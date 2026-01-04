American officials expect the detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to appear in federal court in Manhattan tomorrow (Monday), following a military operation described as a surprise, carried out by American forces inside Venezuela.

Reports have revealed new details about the dramatic operation that led to Maduro's arrest last night (Saturday), after meticulous preparations that lasted for months, involving extensive intelligence coordination.

5 Months of Intelligence Surveillance

For 5 months, American intelligence agencies intensified their close surveillance of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's movements, starting last August, amid rising tensions with Washington. According to media reports, Maduro was constantly changing his residence in anticipation of any action against him.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Dan Cain explained that the purpose of the surveillance was not only to track Maduro's movements but to "understand his entire lifestyle," adding: "We wanted to know how he moves, where he resides, where he travels, what he eats, what he wears, and even what pets he keeps."

Cain noted that planning for the operation took months and included "highly precise" rehearsals, reaching the point of creating a replica model of the residential complex where Maduro lived, which was described as heavily fortified.

While American forces were ready to execute the plan at the beginning of December, the operation was postponed awaiting the ideal conditions, particularly in terms of weather. President Donald Trump confirmed that he ordered the mission to be executed 4 days prior but waited for the right moment before giving the green light on Friday evening, Washington time. Cain said: "He told us: Good luck and favorable winds."

150 Aircraft in Operation Dawn

At the zero hour, more than 150 American aircraft took off from land and sea bases, including fighters, reconnaissance planes, drones, and helicopters.

The Chief of Staff explained that the helicopters carrying the unit tasked with "extracting" the Venezuelan president flew under the cover of darkness at very low altitudes over the ocean's surface, while the fighters provided air cover.

At the same time, American satellites and cyber technologies worked to disable Venezuelan radars in preparation for the attack.

Just before 2 AM Venezuelan time, explosions were heard in the capital Caracas, as reported by AFP correspondents, raising global questions about the possibility of a large-scale military campaign, before it became clear that the strikes were aimed at disabling air defenses and securing the helicopters' access to their target.

Trump stated: "They knew we were coming," referring to the rising tensions over the past months, yet they "found themselves completely powerless and were neutralized very quickly."

One American helicopter was hit during the operation but managed to return to its base safely. Early Saturday morning, the helicopters landed inside the complex where Maduro was located.

Maduro and His Wife Surrender

Chief of Staff Dan Cain reported that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, both facing charges in U.S. courts, surrendered without any resistance and were taken into custody by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The couple faces charges related to "drug-related terrorism" and exporting large quantities of cocaine to the United States.

Following this, the American helicopters flew towards the Venezuelan coast, where Maduro and his wife were transferred to the U.S. warship USS Iwo Jima, before Trump officially announced the success of the operation via his platform Truth Social.

Later, Trump posted a picture of Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded, wearing noise-canceling headphones, before deleting it.

The Steel Doors

The images released by the White House showed President Trump sitting in an operations room set up inside his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chief of Staff Dan Cain.

Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News: "I literally followed the operation as if I were watching a television show," describing Maduro's residence as a "fortress."

He added: "The place was fortified with steel doors and a secure area surrounded by steel. He tried to get in, but he was surprised by the speed of the attack and couldn't do it."

He continued: "We were ready to use massive torches to breach the steel, but we didn't need to," emphasizing that no American soldier was killed during the operation, and noting that Maduro "could have been killed" had he attempted to resist.