لاشك أن عملية اعتقال الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، تمثل واحدة من أعقد حالات التدخل العسكري المباشر التي تمت من دون أخطاء، إذ إن الأمر لا يتعلق بضربة جوية محدودة، أو عملية اغتيال سرية، بل اجتياح خاطف للعاصمة كاراكاس وشلّ الدفاع الجوي والبنية العسكرية، واعتقال رأس النظام ونقله إلى الولايات المتحدة توطئة لمحاكمته.


ضربة عسكرية واسعة


وتحدث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في إعلانه القبض على مادورو، عن «ضربة عسكرية واسعة النطاق»، استهدفت الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية.


وبدأت عملية «العزم المطلَق» «Absolute Resolve»، لاعتقال مادرور قبل عدة أشهر، من خلال عمل جواسيس أمريكيين في كاراكاس، وشرع عملاء للاستخبارات الأمريكية منذ أغسطس الماضي في مراقبة تحركات مادورو الذي كان يغيّر مكان إقامته باستمرار منذ تصاعد التوتر مع ترمب.


وأفاد رئيس أركان الجيش الأمريكي دان كاين بأن أجهزة الاستخبارات أرادت «فهم كيف يتحرك مادورو، أين يعيش، إلى أين يسافر، ما يأكله، ما يرتديه، ما هي حيواناته الأليفة التي يربيها...؟».


وأعلن أن التخطيط للعملية استغرق أشهرا، واستلزم الإعداد لها بروفات «دقيقة»، لدرجة أن القوات الأمريكية أنشأت نموذجا مطابقا للبيت الذي كان يقيم فيه.


وحسب كاين باتت القوات الأمريكية جاهزة للتنفيذ في مطلع ديسمبر، لكنها انتظرت حتى تصبح الظروف ملائمة، وخصوصا من ناحية الطقس.


مشاركة أكثر من 150 طائرة


وكشف ترمب أنه أصدر الأمر بالمهمة قبل أربعة أيام، لكنه انتظر توافر الظروف المناسبة. وأعطى الضوء الأخضر (الجمعة) عند الساعة 22:46 بتوقيت واشنطن (السبت 03:46 ت.غ).


وأضاف الجنرال كاين أن أكثر من 150 طائرة أمريكية أقلعت من قواعد برية وبحرية، من بينها مقاتلات وطائرات استطلاع ومسيّرات ومروحيات.


وقال إن المروحيات التي كانت تقلّ الوحدة الموكلة بـ«إخراج» الرئيس الفنزويلي طارت تحت جنح الظلام، وتوخّت التحليق على علوّ عشرات الأمتار فحسب فوق سطح المحيط.


ووفّرت المقاتلات الغطاء الجوي فيما تكفلت الأقمار الاصطناعية والتقنيات السيبرانية بتعطيل الرادارات الفنزويلية.


انفجارات كاراكاس للتمويه


وبدأت العملية بالانفجارات الأولى التي هزت كاراكاس قبيل الساعة الثانية فجرا (06:00 ت.غ). وفيما كان العالم يتساءل عمّا إذا كان ذلك بداية حملة قصف واسعة النطاق، كانت الطائرات الأمريكية تستهدف الدفاعات الجوية الفنزويلية لتعطيلها وتمكين المروحيات من بلوغ هدفها.


وقال ترمب «كانوا يعلمون أننا قادمون»، نظرا إلى أن التوتر كان يتصاعد في الأشهر الأخيرة، «لكنهم وجدوا أنفسهم عاجزين تماما، وتم تحييدهم بسرعة كبيرة».


وعند الساعة 02:01 بالتوقيت المحلي (06:01 ت.غ)، هبطت المروحيات داخل المجمع الذي كان مادورو موجودا فيه.


ترمب يشاهد العملية على الهواء


وتابع ترمب وقائع عملية اعتقال مادرور على الهواء مباشرة، وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها البيت الأبيض وهو جالس في غرفة عمليات استُحدثت بمقر إقامته في مارالاغو بولاية فلوريدا، ومعه وزيرا الدفاع بيت هيغسيث والخارجية ماركو روبيو ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (سي آي إيه) جون راتكليف والجنرال كين.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع محطة «فوكس نيوز»، إنه شاهد العملية، كما لو «يشاهد برنامجا تلفزيونيا». «كان مقر مادورو مزودا بأبواب من الفولاذ. لم يتمكن من إغلاق تلك المساحة، كان يحاول الدخول إليها، ولكن تمت مباغتته بشكل سريع للغاية إلى درجة أنه لم يتمكن من القيام بذلك».


وأضاف «كنا مستعدين ومزودين بمشاعل ضخمة لاختراق الفولاذ، لكننا لم نحتج إلى استخدامها».


وأكد ترمب عدم وجود قتلى أمريكيين، لافتا إلى أن مادورو «كان يمكن أن يُقتل» لو حاول المقاومة.


استسلام مادورو وزوجته


وأفاد الجنرال كاين بأن «مادورو وزوجته، وكلاهما متهمان، استسلما من دون مقاومة ووُضعا قيد الاحتجاز من قبل وزارة العدل».


وحلّقت المروحيات الأمريكية فوق الساحل الفنزويلي عند الساعة 03:29، ونُقل الزوجان إلى السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس إيوو جيما»، ثم أعلن ترمب خبر القبض على منصته «تروث سوشيال» عند الساعة 04:21 بتوقيت واشنطن. ونشر أول صورة لمادورو مكبّل اليدين ومعصوب العينين وعلى أذنيه سماعة واقية من الضوضاء.


ويلاحق القضاء الأمريكي الزوجين في اتهامات تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، وتصدير الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.