The head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, warned that the judicial system will show no "leniency" towards those he called "rioters," but he acknowledged the legitimate right to protest for economic rights on the eighth day of demonstrations.



Firmness in the face of chaos



The "Mizan" news agency, affiliated with the judiciary, reported Ejei as saying today (Monday): "I have issued orders to the Attorney General and prosecutors across the country to act according to the law and firmly against the rioters and the elements that provide equipment and facilities for the troublemakers, and not to show any leniency or appeasement towards them."



He added: "Iran listens to the demonstrators and critics, who sometimes have valid and rightful concerns... but we will deal firmly with the elements that want to exploit this space, create chaos, and disrupt the security of the country and the people."



Spreading division and undermining unity



On another note, Iran accused Israel of seeking to undermine its national unity following statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he spoke of his country's solidarity "with the aspirations of the Iranian people for freedom."



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, said: "Israel is determined to exploit any opportunity to sow division and undermine our national unity, and we must remain vigilant."



He added in a weekly press conference today that Netanyahu's statements "and those of some American officials are nothing but incitement to violence," as he put it.



New confrontations



New confrontations between protesters and Iranian security forces have resulted in casualties, according to human rights organizations and media reports, following a week of protests ignited by anger over deteriorating living conditions.



The Iranian human rights organization "Hrana" reported that protests took place overnight in Tehran and the city of Shiraz in the south of the country, and in western regions of Iran, where the movement is concentrated, during which slogans criticizing the authorities were raised.