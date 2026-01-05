قصفت إسرائيل اليوم (الإثنين) عدداً من المناطق جنوبي لبنان. وبحسب وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية، استهدفت الغارات بلدة كفرحتى، ومنزلاً في أنان وعين التينة، والمبنى المهدد في المنارة.


وذكرت الوكالة اللبنانية أن إسرائيل استهدفت بعدد من القذائف بوادي علما الشعب لجهة بلدة الضهيرة في جنوب لبنان، مبينة أن غارة استهدفت بصاروخين منزلاً في أنان.


وأشارت إلى أن غارة في البقاع الغربي استهدفت عين التينة، وفي البقاع نفسه استهدفت غارة مبنى مهدداً في المنارة.


وكان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قد وجه إنذاراً عاجلاً إلى سكان كفرحتى في الجنوب إقليم التفاح وأنان قضاء جزين، وعين التينة والمنارة في البقاع الغربي.


وقال جيش الاحتلال إنه سيهاجم على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله.


يذكر أن إسرائيل لم تلتزم ببنود اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية بينها وبين لبنان، الذي بدأ تنفيذه في 27 نوفمبر 2024، ولا تزال قواتها تقوم بعمليات تجريف وتفجير، وتشنّ بشكل شبه يومي غارات في جنوب لبنان.