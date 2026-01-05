كذّب الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو التهم الموجهة إليه في لائحة الاتهام، مؤكداً خلال مثوله اليوم (الإثنين) أمام محكمة أمريكية أنه بريء.


وقال مادورو للقاضي: «أنا رجل محترم ورئيس لبلادي»، مضيفاً: «لم أرتكب أي شيء من المذكور في لائحة الاتهام، وتم اختطافي من منزلي».


وذكرت قناة «سي إن إن» أن القاضي منع مادورو من التحدث باستطراد، ووعدده بفرصة لاحقة، وأمر مادورو بالحضور لجلسة استماع ثانية في 17 مارس القادم.

ومثل مادورو (63 عاماً) بعد يومين من اعتقاله من منزله في كراكاس، أمام القاضي مرتدياً بدلة السجن الزرقاء، ورافقته وزوجته سيليا فلوريس (69 عاماً) في إجراء قانوني مقتضب ولكنه إلزامي، ومن المرجح أن يطلق هذا الإجراء شرارة معركة قانونية مطولة حول ما إذا كان من الممكن محاكمته داخل الولايات المتحدة.


وارتدى الزوجان سماعات رأس للاستماع إلى مداولات الجلسة باللغة الإنجليزية أثناء ترجمتها فورياً إلى الإسبانية.


وبدا مادورو وزوجته في لقطات عرضتها وسائل إعلام أمريكية مكبلين وهما في طريقهما إلى نيويورك للمثول أمام المحكمة، ويواكبهما عدد من عناصر قوات الأمن المدججين بالأسلحة.


ويُحتجز مادورو منذ مساء السبت في سجن ببروكلين الذي يُصنف من أكبر سجون الولايات المتحدة، ويُعرف بظروفه الصحية السيئة، والثغرات في إدارته، ويواجه أربع تهم تتعلق بالاتجار بالمخدرات، وحيازة أسلحة آلية.

وعُرض اسم نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس في لائحة اتهام جديدة، إلى جانب أربعة أشخاص آخرين، من بينهم وزير الداخلية الفنزويلي ديوسدادو كابيو الذي يُعتبر أحد أقوى الشخصيات في البلاد، ونجل نيكولاس مادورو، وبحسب لائحة الاتهام فإن «نيكولاس مادورو يرأس حالياً حكومة فاسدة وغير شرعية، استخدمت على مدى عقود سلطة الدولة لحماية وتعزيز الأنشطة غير القانونية، بما في ذلك تهريب المخدرات، وقد أدى هذا التهريب إلى إثراء وتعزيز قبضة النخبة السياسية والعسكرية الفنزويلية».


ومن بين التهم الموجهة للرئيس الفنزويلي وزوجته وأعوانه التحالف مع القوات المسلحة الثورية الكولومبية (فارك) التي تصنفها واشنطن جماعة إرهابية، وكذلك مع عصابات إجرامية لتهريب أطنان من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.