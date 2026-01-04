يتوقّع مسؤولون أمريكيون مثول الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية في مانهاتن يوم غدٍ (الإثنين)، عقب عملية عسكرية وُصفت بالمباغتة، نفذتها قوات أمريكية داخل فنزويلا.

وكشفت تقارير صحفية تفاصيل جديدة للعملية المثيرة التي أفضت إلى إلقاء القبض على مادورو، مساء أمس (السبت)، بعد إعداد محكم استمر لأشهر، شمل تنسيقاً استخباراتياً واسع النطاق.

5 أشهر من المراقبة الاستخبارية

على مدى 5 أشهر، كثّفت أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية مراقبتها الدقيقة لتحركات الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، منذ أغسطس الماضي، في ظل تصاعد التوتر مع واشنطن. وبحسب تقارير صحفية، كان مادورو يغيّر مكان إقامته باستمرار تحسباً لأي تحرك ضده.

وأوضح رئيس أركان الجيش الأمريكي دان كاين أن الهدف من المراقبة لم يكن فقط تعقّب تحركات مادورو، بل «فهم نمط حياته بالكامل»، مضيفاً: «أردنا أن نعرف كيف يتحرك، أين يقيم، إلى أين يسافر، ماذا يأكل، ماذا يرتدي، وحتى ما الحيوانات الأليفة التي يربيها».

وأشار كاين إلى أن التخطيط للعملية استغرق أشهراً، وشمل بروفات «بالغة الدقة»، وصلت إلى حد إنشاء نموذج مطابق للمجمع السكني الذي كان يقيم فيه مادورو، الذي وُصف بأنه شديد التحصين.

وبينما أصبحت القوات الأمريكية جاهزة للتنفيذ مطلع ديسمبر، جرى تأجيل العملية انتظاراً لتوافر الظروف المثالية، خصوصاً من حيث الطقس. وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه أصدر أمر تنفيذ المهمة قبل 4 أيام، لكنه انتظر اللحظة المناسبة، قبل أن يمنح الضوء الأخضر مساء الجمعة بتوقيت واشنطن. وقال كاين: «قال لنا: حظاً سعيداً ورياحاً مواتية».

150 طائرة في عملية الفجر

مع انطلاق ساعة الصفر، أقلعت أكثر من 150 طائرة أمريكية من قواعد برية وبحرية، شملت مقاتلات وطائرات استطلاع ومسيّرات ومروحيات.

وأوضح رئيس الأركان أن المروحيات التي كانت تقل الوحدة المكلّفة بـ«إخراج» الرئيس الفنزويلي حلّقت تحت جنح الظلام وعلى ارتفاعات منخفضة للغاية فوق سطح المحيط، فيما تولت المقاتلات توفير الغطاء الجوي.

وفي الوقت ذاته، عملت الأقمار الاصطناعية الأمريكية والتقنيات السيبرانية على تعطيل الرادارات الفنزويلية، تمهيداً لبدء الهجوم.

وقبيل الساعة الثانية فجراً بتوقيت فنزويلا، دوّت انفجارات في العاصمة كراكاس، رصدها مراسلو «فرانس برس»، ما أثار تساؤلات عالمية حول احتمال انطلاق حملة عسكرية واسعة، قبل أن يتضح أن الضربات كانت موجهة لتعطيل الدفاعات الجوية، وتأمين وصول المروحيات إلى هدفها.

وقال ترمب: «كانوا يعلمون أننا قادمون»، في إشارة إلى تصاعد التوتر خلال الأشهر الماضية، إلا أنهم «وجدوا أنفسهم عاجزين تماماً، وتم تحييدهم بسرعة كبيرة».

وتعرضت إحدى المروحيات الأمريكية لإصابة خلال العملية، لكنها تمكنت من العودة إلى قاعدتها بسلام. وفي وقت مبكر من صباح السبت، هبطت المروحيات داخل المجمع الذي كان مادورو موجوداً فيه.

مادورو وزوجته يستسلمان

وأفاد رئيس الأركان دان كاين بأن مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، وكلاهما متهمان في قضايا أمام القضاء الأمريكي، استسلما دون أي مقاومة، وتم وضعهما قيد الاحتجاز من قبل وزارة العدل الأمريكية.

ويواجه الزوجان اتهامات تتعلق بـ«الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات» وتصدير كميات كبيرة من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وعقب ذلك، حلّقت المروحيات الأمريكية باتجاه الساحل الفنزويلي، حيث جرى نقل مادورو وزوجته إلى السفينة الحربية الأمريكية «يو إس إس إيوو جيما»، قبل أن يعلن ترمب رسمياً نجاح العملية عبر منصته «تروث سوشال».

لاحقاً، نشر ترمب صورة لمادورو مكبّل اليدين ومعصوب العينين، واضعاً سماعات واقية من الضوضاء، قبل أن يقوم بحذفها.

الأبواب الفولاذية

وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها البيت الأبيض الرئيس ترمب جالساً في غرفة عمليات أُنشئت داخل مقر إقامته في «مارالاغو» بولاية فلوريدا، وإلى جانبه وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، ورئيس الأركان دان كاين.

وقال ترمب، في مقابلة هاتفية مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «تابعت العملية حرفياً، كما لو كنت أشاهد برنامجاً تلفزيونياً»، واصفاً مقر إقامة مادورو بـ«الحصن».

وأضاف: «كان المكان محصناً بأبواب فولاذية ومساحة آمنة محاطة بالفولاذ. حاول الدخول إليها، لكنه فوجئ بسرعة الهجوم ولم يتمكن من ذلك».

وتابع: «كنا مستعدين لاستخدام مشاعل ضخمة لاختراق الفولاذ، لكننا لم نحتج إليها»، مؤكداً أن أي جندي أمريكي لم يُقتل خلال العملية، ومشيراً إلى أن مادورو «كان يمكن أن يُقتل» لو حاول المقاومة.