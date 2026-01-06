توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، بمناطق متفرقة في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي في سورية.

وأفادت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا) في القنيطرة أن قوة للاحتلال مؤلفة من ثلاث آليات عسكرية، توغلت من مدخل بلدة بئر عجم، نحو قريتي بريقة وكودنة.

وتوغلت قوة أخرى للاحتلال مؤلفة من 12 آلية عسكرية، بينها عربات من المدخل الغربي لقرية صيدا الحانوت عبر معبر تل أبو غيثار، وسلكت طريق قرية الرزانية وصولاً إلى قرية صيدا الجولان.

وأقام عدد من جنود الاحتلال حاجزاً على تقاطع قرية صيدا الجولان الغربي، فيما توغل عدد آخر في القرية لفترة وجيزة وفتشوا أحد المنازل ثم انسحبوا من المنطقة.