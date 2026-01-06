أفصحت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، أن كبار الموالين للرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو، بينهم نائبته ديلسي رودريجيز، هم الأكثر قدرة على قيادة حكومة مؤقتة والحفاظ على الاستقرار على المدى القريب.


رفض زعيمة المعارضة


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مصدرين مطلعين قولهما: إن تقرير CIA عُرض على الرئيس دونالد ترمب وجرى تداوله ضمن دائرة ضيقة من كبار المسؤولين في البيت الأبيض، وكان عاملاً في قراره دعم رودريجيز بدلاً من زعيمة المعارضة الحائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام ماريا كورينا ماتشادو. ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن المصدرين تأكيدهما هذا التقييم السري من CIA.


ويقدّم التقييم تفسيراً لعدم مساندة ترمب مسعى المعارضة لتولي الحكم، عقب العملية العسكرية في فنزويلا التي أفضت إلى اعتقال مادورو، ونقله إلى الولايات المتحدة للمحاكمة.


وكان ترمب اعتبر أن الاستقرار في فنزويلا لا يمكن ضمانه إلا إذا حظي البديل بدعم القوات المسلحة والنخب النافذة.


قيادة مرحلة انتقالية


وذكرت المصادر للصحيفة، أن مسؤولين كباراً في الإدارة كلّفوا الـCIA بإعداد التقييم وناقشوه ضمن خطط «اليوم التالي» لفنزويلا، دون التأكد من تاريخ إعداده الدقيق. وأعلنت أن التقرير لا يتناول كيفية فقدان مادورو للسلطة ولا يدعو إلى إزاحته، بل يقيّم المشهد الداخلي في حال حدوث ذلك.


ولفت تقرير الـCIA إلى نائبة الرئيس رودريجيز، التي جرى تعيينها رئيسة لفنزويلا بالإنابة، وشخصيتين نافذتين أخريين من النظام كمرشحين محتملين لقيادة مرحلة انتقالية تحفظ النظام العام.


ولم يكشف التقرير هوية الشخصيتين، إلا أن أبرز صانعي القرار إلى جانب رودريجيز، هما وزير الداخلية ديوسدادو كابيلو ووزير الدفاع فلاديمير بادرينو.


ويرى مسؤولون أمريكيون وفنزويليون سابقون أن وزيري الدفاع والداخلية «المتشددين»، «قد يُفشلان أي انتقال»، كما أنهما يواجهان «اتهامات جنائية أمريكية» مشابهة لتلك الموجهة إلى مادورو.


وخلص التقييم إلى أن إدموندو جونزاليس، الذي يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع بوصفه الفائز الفعلي بانتخابات 2024، وماتشادو، سيواجهان صعوبة في اكتساب الشرعية في ظل مقاومة الأجهزة الأمنية الموالية للنظام وشبكات تهريب المخدرات وخصوم سياسيين.


صراع بين فصائل مسلحة


في غضون ذلك، حذّر محللون من أن إزاحة مادورو دون بديل قادر على قيادة المرحلة الانتقالية، قد تفضي إلى صراع بين فصائل مسلحة وسياسيين وجماعات إجرامية.


واعتبرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت، أن ترمب وفريقه يتخذون قرارات واقعية لضمان توافق فنزويلا مع المصالح الأمريكية وتحسين أوضاع شعبها.


وتحدثت تقارير سابقة أن الـCIA جندت مصدراً داخل الدائرة المقربة من مادورو أمدّها بمعلومات عن مكانه، ما ساعد قوات أمريكية خاصة على تنفيذ عملية الاعتقال.


ومثل مادورو أمام المحكمة في نيويورك لمواجهة اتهامات فيدرالية تتعلق بـ«الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات» ودفع ببراءته.