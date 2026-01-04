The National Shield Forces entered the city of Mukalla, Al-Riyan Airport, and coastal areas today (Sunday). The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced the entry of the forces into Mukalla and Al-Riyan Airport, confirming that they dealt with and eliminated pockets of resistance in the Al-Riyan Airport axis.



Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi had announced that the "National Shield" forces were on the outskirts of the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate.



Al-Khanbashi called on the Southern Transitional Council forces to leave Al-Riyan Airport in Mukalla.



The Second Military Region in Hadhramaut announced yesterday, Saturday, the securing of the city of Mukalla and its suburbs, as well as all military and civilian facilities.



The media center of the Second Military Region confirmed the securing of military and civilian facilities by the Hadhrami Elite Forces, Hadhramaut Protection Forces, and the National Shield, urging citizens not to approach the camps and not to be swayed by rumors to maintain security.



Field sources reported that the National Shield Forces completed securing the cities of Wadi Hadhramaut, including Sayun and its vital facilities, and moved to track down and eliminate the remaining pockets of forces loyal to the Transitional Council in the Al-Hadabah area and along the road linking Sayun and Mukalla.



Mohammed Al-Zubaidi, the head of what is called the "Transitional" in Wadi and Desert Hadhramaut, and Ali Al-Kathiri, the head of what is called the National Assembly in the Transitional Council, fled south of Sayun, where they took refuge with forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council near the Al-Adwas camp, before being besieged by the National Shield Forces and forced to surrender.



The National Shield Forces allowed them safe passage after confiscating their heavy weapons and equipment, transferring them from Hadhramaut to Aden via the Mukalla - Al-Shahr road.



The National Shield Forces called on the forces affiliated with the Transitional Council to use reason and prioritize the public interest, and not to expose themselves to danger.



They confirmed control over Al-Mahra Governorate and stated that they are currently securing it. They indicated that they have secured the ports of Al-Ghaydah and Nashatoon, the presidential palace, and the central prison in Al-Mahra. They added that they are securing the entrances and exits of Al-Mahra.