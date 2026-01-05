ثمن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي جهود المملكة العربية السعودية لاستضافة مؤتمر شامل يجمع المكونات الجنوبية اليمنية للحوار حول القضية الجنوبية.
وأعلنت الرئاسة المصرية تطابق مواقف مصر مع السعودية بشأن «ضرورة التوصل لحلول سلمية لأزمات المنطقة، بما يحافظ على وحدة وسيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها خصوصا في السودان واليمن والصومال، وقطاع غزة».
وشدد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي خلال استقال وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان في القاهرة، اليوم (الإثنين)، على أهمية تكثيف التنسيق المصري السعودي، إزاء مختلف القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والأزمات الجارية في المنطقة.
وثمن السيسي، بحسب ما نقل المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، «جهود السعودية لاستضافة مؤتمر شامل يجمع المكونات الجنوبية اليمنية للحوار حول القضية الجنوبية».
ولفت المتحدث إلى أن اللقاء تناول عدداً من القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وقال إن الأمير فيصل بن فرحان نقل تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الرئيس السيسي، مؤكداً حرص السعودية على تعزيز العلاقات الراسخة مع مصر، وتكثيف التشاور السياسي بين البلدين الشقيقين.
وأكد السيسي، بحسب بيان الرئاسة المصرية، حرص مصر على تعزيز علاقات التعاون مع السعودية في مختلف المجالات، ورحّب بالجهود الجارية لترتيب الانعقاد الأول لمجلس التنسيق الأعلى المصري السعودي.
وعقد وزيرا الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان ونظيره المصري بدر عبدًالعاطي اجتماعاً ثنائياً، بحثا خلاله قضايا المنطقة والتطورات السياسية والأمنية وجهود البلدين المتواصلة في تحقيقهما.
وناقش الوزيران التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، وسبل تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، بجانب العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host a comprehensive conference that brings together the southern Yemeni components for dialogue on the southern issue.
The Egyptian presidency announced the alignment of Egypt's positions with Saudi Arabia regarding "the necessity of reaching peaceful solutions to the region's crises, which preserves the unity and sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories, especially in Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip."
During the meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Cairo today (Monday), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi emphasized the importance of intensifying Egyptian-Saudi coordination regarding various issues of mutual interest and the ongoing crises in the region.
El-Sisi praised, according to the statement from the Egyptian presidency spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, "Saudi Arabia's efforts to host a comprehensive conference that brings together the southern Yemeni components for dialogue on the southern issue."
The spokesperson noted that the meeting addressed several regional issues of mutual interest, stating that Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President el-Sisi, affirming Saudi Arabia's keenness to strengthen the solid relations with Egypt and to intensify political consultations between the two brotherly countries.
El-Sisi confirmed, according to the Egyptian presidency statement, Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation relations with Saudi Arabia in various fields and welcomed the ongoing efforts to arrange the first meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council.
Foreign Ministers Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atti held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed regional issues, political and security developments, and the ongoing efforts of both countries to achieve them.
The two ministers discussed the current developments in the region, ways to achieve security and stability, in addition to bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.