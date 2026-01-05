The Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro denied the charges against him in the indictment, asserting during his appearance today (Monday) before a U.S. court that he is innocent.



Maduro told the judge: “I am a respectable man and the president of my country,” adding: “I have not committed any of the actions mentioned in the indictment, and I was kidnapped from my home.”



CNN reported that the judge prevented Maduro from speaking at length, promising him a later opportunity, and ordered Maduro to attend a second hearing on March 17.

الرئيس الفنزويلي

Maduro (63 years old) appeared before the judge two days after being arrested from his home in Caracas, wearing a blue prison suit, accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores (69 years old), in a brief but mandatory legal proceeding, which is likely to spark a lengthy legal battle over whether he can be tried within the United States.



The couple wore headsets to listen to the session's proceedings in English while it was simultaneously translated into Spanish.



Footage shown by U.S. media appeared to show Maduro and his wife in handcuffs on their way to New York to appear in court, accompanied by several armed security personnel.



Maduro has been held since Saturday evening in a Brooklyn jail classified as one of the largest in the United States, known for its poor health conditions and management shortcomings, facing four charges related to drug trafficking and possession of automatic weapons.

مادورو وزوجته

The names of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were included in a new indictment, alongside four other individuals, including Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who is considered one of the most powerful figures in the country, and Nicolás Maduro's son. According to the indictment, “Nicolás Maduro currently heads a corrupt and illegitimate government that has used state power for decades to protect and promote illegal activities, including drug trafficking, which has enriched and strengthened the grip of the Venezuelan political and military elite.”



Among the charges against the Venezuelan president, his wife, and their associates is the alliance with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which Washington classifies as a terrorist group, as well as with criminal gangs to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States.