أفاد موقع BNO News أنه سُمع أصوات إطلاق نار قرب القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط حالة من التوتر الأمني والاضطراب في الشوارع.

فيديوهات توثق الحدث


وتُظهر مقاطع فيديو متداولة عبر منصة «إكس» وميض طلقات نارية وحركة نشطة لمسلحين وعربات في الشوارع، ما يعكس تقارير شهود العيان عن إطلاق نار كثيف وتحركات لمركبات مدرعة، وتدعم التكهنات حول محاولة انقلاب محتملة.

تحركات جوية وبرية


وأشار شهود عيان إلى احتمالية إقلاع طائرات مقاتلة من طراز «سو-30»، في مؤشر إلى مواجهة محتملة من أنصار الرئيس مادورو ضد الحكومة المؤقتة برئاسة ديلسي رودريغيز.

وأفادت التقارير بأن طائرات مسيّرة مجهولة الهوية اقتربت من القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الفنزويلية، ما استدعى تدخل الحرس الرئاسي. وأكد مصدر حكومي فنزويلي أن الوضع تحت السيطرة.