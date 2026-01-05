ثمن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي جهود المملكة العربية السعودية لاستضافة مؤتمر شامل يجمع المكونات الجنوبية اليمنية للحوار حول القضية الجنوبية.


وأعلنت الرئاسة المصرية تطابق مواقف مصر مع السعودية بشأن «ضرورة التوصل لحلول سلمية لأزمات المنطقة، بما يحافظ على وحدة وسيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها خصوصا في السودان واليمن والصومال، وقطاع غزة».


وشدد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي خلال استقال وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان في القاهرة، اليوم (الإثنين)، على أهمية تكثيف التنسيق المصري السعودي، إزاء مختلف القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والأزمات الجارية في المنطقة.


وثمن السيسي، بحسب ما نقل المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، «جهود السعودية لاستضافة مؤتمر شامل يجمع المكونات الجنوبية اليمنية للحوار حول القضية الجنوبية».


ولفت المتحدث إلى أن اللقاء تناول عدداً من القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وقال إن الأمير فيصل بن فرحان نقل تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الرئيس السيسي، مؤكداً حرص السعودية على تعزيز العلاقات الراسخة مع مصر، وتكثيف التشاور السياسي بين البلدين الشقيقين.


وأكد السيسي، بحسب بيان الرئاسة المصرية، حرص مصر على تعزيز علاقات التعاون مع السعودية في مختلف المجالات، ورحّب بالجهود الجارية لترتيب الانعقاد الأول لمجلس التنسيق الأعلى المصري السعودي.


وعقد وزيرا الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان ونظيره المصري بدر عبدًالعاطي اجتماعاً ثنائياً، بحثا خلاله قضايا المنطقة والتطورات السياسية والأمنية وجهود البلدين المتواصلة في تحقيقهما.


وناقش الوزيران التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، وسبل تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، بجانب العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات.