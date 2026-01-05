نقلت السلطات الأمريكية الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو مكبلاً جواً إلى مقر المحكمة الاتحادية في مانهاتن، اليوم (الاثنين)، لمحاكمته بتهم مرتبطة بالاتجار بالمخدرات.

مادورو مكبلا لحظة نقله إلى مقر المحكمة في مانهاتن.

مادورو مكبلا لحظة نقله إلى مقر المحكمة في مانهاتن.


محاكمة خلال ساعات


وأظهرت لقطات حية عرضتها وسائل إعلام أمريكية مادورو في طريقه إلى نيويورك للمثول خلال ساعات أمام محكمة بعد يومين من اعتقاله في كراكاس إثر عملية عسكرية أمريكية صاعقة.


وظهر مادورو (63 عاماً) مكبلاً بالأصفاد برفقة عدد من عناصر قوات الأمن المسلحين. وقد نُقل جواً بواسطة مروحية إلى نيويورك، حيث وُضع في سيارة مصفحة.


ويواجه مادورو اتهامات بتقديم الدعم لجماعات تهريب المخدرات الكبرى، ⁠مثل منظمة سينالوا الإجرامية، وعصابة ترين دي أراجوا. ويقول ممثلو الادعاء إنه أدار طرق تهريب الكوكايين، واستغل الجيش لحماية الشحنات، وقام بإيواء جماعات الاتجار ⁠العنيفة، واستخدم المرافق الرئاسية لنقل المخدرات.


وجرى تحديث التهم الموجهة إليه للمرة الأولى في عام 2020 السبت لتشمل زوجته سيليا فلوريس المتهمة بإصدار أوامر بالخطف والقتل. وينفي مادورو ارتكاب مخالفات، وقد يستغرق الأمر عدة أشهر قبل محاكمته.

نقل مادورو مكبلا إلى مقر المحكمة الاتحادية

نقل مادورو مكبلا إلى مقر المحكمة الاتحادية


قبول جائزة نوبل


في غضون ذلك، كشفت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» تفاصيل جديدة تتعلق بموقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو. وعزت قراره بعدم مساندتها إلى قبولها جائزة نوبل للسلام، ما اعتبره خطوة غير مقبولة من وجهة نظره.


وقال مصدر إن ترمب رأى في قبول ماتشادو للجائزة «أكبر خطأ» ارتكبته، رغم أنها نسبت الجائزة إليه وأهدتها له لاحقاً، معتبراً أن هذا التصرف لم يكن كافياً لتغيير موقفه.


ولفت إلى أن ترمب كان يتوقع من ماتشادو رفض الجائزة بالكامل، والإصرار على أنها تعود له شخصياً، معتبراً أنه لو حدث ذلك لكانت ماتشادو، بحسب تقديره، اليوم رئيسة لفنزويلا بدعم أمريكي مباشر.


وقال شخصان مقرّبان من البيت الأبيض إن عدم اهتمام الرئيس بدعم ماتشادو، رغم محاولاتها الأخيرة استمالة ترمب، يعود إلى قرارها قبول جائزة نوبل للسلام، وهي جائزة عبّر الرئيس علناً عن رغبته في نيلها.


وبعد ساعات من اعتقال مادورو، عبّرت ماتشادو عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي عن موقفها، قائلة: «حانت ساعة الحرية»، كما دعت مرشح المعارضة لانتخابات عام 2024 إدموندو غونزاليس أوروتيا إلى تولي رئاسة البلاد فوراً.


وعلى الرغم من دعم بعض الدول الغربية لماتشادو كممثلة حقيقية للفنزويليين، شدد ترمب خلال مؤتمر صحفي السبت على صعوبة توليها القيادة، موضحاً أنها لا تحظى بالدعم أو الاحترام داخل البلاد، وأضاف: «إنها امرأة لطيفة للغاية، لكنها لا تحظى بالاحترام».