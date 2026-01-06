أفصحت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، أن كبار الموالين للرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو، بينهم نائبته ديلسي رودريجيز، هم الأكثر قدرة على قيادة حكومة مؤقتة والحفاظ على الاستقرار على المدى القريب.
رفض زعيمة المعارضة
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن مصدرين مطلعين قولهما: إن تقرير CIA عُرض على الرئيس دونالد ترمب وجرى تداوله ضمن دائرة ضيقة من كبار المسؤولين في البيت الأبيض، وكان عاملاً في قراره دعم رودريجيز بدلاً من زعيمة المعارضة الحائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام ماريا كورينا ماتشادو. ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن المصدرين تأكيدهما هذا التقييم السري من CIA.
ويقدّم التقييم تفسيراً لعدم مساندة ترمب مسعى المعارضة لتولي الحكم، عقب العملية العسكرية في فنزويلا التي أفضت إلى اعتقال مادورو، ونقله إلى الولايات المتحدة للمحاكمة.
وكان ترمب اعتبر أن الاستقرار في فنزويلا لا يمكن ضمانه إلا إذا حظي البديل بدعم القوات المسلحة والنخب النافذة.
قيادة مرحلة انتقالية
وذكرت المصادر للصحيفة، أن مسؤولين كباراً في الإدارة كلّفوا الـCIA بإعداد التقييم وناقشوه ضمن خطط «اليوم التالي» لفنزويلا، دون التأكد من تاريخ إعداده الدقيق. وأعلنت أن التقرير لا يتناول كيفية فقدان مادورو للسلطة ولا يدعو إلى إزاحته، بل يقيّم المشهد الداخلي في حال حدوث ذلك.
ولفت تقرير الـCIA إلى نائبة الرئيس رودريجيز، التي جرى تعيينها رئيسة لفنزويلا بالإنابة، وشخصيتين نافذتين أخريين من النظام كمرشحين محتملين لقيادة مرحلة انتقالية تحفظ النظام العام.
ولم يكشف التقرير هوية الشخصيتين، إلا أن أبرز صانعي القرار إلى جانب رودريجيز، هما وزير الداخلية ديوسدادو كابيلو ووزير الدفاع فلاديمير بادرينو.
ويرى مسؤولون أمريكيون وفنزويليون سابقون أن وزيري الدفاع والداخلية «المتشددين»، «قد يُفشلان أي انتقال»، كما أنهما يواجهان «اتهامات جنائية أمريكية» مشابهة لتلك الموجهة إلى مادورو.
وخلص التقييم إلى أن إدموندو جونزاليس، الذي يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع بوصفه الفائز الفعلي بانتخابات 2024، وماتشادو، سيواجهان صعوبة في اكتساب الشرعية في ظل مقاومة الأجهزة الأمنية الموالية للنظام وشبكات تهريب المخدرات وخصوم سياسيين.
صراع بين فصائل مسلحة
في غضون ذلك، حذّر محللون من أن إزاحة مادورو دون بديل قادر على قيادة المرحلة الانتقالية، قد تفضي إلى صراع بين فصائل مسلحة وسياسيين وجماعات إجرامية.
واعتبرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت، أن ترمب وفريقه يتخذون قرارات واقعية لضمان توافق فنزويلا مع المصالح الأمريكية وتحسين أوضاع شعبها.
وتحدثت تقارير سابقة أن الـCIA جندت مصدراً داخل الدائرة المقربة من مادورو أمدّها بمعلومات عن مكانه، ما ساعد قوات أمريكية خاصة على تنفيذ عملية الاعتقال.
ومثل مادورو أمام المحكمة في نيويورك لمواجهة اتهامات فيدرالية تتعلق بـ«الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات» ودفع ببراءته.
The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) revealed that senior loyalists to the detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, including his vice president Delcy Rodríguez, are the most capable of leading a transitional government and maintaining stability in the short term.
Opposition Leader Rejected
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two informed sources, that the CIA report was presented to President Donald Trump and circulated among a small circle of senior officials in the White House, influencing his decision to support Rodríguez instead of the opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. Western media outlets quoted the sources confirming this secret CIA assessment.
The assessment provides an explanation for Trump’s lack of support for the opposition's bid for power following the military operation in Venezuela that led to Maduro's arrest and his transfer to the United States for trial.
Trump believed that stability in Venezuela could only be guaranteed if the alternative had the support of the armed forces and influential elites.
Leading a Transitional Phase
The sources told the newspaper that senior officials in the administration tasked the CIA with preparing the assessment and discussed it as part of the "next day" plans for Venezuela, without confirming the exact date of its preparation. They stated that the report does not address how Maduro lost power nor does it call for his removal, but rather assesses the internal landscape in the event that it happens.
The CIA report highlighted Vice President Rodríguez, who was appointed acting president of Venezuela, and two other influential figures from the regime as potential candidates to lead a transitional phase that preserves public order.
The report did not disclose the identities of the two figures, but the most prominent decision-makers alongside Rodríguez are Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.
American and former Venezuelan officials believe that the "hardline" defense and interior ministers "could thwart any transition," and they also face "similar U.S. criminal charges" to those directed at Maduro.
The assessment concluded that Edmundo González, widely regarded as the actual winner of the 2024 elections, and Machado would face difficulties in gaining legitimacy amid resistance from pro-regime security forces, drug trafficking networks, and political opponents.
Conflict Among Armed Factions
Meanwhile, analysts warned that removing Maduro without a capable alternative to lead the transitional phase could lead to conflict among armed factions, politicians, and criminal groups.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that Trump and his team are making pragmatic decisions to ensure Venezuela aligns with American interests and improve the conditions of its people.
Previous reports indicated that the CIA recruited a source within Maduro's inner circle who provided information about his whereabouts, assisting U.S. special forces in carrying out the arrest.
Maduro appeared in court in New York to face federal charges related to "drug-related terrorism" and pleaded not guilty.