The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host a comprehensive conference that brings together the southern Yemeni components for dialogue on the southern issue.



The Egyptian presidency announced the alignment of Egypt's positions with Saudi Arabia regarding "the necessity of reaching peaceful solutions to the region's crises, which preserves the unity and sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories, especially in Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip."



During the meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Cairo today (Monday), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi emphasized the importance of intensifying Egyptian-Saudi coordination regarding various issues of mutual interest and the ongoing crises in the region.



El-Sisi praised, according to the statement from the Egyptian presidency spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, "Saudi Arabia's efforts to host a comprehensive conference that brings together the southern Yemeni components for dialogue on the southern issue."



The spokesperson noted that the meeting addressed several regional issues of mutual interest, stating that Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President el-Sisi, affirming Saudi Arabia's keenness to strengthen the solid relations with Egypt and to intensify political consultations between the two brotherly countries.



El-Sisi confirmed, according to the Egyptian presidency statement, Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation relations with Saudi Arabia in various fields and welcomed the ongoing efforts to arrange the first meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council.



Foreign Ministers Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atti held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed regional issues, political and security developments, and the ongoing efforts of both countries to achieve them.



The two ministers discussed the current developments in the region, ways to achieve security and stability, in addition to bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.