شهدت العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، مساء أمس السبت، مظاهرات متفرقة، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية، فيما تصاعدت حدة المواجهات في غرب البلاد.


يذكر أن المظاهرات انطلقت في 28 ديسمبر عندما أضرب أصحاب المتاجر في طهران، احتجاجاً على الوضع الاقتصادي، لكنها اتسعت في نطاقها وحجمها، فيما ارتفع سقف المطالب لتشمل مطالب سياسية.


وشملت الاحتجاجات بدرجات متفاوتة ما لا يقل عن 40 مدينة مختلفة، معظمها متوسطة الحجم في غرب البلاد وجنوب غربها، بحسب تعداد لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية يستند إلى بيانات رسمية وتقارير إعلامية.


وقُتل 12 شخصاً على الأقل، بينهم عناصر في قوات الأمن، بحسب حصيلة تستند إلى تقارير رسمية.


ووصفت وكالة «فارس» للأنباء الاحتجاجات التي خرجت، مساء السبت، بـ«المحدودة» وقالت إنها شملت «مجموعات تضم ما بين 50 إلى 200 شاب بالمجمل»، بحسب زعمها.


وسُجّلت مظاهرات في مناطق نوفوبات وطهران بارس في شرق العاصمة وإكباتان وصادقية وسترخان (غربا) ونازي آباد وعبدل آباد (جنوبا)، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «فارس». وبحسب الوكالة، لم يتم تسجيل أية حوادث تتجاوز إلقاء حجارة وإضرام النيران في حاويات القمامة.


وأفادت الوكالة بأن الوضع في طهران يتناقض مع تصاعد العنف والهجمات المنظمة في مناطق أخرى، خصوصاً غرب البلاد، بحسب تعبيرها.


وفي مقاطعة ملكشاهي التي تعد بنحو 20 ألف نسمة ويقطنها عدد كبير من الأكراد، قُتل عنصر في الحرس الثوري أثناء مواجهات، بحسب ما ذكر الإعلام الإيراني، أمس (السبت). وحسب وكالة «فارس» فإن من سمّتهم بـ«مثيري شغب» حاولوا اقتحام مركز للشرطة، مضيفةً أن «اثنين من المهاجمين قتلوا».


وتحدثت مصادر أخرى عن مقتل عدد من المحتجين في مدينة ملكشاهي إثر إطلاق نار مباشر من قوات الأمن. وأقرت وكالة «تسنيم» المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري بمقتل محتجين.


وفي قم، أعلن نائب المحافظ مقتل شخصين خلال احتجاجات اندلعت مساء الجمعة. وبحسب مصادر محلية، شهدت قم واحدة من أكثر لياليها توتراً، تزامناً مع اليوم السادس من موجة الاحتجاجات الجديدة.