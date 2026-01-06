The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) revealed that senior loyalists to the detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, including his vice president Delcy Rodríguez, are the most capable of leading a transitional government and maintaining stability in the short term.



Opposition Leader Rejected



The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two informed sources, that the CIA report was presented to President Donald Trump and circulated among a small circle of senior officials in the White House, influencing his decision to support Rodríguez instead of the opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. Western media outlets quoted the sources confirming this secret CIA assessment.



The assessment provides an explanation for Trump’s lack of support for the opposition's bid for power following the military operation in Venezuela that led to Maduro's arrest and his transfer to the United States for trial.



Trump believed that stability in Venezuela could only be guaranteed if the alternative had the support of the armed forces and influential elites.



Leading a Transitional Phase



The sources told the newspaper that senior officials in the administration tasked the CIA with preparing the assessment and discussed it as part of the "next day" plans for Venezuela, without confirming the exact date of its preparation. They stated that the report does not address how Maduro lost power nor does it call for his removal, but rather assesses the internal landscape in the event that it happens.



The CIA report highlighted Vice President Rodríguez, who was appointed acting president of Venezuela, and two other influential figures from the regime as potential candidates to lead a transitional phase that preserves public order.



The report did not disclose the identities of the two figures, but the most prominent decision-makers alongside Rodríguez are Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.



American and former Venezuelan officials believe that the "hardline" defense and interior ministers "could thwart any transition," and they also face "similar U.S. criminal charges" to those directed at Maduro.



The assessment concluded that Edmundo González, widely regarded as the actual winner of the 2024 elections, and Machado would face difficulties in gaining legitimacy amid resistance from pro-regime security forces, drug trafficking networks, and political opponents.



Conflict Among Armed Factions



Meanwhile, analysts warned that removing Maduro without a capable alternative to lead the transitional phase could lead to conflict among armed factions, politicians, and criminal groups.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that Trump and his team are making pragmatic decisions to ensure Venezuela aligns with American interests and improve the conditions of its people.



Previous reports indicated that the CIA recruited a source within Maduro's inner circle who provided information about his whereabouts, assisting U.S. special forces in carrying out the arrest.



Maduro appeared in court in New York to face federal charges related to "drug-related terrorism" and pleaded not guilty.