لاشك أن عملية اعتقال الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، تمثل واحدة من أعقد حالات التدخل العسكري المباشر التي تمت من دون أخطاء، إذ إن الأمر لا يتعلق بضربة جوية محدودة، أو عملية اغتيال سرية، بل اجتياح خاطف للعاصمة كاراكاس وشلّ الدفاع الجوي والبنية العسكرية، واعتقال رأس النظام ونقله إلى الولايات المتحدة توطئة لمحاكمته.
ضربة عسكرية واسعة
وتحدث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في إعلانه القبض على مادورو، عن «ضربة عسكرية واسعة النطاق»، استهدفت الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية.
وبدأت عملية «العزم المطلَق» «Absolute Resolve»، لاعتقال مادرور قبل عدة أشهر، من خلال عمل جواسيس أمريكيين في كاراكاس، وشرع عملاء للاستخبارات الأمريكية منذ أغسطس الماضي في مراقبة تحركات مادورو الذي كان يغيّر مكان إقامته باستمرار منذ تصاعد التوتر مع ترمب.
وأفاد رئيس أركان الجيش الأمريكي دان كاين بأن أجهزة الاستخبارات أرادت «فهم كيف يتحرك مادورو، أين يعيش، إلى أين يسافر، ما يأكله، ما يرتديه، ما هي حيواناته الأليفة التي يربيها...؟».
وأعلن أن التخطيط للعملية استغرق أشهرا، واستلزم الإعداد لها بروفات «دقيقة»، لدرجة أن القوات الأمريكية أنشأت نموذجا مطابقا للبيت الذي كان يقيم فيه.
وحسب كاين باتت القوات الأمريكية جاهزة للتنفيذ في مطلع ديسمبر، لكنها انتظرت حتى تصبح الظروف ملائمة، وخصوصا من ناحية الطقس.
مشاركة أكثر من 150 طائرة
وكشف ترمب أنه أصدر الأمر بالمهمة قبل أربعة أيام، لكنه انتظر توافر الظروف المناسبة. وأعطى الضوء الأخضر (الجمعة) عند الساعة 22:46 بتوقيت واشنطن (السبت 03:46 ت.غ).
وأضاف الجنرال كاين أن أكثر من 150 طائرة أمريكية أقلعت من قواعد برية وبحرية، من بينها مقاتلات وطائرات استطلاع ومسيّرات ومروحيات.
وقال إن المروحيات التي كانت تقلّ الوحدة الموكلة بـ«إخراج» الرئيس الفنزويلي طارت تحت جنح الظلام، وتوخّت التحليق على علوّ عشرات الأمتار فحسب فوق سطح المحيط.
ووفّرت المقاتلات الغطاء الجوي فيما تكفلت الأقمار الاصطناعية والتقنيات السيبرانية بتعطيل الرادارات الفنزويلية.
انفجارات كاراكاس للتمويه
وبدأت العملية بالانفجارات الأولى التي هزت كاراكاس قبيل الساعة الثانية فجرا (06:00 ت.غ). وفيما كان العالم يتساءل عمّا إذا كان ذلك بداية حملة قصف واسعة النطاق، كانت الطائرات الأمريكية تستهدف الدفاعات الجوية الفنزويلية لتعطيلها وتمكين المروحيات من بلوغ هدفها.
وقال ترمب «كانوا يعلمون أننا قادمون»، نظرا إلى أن التوتر كان يتصاعد في الأشهر الأخيرة، «لكنهم وجدوا أنفسهم عاجزين تماما، وتم تحييدهم بسرعة كبيرة».
وعند الساعة 02:01 بالتوقيت المحلي (06:01 ت.غ)، هبطت المروحيات داخل المجمع الذي كان مادورو موجودا فيه.
ترمب يشاهد العملية على الهواء
وتابع ترمب وقائع عملية اعتقال مادرور على الهواء مباشرة، وأظهرت الصور التي نشرها البيت الأبيض وهو جالس في غرفة عمليات استُحدثت بمقر إقامته في مارالاغو بولاية فلوريدا، ومعه وزيرا الدفاع بيت هيغسيث والخارجية ماركو روبيو ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (سي آي إيه) جون راتكليف والجنرال كين.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع محطة «فوكس نيوز»، إنه شاهد العملية، كما لو «يشاهد برنامجا تلفزيونيا». «كان مقر مادورو مزودا بأبواب من الفولاذ. لم يتمكن من إغلاق تلك المساحة، كان يحاول الدخول إليها، ولكن تمت مباغتته بشكل سريع للغاية إلى درجة أنه لم يتمكن من القيام بذلك».
وأضاف «كنا مستعدين ومزودين بمشاعل ضخمة لاختراق الفولاذ، لكننا لم نحتج إلى استخدامها».
وأكد ترمب عدم وجود قتلى أمريكيين، لافتا إلى أن مادورو «كان يمكن أن يُقتل» لو حاول المقاومة.
استسلام مادورو وزوجته
وأفاد الجنرال كاين بأن «مادورو وزوجته، وكلاهما متهمان، استسلما من دون مقاومة ووُضعا قيد الاحتجاز من قبل وزارة العدل».
وحلّقت المروحيات الأمريكية فوق الساحل الفنزويلي عند الساعة 03:29، ونُقل الزوجان إلى السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس إيوو جيما»، ثم أعلن ترمب خبر القبض على منصته «تروث سوشيال» عند الساعة 04:21 بتوقيت واشنطن. ونشر أول صورة لمادورو مكبّل اليدين ومعصوب العينين وعلى أذنيه سماعة واقية من الضوضاء.
ويلاحق القضاء الأمريكي الزوجين في اتهامات تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، وتصدير الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.
There is no doubt that the arrest of Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and his wife represents one of the most complex cases of direct military intervention carried out without errors, as it does not involve a limited airstrike or a covert assassination, but rather a swift invasion of the capital Caracas, paralyzing air defense and military infrastructure, and the arrest of the head of the regime and his transfer to the United States in preparation for his trial.
Wide-ranging Military Strike
In his announcement of Maduro's capture, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of a "wide-ranging military strike" targeting the South American nation.
The "Absolute Resolve" operation to arrest Maduro began several months ago, involving American spies in Caracas, and U.S. intelligence agents started monitoring Maduro's movements since last August, as he was constantly changing his residence amid escalating tensions with Trump.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff Dan Cain reported that intelligence wanted to "understand how Maduro moves, where he lives, where he travels, what he eats, what he wears, what pets he has...?"
He announced that planning for the operation took months and required "detailed" rehearsals, to the extent that American forces created a model of the house where he was residing.
According to Cain, U.S. forces were ready to execute the plan by early December, but waited for the conditions to be favorable, especially regarding the weather.
Involvement of Over 150 Aircraft
Trump revealed that he issued the order for the mission four days prior but waited for the right conditions. He gave the green light (on Friday) at 22:46 Washington time (Saturday 03:46 UTC).
General Cain added that more than 150 American aircraft took off from land and sea bases, including fighters, reconnaissance planes, drones, and helicopters.
He stated that the helicopters carrying the unit tasked with "extracting" the Venezuelan president flew under the cover of darkness, maintaining an altitude of only a few dozen meters above the ocean surface.
The fighters provided air cover while satellites and cyber technologies disabled Venezuelan radars.
Caracas Explosions for Deception
The operation began with the first explosions that shook Caracas just before 2 a.m. (06:00 UTC). While the world wondered if this was the start of a large-scale bombing campaign, American planes targeted Venezuelan air defenses to disable them and allow the helicopters to reach their objective.
Trump said, "They knew we were coming," given that tensions had been escalating in recent months, "but they found themselves completely powerless, and they were neutralized very quickly."
At 02:01 local time (06:01 UTC), the helicopters landed inside the compound where Maduro was located.
Trump Watches the Operation Live
Trump followed the events of Maduro's arrest live, and images released by the White House showed him sitting in an operations room set up at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and General Cain.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that he watched the operation as if "watching a television show." "Maduro's headquarters was equipped with steel doors. He couldn't close that space; he was trying to get in, but he was surprised so quickly that he couldn't do it."
He added, "We were ready and equipped with massive torches to breach the steel, but we didn't need to use them."
Trump confirmed that there were no American casualties, noting that Maduro "could have been killed" had he attempted to resist.
Maduro and His Wife Surrender
General Cain reported that "Maduro and his wife, both of whom are accused, surrendered without resistance and were placed in custody by the Department of Justice."
The American helicopters flew over the Venezuelan coast at 03:29, and the couple was transferred to the warship USS Iwo Jima, after which Trump announced the news of the arrest on his platform "Truth Social" at 04:21 Washington time. He published the first image of Maduro handcuffed, blindfolded, and wearing noise-canceling headphones.
The American judiciary is pursuing the couple on charges related to drug-related terrorism and the export of cocaine to the United States.