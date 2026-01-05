The U.S. authorities have transferred the detained Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by air, shackled, to the federal court in Manhattan today (Monday) to face charges related to drug trafficking.

Trial Within Hours



Live footage broadcasted by U.S. media showed Maduro on his way to New York to appear in court within hours, following his arrest in Caracas two days earlier during a U.S. military operation.



Maduro (63 years old) was seen shackled and accompanied by several armed security personnel. He was flown by helicopter to New York, where he was placed in an armored vehicle.



Maduro faces charges of providing support to major drug trafficking organizations, such as the Sinaloa crime syndicate and the Tren de Aragua gang. Prosecutors allege that he managed cocaine trafficking routes, exploited the military to protect shipments, harbored violent trafficking groups, and used presidential facilities to transport drugs.



The charges against him were updated for the first time on Saturday in 2020 to include his wife, Cilia Flores, who is accused of issuing orders for kidnapping and murder. Maduro denies any wrongdoing, and it may take several months before his trial.



Acceptance of the Nobel Prize



Meanwhile, the Washington Post revealed new details regarding President Donald Trump's stance on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. He attributed his decision not to support her to her acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize, which he considered an unacceptable step from his perspective.



A source stated that Trump viewed Machado's acceptance of the award as "the biggest mistake" she made, even though she later attributed the award to him and dedicated it to him, believing that this action was not enough to change his position.



He noted that Trump expected Machado to completely refuse the award and insist that it belonged to him personally, considering that if that had happened, Machado would, in his estimation, be the president of Venezuela today with direct U.S. support.



Two individuals close to the White House stated that the president's lack of interest in supporting Machado, despite her recent attempts to win him over, was due to her decision to accept the Nobel Peace Prize, an award that the president has publicly expressed a desire to receive.



Hours after Maduro's arrest, Machado expressed her position on social media, stating: "The hour of freedom has come," and she called on the opposition candidate for the 2024 elections, Edmundo Gonzalez Oruña, to take over the presidency immediately.



Despite the support of some Western countries for Machado as a true representative of the Venezuelans, Trump emphasized during a press conference on Saturday the difficulty of her taking the lead, explaining that she does not have support or respect within the country, adding: "She is a very nice woman, but she does not have respect."