U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Sunday) that Venezuela may not be the last country to face American intervention, explaining that the United States definitely needs the island of "Greenland," which represents 98% of the area of the Kingdom of Denmark.



Trump said in a phone interview with "The Atlantic": "I will leave it to others to interpret what any American military move in Venezuela means for Greenland."



The American President hints at targeting Greenland



When asked whether an attack on Caracas might indicate the United States' readiness to take military action to control Greenland, which rejects American claims to it, Trump, who had just arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was in good spirits, said: "It’s up to others to interpret what the military operation in Venezuela means for Greenland."



He added: "They have to decide that for themselves, I really don’t know, Rubio was very generous with me yesterday, I wasn’t referring to Greenland at that time, but we definitely need it, we need it for defensive purposes."



Trump noted that the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships."



Regarding the future of Venezuela, Trump said: "Rebuilding there (Venezuela), and changing the regime, whatever you want to call it, is better than the current situation. It can’t get worse," adding: "Rebuilding is not a bad thing in the case of Venezuela, the conditions in the country have deteriorated, it is a failed state, a completely failed state, a disaster by all measures."



When asked why the construction of nations and regime changes in Venezuela differ from similar experiences he previously opposed in Iraq, Trump suggested directing the question to former U.S. President George W. Bush, saying: "I didn’t do the Iraq war, Bush did that, you should ask him that question, because we should have never gone into Iraq, that was the beginning of the disaster in the Middle East."



Trump indicated that he believes the United States needs to maintain control over the Western Hemisphere, citing his own version of the Monroe Doctrine declared in the 19th century to reject European colonization in the region, but he refers to this approach as the "Donroe Doctrine," not "Monroe," according to the U.S. President.



He pointed out in the interview that the decision to capture the Venezuelan president was not based solely on geographical considerations, saying: "It’s not about the Western Hemisphere, but about the countries themselves, each country individually."



Trump threatens Maduro's deputy



U.S. President Trump warned Delcy Rodríguez, the deputy to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, that she may pay a higher price than Maduro, who is currently detained in the United States, if she does not do the right thing.



He indicated that he would not tolerate what he described as Rodríguez's defiant rejection of the armed American military intervention that led to Maduro's capture, noting that her stance is unacceptable from his perspective.



The magazine noted that the harsh tone Trump used towards Rodríguez in the interview contrasted with his praise for her (on Saturday), just hours after U.S. forces launched their military attack on Caracas, which resulted in the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in preparation for their criminal trial in the United States.



The magazine quoted Trump as saying: "Rodríguez was essentially willing to do what we see as necessary to make Venezuela great again," but she quickly rejected this proposal moments later.