توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، بمناطق متفرقة في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي في سورية.
وأفادت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا) في القنيطرة أن قوة للاحتلال مؤلفة من ثلاث آليات عسكرية، توغلت من مدخل بلدة بئر عجم، نحو قريتي بريقة وكودنة.
وتوغلت قوة أخرى للاحتلال مؤلفة من 12 آلية عسكرية، بينها عربات من المدخل الغربي لقرية صيدا الحانوت عبر معبر تل أبو غيثار، وسلكت طريق قرية الرزانية وصولاً إلى قرية صيدا الجولان.
وأقام عدد من جنود الاحتلال حاجزاً على تقاطع قرية صيدا الجولان الغربي، فيما توغل عدد آخر في القرية لفترة وجيزة وفتشوا أحد المنازل ثم انسحبوا من المنطقة.
Israeli occupation forces have intruded today into various areas in the southern Quneitra countryside in Syria.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Quneitra that an occupation force consisting of three military vehicles intruded from the entrance of the town of Bir Ajm towards the villages of Breiqa and Kodna.
Another occupation force consisting of 12 military vehicles, including armored vehicles, intruded from the western entrance of the village of Saida al-Hanout through the Tal Abu Ghaythar crossing, taking the road through the village of Al-Razaniya until reaching the village of Saida al-Jawlan.
A number of occupation soldiers set up a checkpoint at the intersection of the western village of Saida al-Jawlan, while several others intruded into the village for a brief period, searched one of the houses, and then withdrew from the area.