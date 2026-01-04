يتوقّع مسؤولون أمريكيون مثول الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية في مانهاتن يوم غدٍ (الإثنين)، عقب عملية عسكرية وُصفت بالمباغتة، نفذتها قوات أمريكية داخل فنزويلا.
وكشفت تقارير صحفية تفاصيل جديدة للعملية المثيرة التي أفضت إلى إلقاء القبض على مادورو، مساء أمس (السبت)، بعد إعداد محكم استمر لأشهر، شمل تنسيقاً استخباراتياً واسع النطاق.
5 أشهر من المراقبة الاستخبارية
على مدى 5 أشهر، كثّفت أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية مراقبتها الدقيقة لتحركات الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، منذ أغسطس الماضي، في ظل تصاعد التوتر مع واشنطن. وبحسب تقارير صحفية، كان مادورو يغيّر مكان إقامته باستمرار تحسباً لأي تحرك ضده.
وأوضح رئيس أركان الجيش الأمريكي دان كاين أن الهدف من المراقبة لم يكن فقط تعقّب تحركات مادورو، بل «فهم نمط حياته بالكامل»، مضيفاً: «أردنا أن نعرف كيف يتحرك، أين يقيم، إلى أين يسافر، ماذا يأكل، ماذا يرتدي، وحتى ما الحيوانات الأليفة التي يربيها».
وأشار كاين إلى أن التخطيط للعملية استغرق أشهراً، وشمل بروفات «بالغة الدقة»، وصلت إلى حد إنشاء نموذج مطابق للمجمع السكني الذي كان يقيم فيه مادورو، الذي وُصف بأنه شديد التحصين.
وبينما أصبحت القوات الأمريكية جاهزة للتنفيذ مطلع ديسمبر، جرى تأجيل العملية انتظاراً لتوافر الظروف المثالية، خصوصاً من حيث الطقس. وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه أصدر أمر تنفيذ المهمة قبل 4 أيام، لكنه انتظر اللحظة المناسبة، قبل أن يمنح الضوء الأخضر مساء الجمعة بتوقيت واشنطن. وقال كاين: «قال لنا: حظاً سعيداً ورياحاً مواتية».
150 طائرة في عملية الفجر
مع انطلاق ساعة الصفر، أقلعت أكثر من 150 طائرة أمريكية من قواعد برية وبحرية، شملت مقاتلات وطائرات استطلاع ومسيّرات ومروحيات.
وأوضح رئيس الأركان أن المروحيات التي كانت تقل الوحدة المكلّفة بـ«إخراج» الرئيس الفنزويلي حلّقت تحت جنح الظلام وعلى ارتفاعات منخفضة للغاية فوق سطح المحيط، فيما تولت المقاتلات توفير الغطاء الجوي.
وفي الوقت ذاته، عملت الأقمار الاصطناعية الأمريكية والتقنيات السيبرانية على تعطيل الرادارات الفنزويلية، تمهيداً لبدء الهجوم.
وقبيل الساعة الثانية فجراً بتوقيت فنزويلا، دوّت انفجارات في العاصمة كراكاس، رصدها مراسلو «فرانس برس»، ما أثار تساؤلات عالمية حول احتمال انطلاق حملة عسكرية واسعة، قبل أن يتضح أن الضربات كانت موجهة لتعطيل الدفاعات الجوية، وتأمين وصول المروحيات إلى هدفها.
وقال ترمب: «كانوا يعلمون أننا قادمون»، في إشارة إلى تصاعد التوتر خلال الأشهر الماضية، إلا أنهم «وجدوا أنفسهم عاجزين تماماً، وتم تحييدهم بسرعة كبيرة».
وتعرضت إحدى المروحيات الأمريكية لإصابة خلال العملية، لكنها تمكنت من العودة إلى قاعدتها بسلام. وفي وقت مبكر من صباح السبت، هبطت المروحيات داخل المجمع الذي كان مادورو موجوداً فيه.
مادورو وزوجته يستسلمان
وأفاد رئيس الأركان دان كاين بأن مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، وكلاهما متهمان في قضايا أمام القضاء الأمريكي، استسلما دون أي مقاومة، وتم وضعهما قيد الاحتجاز من قبل وزارة العدل الأمريكية.
ويواجه الزوجان اتهامات تتعلق بـ«الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات» وتصدير كميات كبيرة من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.
وعقب ذلك، حلّقت المروحيات الأمريكية باتجاه الساحل الفنزويلي، حيث جرى نقل مادورو وزوجته إلى السفينة الحربية الأمريكية «يو إس إس إيوو جيما»، قبل أن يعلن ترمب رسمياً نجاح العملية عبر منصته «تروث سوشال».
لاحقاً، نشر ترمب صورة لمادورو مكبّل اليدين ومعصوب العينين، واضعاً سماعات واقية من الضوضاء، قبل أن يقوم بحذفها.
الأبواب الفولاذية
وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها البيت الأبيض الرئيس ترمب جالساً في غرفة عمليات أُنشئت داخل مقر إقامته في «مارالاغو» بولاية فلوريدا، وإلى جانبه وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، ورئيس الأركان دان كاين.
وقال ترمب، في مقابلة هاتفية مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «تابعت العملية حرفياً، كما لو كنت أشاهد برنامجاً تلفزيونياً»، واصفاً مقر إقامة مادورو بـ«الحصن».
وأضاف: «كان المكان محصناً بأبواب فولاذية ومساحة آمنة محاطة بالفولاذ. حاول الدخول إليها، لكنه فوجئ بسرعة الهجوم ولم يتمكن من ذلك».
وتابع: «كنا مستعدين لاستخدام مشاعل ضخمة لاختراق الفولاذ، لكننا لم نحتج إليها»، مؤكداً أن أي جندي أمريكي لم يُقتل خلال العملية، ومشيراً إلى أن مادورو «كان يمكن أن يُقتل» لو حاول المقاومة.
American officials expect the detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to appear in federal court in Manhattan tomorrow (Monday), following a military operation described as a surprise, carried out by American forces inside Venezuela.
Reports have revealed new details about the dramatic operation that led to Maduro's arrest last night (Saturday), after meticulous preparations that lasted for months, involving extensive intelligence coordination.
5 Months of Intelligence Surveillance
For 5 months, American intelligence agencies intensified their close surveillance of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's movements, starting last August, amid rising tensions with Washington. According to media reports, Maduro was constantly changing his residence in anticipation of any action against him.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff Dan Cain explained that the purpose of the surveillance was not only to track Maduro's movements but to "understand his entire lifestyle," adding: "We wanted to know how he moves, where he resides, where he travels, what he eats, what he wears, and even what pets he keeps."
Cain noted that planning for the operation took months and included "highly precise" rehearsals, reaching the point of creating a replica model of the residential complex where Maduro lived, which was described as heavily fortified.
While American forces were ready to execute the plan at the beginning of December, the operation was postponed awaiting the ideal conditions, particularly in terms of weather. President Donald Trump confirmed that he ordered the mission to be executed 4 days prior but waited for the right moment before giving the green light on Friday evening, Washington time. Cain said: "He told us: Good luck and favorable winds."
150 Aircraft in Operation Dawn
At the zero hour, more than 150 American aircraft took off from land and sea bases, including fighters, reconnaissance planes, drones, and helicopters.
The Chief of Staff explained that the helicopters carrying the unit tasked with "extracting" the Venezuelan president flew under the cover of darkness at very low altitudes over the ocean's surface, while the fighters provided air cover.
At the same time, American satellites and cyber technologies worked to disable Venezuelan radars in preparation for the attack.
Just before 2 AM Venezuelan time, explosions were heard in the capital Caracas, as reported by AFP correspondents, raising global questions about the possibility of a large-scale military campaign, before it became clear that the strikes were aimed at disabling air defenses and securing the helicopters' access to their target.
Trump stated: "They knew we were coming," referring to the rising tensions over the past months, yet they "found themselves completely powerless and were neutralized very quickly."
One American helicopter was hit during the operation but managed to return to its base safely. Early Saturday morning, the helicopters landed inside the complex where Maduro was located.
Maduro and His Wife Surrender
Chief of Staff Dan Cain reported that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, both facing charges in U.S. courts, surrendered without any resistance and were taken into custody by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The couple faces charges related to "drug-related terrorism" and exporting large quantities of cocaine to the United States.
Following this, the American helicopters flew towards the Venezuelan coast, where Maduro and his wife were transferred to the U.S. warship USS Iwo Jima, before Trump officially announced the success of the operation via his platform Truth Social.
Later, Trump posted a picture of Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded, wearing noise-canceling headphones, before deleting it.
The Steel Doors
The images released by the White House showed President Trump sitting in an operations room set up inside his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chief of Staff Dan Cain.
Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News: "I literally followed the operation as if I were watching a television show," describing Maduro's residence as a "fortress."
He added: "The place was fortified with steel doors and a secure area surrounded by steel. He tried to get in, but he was surprised by the speed of the attack and couldn't do it."
He continued: "We were ready to use massive torches to breach the steel, but we didn't need to," emphasizing that no American soldier was killed during the operation, and noting that Maduro "could have been killed" had he attempted to resist.