

Syria's Efforts to Improve Electricity Supplies

This also coincides with Syria's efforts to improve electricity supplies, which have seen a relative improvement supported by gas supplies from other countries such as Azerbaijan and Qatar. While specific details regarding quantities or the timeline for supply have not been disclosed, the agreements represent a positive step towards supporting reconstruction in Syria and enhancing energy stability in the region.