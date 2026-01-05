Israel bombed several areas in southern Lebanon today (Monday). According to the Lebanese news agency, the airstrikes targeted the town of Kfarhatta, a house in Anan and Ain al-Tineh, and the threatened building in Al-Manara.



The Lebanese agency reported that Israel targeted the Wadi Alama Al-Shaab area with several shells towards the town of Al-Dahira in southern Lebanon, indicating that an airstrike targeted a house in Anan with two missiles.



It noted that an airstrike in Western Bekaa targeted Ain al-Tineh, and in the same Bekaa area, an airstrike targeted a threatened building in Al-Manara.



The Israeli occupation army had issued an urgent warning to the residents of Kfarhatta in the southern region of the Tuffah area, as well as Anan, Ain al-Tineh, and Al-Manara in Western Bekaa.



The occupation army stated that it would attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the near future.



It is worth mentioning that Israel has not adhered to the terms of the ceasefire agreement between it and Lebanon, which was implemented on November 27, 2024, and its forces continue to carry out demolition and bombing operations, conducting airstrikes almost daily in southern Lebanon.