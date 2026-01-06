BNO News reported that gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), amid a state of security tension and unrest in the streets.

Videos documenting the event



Videos circulating on the platform "X" show flashes of gunfire and active movement of armed individuals and vehicles in the streets, reflecting eyewitness reports of heavy gunfire and movements of armored vehicles, supporting speculation about a potential coup attempt.

Aerial and ground movements



Eyewitnesses indicated the possibility of fighter jets of the "Su-30" model taking off, signaling a potential confrontation from supporters of President Maduro against the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez.

Reports indicated that unidentified drones approached the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital, prompting intervention from the presidential guard.