أفاد موقع BNO News أنه سُمع أصوات إطلاق نار قرب القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس في الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط حالة من التوتر الأمني والاضطراب في الشوارع.
فيديوهات توثق الحدث
وتُظهر مقاطع فيديو متداولة عبر منصة «إكس» وميض طلقات نارية وحركة نشطة لمسلحين وعربات في الشوارع، ما يعكس تقارير شهود العيان عن إطلاق نار كثيف وتحركات لمركبات مدرعة، وتدعم التكهنات حول محاولة انقلاب محتملة.
تحركات جوية وبرية
وأشار شهود عيان إلى احتمالية إقلاع طائرات مقاتلة من طراز «سو-30»، في مؤشر إلى مواجهة محتملة من أنصار الرئيس مادورو ضد الحكومة المؤقتة برئاسة ديلسي رودريغيز.
وأفادت التقارير بأن طائرات مسيّرة مجهولة الهوية اقتربت من القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة الفنزويلية، ما استدعى تدخل الحرس الرئاسي. وأكد مصدر حكومي فنزويلي أن الوضع تحت السيطرة.
BNO News reported that gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), amid a state of security tension and unrest in the streets.
Videos documenting the event
Videos circulating on the platform "X" show flashes of gunfire and active movement of armed individuals and vehicles in the streets, reflecting eyewitness reports of heavy gunfire and movements of armored vehicles, supporting speculation about a potential coup attempt.
Aerial and ground movements
Eyewitnesses indicated the possibility of fighter jets of the "Su-30" model taking off, signaling a potential confrontation from supporters of President Maduro against the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez.
Reports indicated that unidentified drones approached the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital, prompting intervention from the presidential guard.