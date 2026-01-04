أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، أن فنزويلا قد لا تكون آخر دولة تخضع لتدخل أمريكي، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة في حاجة بالتأكيد إلى جزيرة «جرينلاند»، التي تمثل 98% من مساحة مملكة الدانمارك.


وقال ترمب ​في مقابلة هاتفية مع مجلة «ذي ‌أتلانتك»: سأترك للآخرين مسألة ما يعنيه أي تحرك عسكري أمريكي في فنزويلا بالنسبة لجرينلاند.


الرئيس الأمريكي يلوّح باستهداف جرينلاند


وعند سؤاله عمّا إذا كان الهجوم على كراكاس قد يشير إلى استعداد الولايات المتحدة لاتخاذ إجراء عسكري للسيطرة على جرينلاند، التي ترفض المطالبات الأمريكية بها، قال ترمب الذي كان قد وصل لتوه إلى نادي الجولف المملوك له في ويست بالم بيتش بولاية فلوريدا، وهو في حالة معنوية جيدة: «الأمر متروك للآخرين لتفسير ما تعنيه العملية العسكرية في فنزويلا بالنسبة لجرينلاند».


وأضاف: «عليهم أن يقرروا ذلك بأنفسهم، لا أعرف حقاً، كان روبيو كريماً جداً معي أمس، لم أكن أشير إلى جرينلاند في ذلك الوقت، لكننا بحاجة إليها بالتأكيد، نحتاجها لأغراض دفاعية».


وأشار ترمب إلى أن الجزيرة «محاطة بسفن روسية وصينية».


وفي ما يتعلق بمستقبل فنزويلا، قال ترمب: «إعادة البناء هناك (فنزويلا)، وتغيير النظام، أياً كان المسمّى، أفضل من الوضع القائم الآن. لا يمكن أن يصبح الوضع أسوأ»، مضيفاً: «إعادة البناء ليست أمراً سيئاً في حالة فنزويلا، لقد تدهورت الأوضاع في البلاد، إنها دولة فاشلة، دولة فاشلة بالكامل، كارثة بكل المقاييس».


وفي سؤال عن سبب اختلاف بناء الدول وتغيير الأنظمة في فنزويلا عن التجارب المماثلة التي عارضها سابقاً في العراق، اقترح ترمب توجيه السؤال إلى الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جورج دبليو بوش، قائلاً: «أنا لم أقم بحرب العراق، بوش هو مَن فعل ذلك، عليكم أن تسألوه هذا السؤال، لأنه ما كان ينبغي لنا أبداً أن ندخل العراق، لقد كان ذلك بداية كارثة الشرق الأوسط».


وأشار ترمب إلى أنه يعتقد أن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى الحفاظ على سيطرتها على نصف الكرة الغربي، مستشهداً بنسخته الخاصة من مبدأ مونرو الذي أُعلن في القرن التاسع عشر لرفض الاستعمار الأوروبي في المنطقة، لكنه يطلق على ذلك النهج اسم «مبدأ دونرو»، وليس «مونرو» وفقاً للرئيس الأمريكي.


ولفت في المقابلة إلى أن قرار القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي لم يكن مبنياً على اعتبارات جغرافية فحسب، قائلاً: «الأمر لا يتعلق بنصف الكرة الغربي، بل بالدول نفسها، بكل دولة على حدة».


ترمب يهدد نائبة مادورو


وحذّر الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب، ديلسي رودريغيز، ‍نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس ⁠مادورو، ‌من أنها قد ​تدفع ثمناً أكبر مما دفعه مادورو ⁠المحتجز ‌حالياً بالولايات ⁠المتحدة ⁠إذا لم تفعل الشيء الصواب.


وأشار إلى أنه لن يتسامح مع ما وصفه برفض رودريغيز المتحدّي للتدخل العسكري الأمريكي المسلّح الذي أسفر عن القبض على مادورو، لافتاً إلى أن موقفها غير مقبول من وجهة نظره.


وأشارت المجلة إلى أن اللهجة الحادة التي استخدمها ترمب تجاه رودريغيز في المقابلة جاءت على النقيض من إشادته بها (السبت)، بعد ساعات فقط من شنّ القوات الأمريكية هجومها العسكري على كراكاس الذي أسفر عن اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، تمهيداً لمحاكمتهما جنائياً في الولايات المتحدة.


ونقلت المجلة عن ترمب قوله: «كانت رودريغيز في الأساس مستعدة للقيام بما نراه ضرورياً لجعل فنزويلا عظيمة مرة أخرى»، غير أنها سارعت إلى رفض هذا الطرح بعد لحظات.