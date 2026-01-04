The Iranian capital, Tehran, witnessed scattered protests last night, Saturday, according to local media reports, as the intensity of confrontations escalated in the west of the country.



It is worth noting that the protests began on December 28 when shop owners in Tehran went on strike in protest against the economic situation, but they expanded in scope and size, with demands rising to include political issues.



The protests, to varying degrees, included at least 40 different cities, most of which are medium-sized in the west and southwest of the country, according to a count by the French news agency based on official data and media reports.



At least 12 people were killed, including members of the security forces, according to a tally based on official reports.



The Fars news agency described the protests that took place on Saturday evening as "limited," claiming they involved "groups of between 50 to 200 young people in total."



Demonstrations were recorded in the Novobat and Tehran Pars areas in the east of the capital, as well as in Ekbatan, Sadeghiyeh, and Vaziri (to the west), and Nazihabad and Abdolabad (to the south), according to Fars. The agency reported that no incidents beyond stone-throwing and setting fire to garbage containers were recorded.



The agency stated that the situation in Tehran contrasts with the rising violence and organized attacks in other areas, particularly in the west of the country, as it expressed.



In the Malekshahi district, which has about 20,000 residents and a large Kurdish population, a member of the Revolutionary Guard was killed during confrontations, according to Iranian media reports yesterday (Saturday). According to Fars, those it referred to as "rioters" attempted to storm a police station, adding that "two of the attackers were killed."



Other sources reported the deaths of several protesters in Malekshahi due to direct gunfire from security forces. The Tasnim agency, linked to the Revolutionary Guard, acknowledged the killing of protesters.



In Qom, the deputy governor announced the deaths of two people during protests that erupted on Friday evening. According to local sources, Qom experienced one of its most tense nights, coinciding with the sixth day of the new wave of protests.