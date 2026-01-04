دخلت قوات درع الوطن، اليوم (الأحد)، إلى مدينة المكلا ومطار الريان ومناطق الساحل. وأعلن محافظ حضرموت، سالم الخنبشي، دخول القوات إلى المكلا ومطار الريان،مؤكدا أنه تم التعامل مع جيوب مقاومة والقضاء عليها في محور مطار الريان.


وكان محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، أعلن أن قوات «درع الوطن» باتت على مشارف مدينة المكلا عاصمة محافظة حضرموت.


وطالب الخنبشي قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالخروج من مطار الريان بالمكلا.


وأعلنت المنطقة العسكرية الثانية في حضرموت، أمس السبت، تأمين مدينة المكلا وضواحيها وكافة المنشآت العسكرية والمدنية.


وأكد المركز الإعلامي للمنطقة العسكرية الثانية تأمين المنشآت العسكرية والمدنية من قبل قوات النخبة الحضرمية وقوات حماية حضرموت ودرع الوطن، داعياً المواطنين لعدم الاقتراب من المعسكرات وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات حفاظاً على الأمن.


وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بأن قوات درع الوطن استكملت تأمين مدن وادي حضرموت بما فيها سيئون والمنشآت الحيوية فيها واتجهت إلى تعقب وتصفية ما تبقى من جيوب للقوات الموالية للانتقالي في منطقة الهضبة وعلى الطريق الرابط بين سيئون والمكلا.


وهرب محمد الزبيدي، رئيس ما يسمى بـ«الانتقالي» في وادي وصحراء حضرموت، وعلي الكثيري رئيس ما يسمى الجمعية الوطنية في المجلس الانتقالي جنوب مدينة سيئون، واللذان تحصنا بقوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالقرب من معسكر الأدواس، قبل أن تتم محاصرتهما من قبل قوات درع الوطن ودفعهما للاستسلام.


وسمحت قوات درع الوطن لهما بالخروج الآمن بعد مصادرة أسلحتهما الثقيلة والمعدات التابعة لهما من حضرموت إلى عدن باستخدام طريق المكلا - الشحر.


ودعت قوات درع الوطن القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي بضرورة تحكيم العقل وتغليب المصلحة العامة وعدم تعريض أنفسهم للخطر.


وأكدت السيطرة على محافظة المهرة، وأنها تقوم حاليا بتأمينها. وأشارت إلى أنها أمنت ميناءي الغيضة ونشطون والقصر الجمهوري والسجن المركزي في المهرة. وأضافت أنها تقوم بتأمين مداخل المهرة ومخارجها.