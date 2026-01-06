Israeli occupation forces have intruded today into various areas in the southern Quneitra countryside in Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Quneitra that an occupation force consisting of three military vehicles intruded from the entrance of the town of Bir Ajm towards the villages of Breiqa and Kodna.

Another occupation force consisting of 12 military vehicles, including armored vehicles, intruded from the western entrance of the village of Saida al-Hanout through the Tal Abu Ghaythar crossing, taking the road through the village of Al-Razaniya until reaching the village of Saida al-Jawlan.

A number of occupation soldiers set up a checkpoint at the intersection of the western village of Saida al-Jawlan, while several others intruded into the village for a brief period, searched one of the houses, and then withdrew from the area.