حذر رئيس السلطة القضائية الإيرانية غلام حسين محسني إجئي من أن النظام القضائي لن يُظهر أي «تساهل» تجاه من سمّاهم «مثيري الشغب»، لكنه أقر بالحق المشروع في الاحتجاج للمطالبة بالحقوق الاقتصادية في اليوم الثامن من المظاهرات.
الحزم في مواجهة الفوضى
ونقلت وكالة أنباء «ميزان» التابعة للسلطة القضائية عن إجئي قوله اليوم (الإثنين): «أُصدر أوامري إلى النائب العام والمدعين العامين في جميع أنحاء البلاد بالتصرف وفقاً للقانون وبحزم ضد مثيري الشغب والعناصر، التي توفر المعدات والتسهيلات للمشاغبين، وعدم إظهار أي تساهل أو استرضاء تجاههم».
وأضاف: «إيران تستمع إلى المتظاهرين والمنتقدين، الذين لديهم أحياناً مخاوف صحيحة ومحقة.. لكننا سنتعامل بحزم مع العناصر التي تريد استغلال هذا الفضاء وخلق الفوضى وتعطيل أمن البلاد والشعب».
بث الفرقة وتقويض الوحدة
من جانب آخر، اتهمت إيران إسرائيل بالسعي إلى تقويض وحدتها الوطنية بعد تصريحات رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو التي تحدث فيها عن تضامن بلاده «مع تطلعات الشعب الإيراني للحرية».
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي: «إن إسرائيل مصممة على استغلال أية فرصة لبث الفرقة وتقويض وحدتنا الوطنية، ويتعين علينا أن نظلّ يقظين».
وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي أسبوعي اليوم أن تصريحات نتنياهو «وبعض المسؤولين الأمريكيين ليست سوى تحريض على العنف»، بحسب تعبيره.
مواجهات جديدة
وتسببت مواجهات جديدة بين متظاهرين وقوات الأمن الإيرانية في سقوط قتلى، بحسب ما أعلنت منظمات حقوقية ووسائل إعلام، بعد أسبوع من الاحتجاجات التي أشعلها غضب من تردّي الأوضاع المعيشية.
وأفادت منظمة «هرانا» الحقوقية الإيرانية بوقوع احتجاجات خلال الليل في طهران ومدينة شيراز بجنوب البلاد، وفي مناطق غرب إيران، حيث يتركز الحراك، رُفعت خلالها شعارات تنتقد السلطات.
