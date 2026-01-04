دخلت قوات درع الوطن، اليوم (الأحد)، إلى مدينة المكلا ومطار الريان ومناطق الساحل. وأعلن محافظ حضرموت، سالم الخنبشي، دخول القوات إلى المكلا ومطار الريان،مؤكدا أنه تم التعامل مع جيوب مقاومة والقضاء عليها في محور مطار الريان.
وكان محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، أعلن أن قوات «درع الوطن» باتت على مشارف مدينة المكلا عاصمة محافظة حضرموت.
وطالب الخنبشي قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالخروج من مطار الريان بالمكلا.
وأعلنت المنطقة العسكرية الثانية في حضرموت، أمس السبت، تأمين مدينة المكلا وضواحيها وكافة المنشآت العسكرية والمدنية.
وأكد المركز الإعلامي للمنطقة العسكرية الثانية تأمين المنشآت العسكرية والمدنية من قبل قوات النخبة الحضرمية وقوات حماية حضرموت ودرع الوطن، داعياً المواطنين لعدم الاقتراب من المعسكرات وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات حفاظاً على الأمن.
وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بأن قوات درع الوطن استكملت تأمين مدن وادي حضرموت بما فيها سيئون والمنشآت الحيوية فيها واتجهت إلى تعقب وتصفية ما تبقى من جيوب للقوات الموالية للانتقالي في منطقة الهضبة وعلى الطريق الرابط بين سيئون والمكلا.
وهرب محمد الزبيدي، رئيس ما يسمى بـ«الانتقالي» في وادي وصحراء حضرموت، وعلي الكثيري رئيس ما يسمى الجمعية الوطنية في المجلس الانتقالي جنوب مدينة سيئون، واللذان تحصنا بقوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالقرب من معسكر الأدواس، قبل أن تتم محاصرتهما من قبل قوات درع الوطن ودفعهما للاستسلام.
وسمحت قوات درع الوطن لهما بالخروج الآمن بعد مصادرة أسلحتهما الثقيلة والمعدات التابعة لهما من حضرموت إلى عدن باستخدام طريق المكلا - الشحر.
ودعت قوات درع الوطن القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي بضرورة تحكيم العقل وتغليب المصلحة العامة وعدم تعريض أنفسهم للخطر.
وأكدت السيطرة على محافظة المهرة، وأنها تقوم حاليا بتأمينها. وأشارت إلى أنها أمنت ميناءي الغيضة ونشطون والقصر الجمهوري والسجن المركزي في المهرة. وأضافت أنها تقوم بتأمين مداخل المهرة ومخارجها.
The National Shield Forces entered the city of Mukalla, Al-Riyan Airport, and coastal areas today (Sunday). The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced the entry of the forces into Mukalla and Al-Riyan Airport, confirming that they dealt with and eliminated pockets of resistance in the Al-Riyan Airport axis.
Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi had announced that the "National Shield" forces were on the outskirts of the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate.
Al-Khanbashi called on the Southern Transitional Council forces to leave Al-Riyan Airport in Mukalla.
The Second Military Region in Hadhramaut announced yesterday, Saturday, the securing of the city of Mukalla and its suburbs, as well as all military and civilian facilities.
The media center of the Second Military Region confirmed the securing of military and civilian facilities by the Hadhrami Elite Forces, Hadhramaut Protection Forces, and the National Shield, urging citizens not to approach the camps and not to be swayed by rumors to maintain security.
Field sources reported that the National Shield Forces completed securing the cities of Wadi Hadhramaut, including Sayun and its vital facilities, and moved to track down and eliminate the remaining pockets of forces loyal to the Transitional Council in the Al-Hadabah area and along the road linking Sayun and Mukalla.
Mohammed Al-Zubaidi, the head of what is called the "Transitional" in Wadi and Desert Hadhramaut, and Ali Al-Kathiri, the head of what is called the National Assembly in the Transitional Council, fled south of Sayun, where they took refuge with forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council near the Al-Adwas camp, before being besieged by the National Shield Forces and forced to surrender.
The National Shield Forces allowed them safe passage after confiscating their heavy weapons and equipment, transferring them from Hadhramaut to Aden via the Mukalla - Al-Shahr road.
The National Shield Forces called on the forces affiliated with the Transitional Council to use reason and prioritize the public interest, and not to expose themselves to danger.
They confirmed control over Al-Mahra Governorate and stated that they are currently securing it. They indicated that they have secured the ports of Al-Ghaydah and Nashatoon, the presidential palace, and the central prison in Al-Mahra. They added that they are securing the entrances and exits of Al-Mahra.